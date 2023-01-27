Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Historic Restaurant in Wisconsin is a Must-VisitJoe MertensWhitefish Bay, WI
This Might Be the Weirdest Restaurant in WisconsinTravel MavenWisconsin State
Wisconsin witness says fast-moving lights followed car in 'choreographed' wayRoger MarshWisconsin State
New local restaurant opens in WisconsinKristen WaltersOkauchee Lake, WI
Related
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Cedar Community earns national award | By Carrie Sturn
West Bend, WI – Cedar Community is proud to announce that Pinnacle Quality Insight presented it with a 2023 Customer Experience Award, with honors in independent living. Qualifying for the Pinnacle Customer Experience Award means Cedar Community has placed in the top 15 percent of care providers nationwide across a 12-month average.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
VIDEO | Rebroadcast of Allan C. Kieckhafer funeral at Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church
West Bend, Wi – Pastor Clarissa Martinelli from Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church led the Celebration of Life service for fellow U.S. Navy veteran Allan C. Kieckhafer on Monday, January 30, 2023. Below is a rebroadcast of that funeral. PRAYER: “Thessalonians 4:13 reads, ‘Brothers and sisters, we do not...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Horicon Bank is title sponsor for “Big Air for Care” event to benefit Stars and Stripes Honor Flight
Slinger, WI – Little Switzerland will host its annual Big Air Competition on Saturday, February 11. Alongside the event’s title sponsor, Horicon Bank, Little Switzerland will donate proceeds to Stars and Stripes Honor Flight. The Stars & Stripes Honor Flight sends local veterans on a life-changing trip to...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
REAL ESTATE | City of West Bend, WI explores new fire department location at 18th Ave. and Hwy 33
February 1, 2023 – West Bend, Wi – The City of West Bend is exploring its options regarding plans to build a new fire station near W. Washington Street and 18th Avenue to replace Fire Station 1, on the southeast corner of Eighth Avenue and Highway 33. A...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Livestream at noon of service for Allan Kieckhafer
January 30, 2023 – West Bend, WI – A Celebration of Life for Allan Kieckhafer, 99, of West Bend begins at noon today at Fifth Avenue Methodist Church. The service will be live-streamed at Washington County Insider on Facebook. A rebroadcast will be published today at WashingtonCountyInsider.com.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
West Bend Children’s Theatre announces cast for Willy Wonka | By June Schroeder
West Bend, WI – West Bend Children’s Theatre, Inc. is celebrating its 90th anniversary in 2023. The show to mark the near century of performance will come this April with the presentation of the musical Willy Wonka. There are some 30 actors in the cast; many have been...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Wednesday means Wing Night at The Barton House… get there before they sell out
The Barton House is a premier gastropub in West Bend, WI. Locally owned and operated, and specializing in prime rib, Friday fish fry, burgers, and chicken sandwiches. There are smoked brisket and ribs, corned beef, sandwich specials, and more for dine-in and carryout. Stop in for a quality dining experience...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Obituary | Alicia F. Nowack, 88, of West Bend, WI
West Bend, Wi – Alicia Nowack (nee Sinnen), of West Bend was called home to her Lord on Thursday January 26 at The Kathy Hospice in West Bend with family at her side. She was born July 14, 1934, the daughter of Jerome and Josephine Sinnen in Dacada, Wisconsin.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Celebrating Catholic Schools Week and Remembering the Old Tower Fire Escape at Holy Angels
West Bend, WI – Today’s 1919 photo, courtesy Steve Kissinger, is posted as a tribute to Catholic Schools Week. According to the archives in the Research Center at the History Center of Washington County, ‘The public grade school was located at the head of Elm Street where it intersects with Eighth Avenue. The view looks northwest and was taken from Eighth Avenue. Notable with this view is the addition of the tower fire escape. The building was later sold to Holy Angels Catholic Church, which used it as an elementary school. The building no longer exists.’
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Hartford Union High School Rotary students of the month for January 2023 | By Kayla Davis
Hartford, WI – The Hartford Rotary Club and Hartford Union High School are pleased to announce Isabelle Navarre and Adam Weyer were honored recently as Rotary Students of the Month. The students were given special recognition for their accomplishments at the Hartford Rotary Club’s Thursday noon meetings during the...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
$4,000 MPTC scholarships awarded to Emilia Lang | By Gary Mlodzik
Kewaskum, WI – The 4th annual Don and Corrine Mlodzik Family Scholarship will be awarded to Emilia Lang, a soon to be 2023 graduate of Kewaskum High School. Emilia is the daughter of Shelly and Brian Lang. According to KHS counselor Rebecca Bryant, “It is clear in all of...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Village of Richfield Board Trustee Bill Collins has died | By Jim Healy
January 30, 2023 – Richfield, WI – It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Village Board Trustee Bill Collins who passed away January 29, 2023. Trustee Collins was a dedicated public servant who devoted much of his adult life to serving others. Whether that was his time with the Richfield Lions Club of Wisconsin, USA, volunteering for the Richfield Historical Society, St. Gabriel’s Parish, or helping with the Richfield Days Parade, he always found time to serve others with his time and talents.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Snocross racing returns this weekend in St. Lawrence | By Steve Sweeney
February 1, 2023 – St. Lawrence, WI – Snowmobile racing returns to Washington County this weekend with two days of snocross races in St. Lawrence starting Saturday, February 4, 2023. Brooke and husband Ryan Kuhn organize the Hartford Snocross Racing event at RK Compound racecourse located immediately north...
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in Wisconsin
From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems like there's a pizzeria on every corner of Wisconsin. And when it comes to pizza, most people have their go-to place. But, I think we can all agree that some pizzerias simply shine brighter than others.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Fire at restaurant on Paradise Drive in West Bend, WI | By Captain Kenny Asselin
January 26, 2023 – West Bend, WI – On Thursday, January 26, 2023, at 2:40 a.m., West Bend Fire & Rescue. was dispatched for a water flow alarm at Qdoba, 920 W Paradise Dr., in the City of West Bend. Engine 3, Tower 1, and Battalion 1 responded....
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin engine manufacturer announces layoff plan of 160+ employees throughout 2023
WAUWATOSA, Wis. (WFRV) – Briggs & Stratton has announced a ‘reduction in force’ at its southeastern Wisconsin plant, that will permanently layoff 166 employees throughout 2023. According to a letter sent by Briggs & Stratton, LLC to the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development (DWD), the company will...
WISN
Snow totals: Southeast Wisconsin sees its highest snowfall this winter season
MILWAUKEE — Interactive Radar | Weather Watch Map Room | Traffic Conditions | Closings. Southeast Wisconsin has seen the most snowfall this winter season. Totals are the highest in Racine county, with a few totals nearing and reaching 10 inches. A 10-inch snowfall total was reported in Sturtevant. The...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Visitors to downtown Milwaukee urged to beware
Milwaukee police are offering a warning to anyone visiting downtown Milwaukee. Be aware of your surroundings -- and what's inside your vehicle.
nbc15.com
Weekend snowfall prompts snow emergencies in south central Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Ahead of several inches of snow predicted to fall over the weekend, cities across south central Wisconsin are preparing by issuing snow emergencies. A First Alert Weather day has been issued for Saturday as hazardous travel conditions are expected. This snow will head out during the evening. Snow totals will range from around an inch to the north to as much as five inches locally.
seehafernews.com
Bishop Ricken Issues Decree on St. Boniface Church Future
Green Bay Catholic Bishop David Ricken has issued a new decree related to the future use of Manitowoc’s oldest catholic church. St. Boniface at South 10th and Marshall Streets has not been used for regularly scheduled masses in 18 years, following the merger of 6 parishes into St. Francis of Assisi Parish on July 1st, 2005.
Comments / 0