Alex Murdaugh’s chilling final text to his wife moments after he allegedly killed her and their son was revealed in court during his murder trial on Tuesday.Mr Murdaugh, the powerful heir to a prominent South Carolina legal dynasty, is accused of shooting dead Maggie, 52, and Paul, 22, at the family’s estate in Islandton on 7 June 2021. He has pleaded not guilty.Jurors were shown data from the cellphones of Maggie, Paul and Mr Murdaugh on the night of the murders. Prosecutors say that Mr Murdaugh shot Paul first at 8.50pm and Maggie after.Almost immediately after, cellphone data shows...

ISLANDTON, SC ・ 3 HOURS AGO