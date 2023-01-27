The demand for legal medical cannabis in our state is only growing. According to a recent poll conducted by the Alabama Medical Cannabis Association (AMCA) and the Mowry Consulting Group in October 2022, 79 percent of respondents favored medicinal marijuana while 9 percent were against it. This overwhelming support across party lines not only proves consumer need for this product but also the state’s need for a safely regulated business environment. It’s a novel venture for Alabama, and in order to succeed, this emerging industry must have a diligent advocate.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO