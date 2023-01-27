ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

1460 ESPN Yakima

Remember when Safeway Was All About Goo Goo Cluster? I Found Some in WA

There was a time in Yakima, specifically in the '90s, when it seemed like Goo Goo Cluster was just as local as Snickers or Reese's Peanut Butter Cups. They always had them in the candy aisle and always had them on that impulse 'are you sure you don't need some extra sugar for the road' racks at the check stand, themselves. They even had Goo Goo Cluster ice cream in the ice cream section which was wonderful as it had those delectable ribbons of caramel and nougat and all that made Goo Goo Clusters amazing.
YAKIMA, WA
1460 ESPN Yakima

Eat at MOD Pizza Thursday and Help Support IKE at the Same Time

Every year the local high schools do fundraising efforts through their Mr. [insert school here] campaign. Mr. Ike, Mr. Davis, Mr. West Valley and so on. One of the popular fundraisers are doing restaurant takeovers where by simply eating out or grabbing food to-go you can help support these schools. Ike is doing a MOD Pizza takeover today (Thursday, January 26) on at Rainier Square on Nob Hill. You don't have to worry about cooking or doing the dishes all while helping out our Ike students and helping support Children's Miracle Network. Sounds like a win-win.
YAKIMA, WA
107.3 KFFM

Yakima’s Warehouse Theatre and ‘The Book of Will’. Want Tickets?

The Warehouse Theatre Company in Yakima is celebrating its 75th year in Yakima. The next offering on the boards at their theatre location on 24th Avenue is one that fans of William Shakespeare will enjoy, as well as those who may be unfamiliar with his body of work. This play tells the story of how the world nearly missed out on his work entirely.
YAKIMA, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Parts of Naches Ave in Yakima to close for tree trimming

YAKIMA, Wash.- A section of Naches Avenue will be closed in Yakima on Wednesday, February 1 for tree trimming. According to a City of Yakima press release Naches Ave will be closed between Walnut St and Chestnut Ave from 6:00 a.m. to 12 p.m. The City hopes to maintain access...
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Cattle drive to slow Yakima River Canyon traffic

YAKIMA, Wash.- The annual Yakima River Canyon cattle drive is scheduled for Saturday, February 4 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The cattle drive starts near the Roza recreational site and will cover six miles through the canyon to the Eaton Ranch. The drive will take up one whole lane of SR 821 through the canyon.
YAKIMA, WA
1460 ESPN Yakima

Yakima Welcomes New Taproom for New Shorthead Brewery in February

I'm always down for more taprooms in Yakima. Being that Yakima is home to 75% of the hops used in the United States it only makes sense. Shorthead Brewing is a new brewery in town that many people are talking about. Those you may have seen a beer or two from them around town like at Public House, they're gearing up to open their own taproom to the public.
YAKIMA, WA
kpq.com

Wenatchee Police Asking For Help Locating Missing Dog

Wenatchee Police are asking for public help to find a missing dog. They're looking for an American Bully named Trixy, who was last seen just before 11pm Sunday running south near Pybus Public Market. Police say the dog was recently unlawfully obtained and removed from her home toward the south...
WENATCHEE, WA
1460 ESPN Yakima

More Pain At The Pump in Yakima As Gas Prices Rise

Gas prices are up again this week along with everything else including grocery prices. Officials at GasBuddy say the statewide average is $4.12 cents a gallon. But if you're in eastern and central Washington you're paying an average price of $3.83 per gallon. Prices are up 13.9 cents per gallon in the last week.
YAKIMA, WA
yaktrinews.com

Tragedies like Yakima Circle K shooting may fall through legislative cracks

YAKIMA, Wash. — Three people just going about their day were shot dead at a Yakima Circle K on Tuesday because they were just in the wrong place at the wrong time. Lawmakers responded with thoughts and prayers, but that’s not enough for the victims’ loved ones, including Monique Ramos, who lost her uncle Roy Knoeb Jr. in the shooting.
YAKIMA, WA
ifiberone.com

Woman dies in early Wednesday morning mobile home fire in Wenatchee

WENATCHEE — A woman died in a mobile home fire early Wednesday morning in Wenatchee. Wenatchee Valley firefighters responded just after 3 a.m. Wednesday to the reported fire at a mobile home park in the 1300 block of North Wenatchee Avenue. Wenatchee police and a Chelan County deputy, who...
WENATCHEE, WA
1460 ESPN Yakima

The Serial Killer Born in Toppenish, Washington. Do You Know His Story?

With all the recent violent events that our valley, let alone our world, has been dealing with, the topic of serial killers is definitely a sensitive subject. It is a fascinating topic that many people absorb and try to understand. What is someone’s mindset or what pushes them to go to such extremes? The Pacific Northwest, for some reason, seems like it is #1 when it comes to this topic. Take the Serial Killer born in Toppenish, Washington, for example, Westley Allan Dodd.
TOPPENISH, WA
Yakima, WA

1460 ESPN Yakima

https://1460espnyakima.com/

 https://1460espnyakima.com/

