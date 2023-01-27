ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Bend, WI

Cedar Community earns national award | By Carrie Sturn

West Bend, WI – Cedar Community is proud to announce that Pinnacle Quality Insight presented it with a 2023 Customer Experience Award, with honors in independent living. Qualifying for the Pinnacle Customer Experience Award means Cedar Community has placed in the top 15 percent of care providers nationwide across a 12-month average.
WEST BEND, WI
Livestream at noon of service for Allan Kieckhafer

January 30, 2023 – West Bend, WI – A Celebration of Life for Allan Kieckhafer, 99, of West Bend begins at noon today at Fifth Avenue Methodist Church. The service will be live-streamed at Washington County Insider on Facebook. A rebroadcast will be published today at WashingtonCountyInsider.com.
WEST BEND, WI
Obituary | Alicia F. Nowack, 88, of West Bend, WI

West Bend, Wi – Alicia Nowack (nee Sinnen), of West Bend was called home to her Lord on Thursday January 26 at The Kathy Hospice in West Bend with family at her side. She was born July 14, 1934, the daughter of Jerome and Josephine Sinnen in Dacada, Wisconsin.
WEST BEND, WI
Celebrating Catholic Schools Week and Remembering the Old Tower Fire Escape at Holy Angels

West Bend, WI – Today’s 1919 photo, courtesy Steve Kissinger, is posted as a tribute to Catholic Schools Week. According to the archives in the Research Center at the History Center of Washington County, ‘The public grade school was located at the head of Elm Street where it intersects with Eighth Avenue. The view looks northwest and was taken from Eighth Avenue. Notable with this view is the addition of the tower fire escape. The building was later sold to Holy Angels Catholic Church, which used it as an elementary school. The building no longer exists.’
WEST BEND, WI
$4,000 MPTC scholarships awarded to Emilia Lang | By Gary Mlodzik

Kewaskum, WI – The 4th annual Don and Corrine Mlodzik Family Scholarship will be awarded to Emilia Lang, a soon to be 2023 graduate of Kewaskum High School. Emilia is the daughter of Shelly and Brian Lang. According to KHS counselor Rebecca Bryant, “It is clear in all of...
KEWASKUM, WI
Village of Richfield Board Trustee Bill Collins has died | By Jim Healy

January 30, 2023 – Richfield, WI – It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Village Board Trustee Bill Collins who passed away January 29, 2023. Trustee Collins was a dedicated public servant who devoted much of his adult life to serving others. Whether that was his time with the Richfield Lions Club of Wisconsin, USA, volunteering for the Richfield Historical Society, St. Gabriel’s Parish, or helping with the Richfield Days Parade, he always found time to serve others with his time and talents.
RICHFIELD, WI
Snocross racing returns this weekend in St. Lawrence | By Steve Sweeney

February 1, 2023 – St. Lawrence, WI – Snowmobile racing returns to Washington County this weekend with two days of snocross races in St. Lawrence starting Saturday, February 4, 2023. Brooke and husband Ryan Kuhn organize the Hartford Snocross Racing event at RK Compound racecourse located immediately north...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
Travel Maven

This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in Wisconsin

From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems like there's a pizzeria on every corner of Wisconsin. And when it comes to pizza, most people have their go-to place. But, I think we can all agree that some pizzerias simply shine brighter than others.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
nbc15.com

Weekend snowfall prompts snow emergencies in south central Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Ahead of several inches of snow predicted to fall over the weekend, cities across south central Wisconsin are preparing by issuing snow emergencies. A First Alert Weather day has been issued for Saturday as hazardous travel conditions are expected. This snow will head out during the evening. Snow totals will range from around an inch to the north to as much as five inches locally.
BELOIT, WI
seehafernews.com

Bishop Ricken Issues Decree on St. Boniface Church Future

Green Bay Catholic Bishop David Ricken has issued a new decree related to the future use of Manitowoc’s oldest catholic church. St. Boniface at South 10th and Marshall Streets has not been used for regularly scheduled masses in 18 years, following the merger of 6 parishes into St. Francis of Assisi Parish on July 1st, 2005.
MANITOWOC, WI

