West Bend, WI – Today’s 1919 photo, courtesy Steve Kissinger, is posted as a tribute to Catholic Schools Week. According to the archives in the Research Center at the History Center of Washington County, ‘The public grade school was located at the head of Elm Street where it intersects with Eighth Avenue. The view looks northwest and was taken from Eighth Avenue. Notable with this view is the addition of the tower fire escape. The building was later sold to Holy Angels Catholic Church, which used it as an elementary school. The building no longer exists.’

