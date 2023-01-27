ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, AL

Mason’s BBQ Coming Soon to Jacksonville

Calhoun Journal
 3 days ago

Photo byCalhoun Journal

January 27, 2023

Lee Evancho

Jacksonville, AL – The JSU media department noted that if you have driven down Mountain Street lately, you have likely noticed a new business sign across from Meehan Hall/JSU Stadium. Mason’s BBQ – the popular food truck that visited campus in the fall semester – is expanding into a full service restaurant. The opening date is not yet finalized, but is slated for early February. It will serve both the campus and local community and accept Cocky Bucks, cash and credit cards (but not Flex). JSU will share the opening date, hours and menu when available.

Calhoun Journal

