Benzinga

Benzinga

Insiders Buying Adamas One And 1 Other Penny Stock

The Nasdaq recorded gains for the fourth week in a row. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision. Below is a look...
Benzinga

Here's How Much $100 Invested In Kroger 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Kroger KR has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 1.12% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 8.71%. Currently, Kroger has a market capitalization of $31.78 billion. Buying $100 In KR: If an investor had bought $100 of KR stock 15 years ago, it...
Benzinga

What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About MGE Energy

Within the last quarter, MGE Energy MGEE has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $66.0 versus the current price of MGE Energy at $71.51, implying downside. Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts...
Benzinga

Where SI-BONE Stands With Analysts

Within the last quarter, SI-BONE SIBN has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 6 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, SI-BONE has an average price target of $21.83 with a high of $32.00 and a low of $17.00.
Benzinga

Why Nvidia Shares Are Rising

NVIDIA Corporation NVDA shares are trading higher by 3.26% to $201.74 Wednesday afternoon. The stock is potentially trading higher in sympathy with Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter EPS and sales results and issued first-quarter guidance. What Happened?. AMD reported fourth-quarter non-GAAP earnings per share, or...
Benzinga

Why Align Technology Stock Is Surging After Hours

Align Technology Inc ALGN shares are trading higher in Wednesday’s after-hours session after the company reported better-than-expected financial results and announced a buyback. What Happened: Align reported fourth-quarter revenue of $901.5 million, which beat average analyst estimates of $892.82 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company said its top-line...
Benzinga

Why IDEX Shares Are Trading Lower Today

IDEX IEX shares are trading lower after the company reported Q4 results and issued Q1 adjusted EPS guidance below estimates. IDEX reported quarterly earnings of $2.01 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.97 by 2.03 percent. This is a 29.68 percent increase over earnings of $1.55 per share from the same period last year.
Benzinga

Johnson Controls Slips On Q1 Sales Miss; Tightens FY23 EPS Outlook

Johnson Controls International plc JCI reported first-quarter FY23 sales growth of 3.5% year-on-year to $6.07 billion, missing the consensus of $6.25 billion. Sales grew 9% organically. Gross profit rose 10.6% Y/Y to $2.1 billion. Adjusted EBIT was $646 million, and adjusted EBIT margin was 10.6%, expanding 140 basis points versus...
Benzinga

Here's Why Applied Materials And Lam Research Shares Are Moving

Applied Materials, Inc. AMAT and Lam Research Corporation LRCX shares are trading higher Wednesday afternoon. Both stocks are potentially trading higher in sympathy with Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter EPS and sales results and issued first-quarter guidance. What Happened?. AMD reported fourth-quarter non-GAAP earnings per...
Benzinga

4 Cheapest Defensive Stocks You Should Think About

The most oversold stocks in the consumer staples sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies. The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock's strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock's price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered oversold when the RSI is below 30.
Benzinga

Peloton Interactive's Q2 Should Be Good Enough To Hold Onto Gains, Says Analyst

Needham analyst Bernie McTernan reiterated a Buy rating on the shares of Peloton Interactive Inc PTON with a price target of $14. FY2Q revenue came in ahead of expectations, driven by better-than-expected product sales from their North American Bike portfolio and demand during Black Friday/Cyber Monday promotions, said the analyst.
Benzinga

Meta Platforms Q4 Earnings: Shares Soar On Revenue Beat, Updated Guidance; Here's What Mark Zuckerberg Says

Meta Platforms reports fourth-quarter revenue of $32.17 billion, down 4% year-over-year. The company shared first-quarter guidance for revenue and updated its 2023 costs and expenses outlook. Social media and metaverse company Meta Platforms META announced fourth quarter financial results after the market close Wednesday. Here are the key highlights. What...
Benzinga

Benzinga

