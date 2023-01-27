ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Versus Systems (VS) Stock Is Exploding 300% Higher

Versus Systems Inc VS shares are trading higher by 321.23% to $2.57 Wednesday morning after the company announced it will partner with Resolve to bring generative AI and gamification to customer payments and credit management. What Else?. Versus says the company uses interactivity and rewards to make advertising and entertainment...
Analyst Initiates Coverage On This Peer Lagging Gene-Editing Stock

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Editas Medicine Inc EDIT with an Overweight rating and a price target of $15. The analyst says that following the recent pipeline reprioritization and pausing of internal investments in the retinal disease/induced pluripotent stem cell-derived natural killer cell programs, Editas shares are well-positioned to appreciate in the coming year due to favorable IP positioning and expected clinical data updates.
Why Boston Scientific Shares Are Trading Higher Today

Boston Scientific Corp BSX generated Q4 revenues of $3.24 billion, in line with the Wall Street estimate. Sales increased 3.7% Y/Y on a reported basis, 8.7% on an operational basis, and 7.1% on an organic basis. The company achieved an adjusted EPS of $0.45, missing the consensus of $0.47. Revenues...
Match To Let Go 8% Workforce After Dismal Quarterly Results

Match Group, Inc MTCH shared its plans to reduce its global workforce by 8% after missing the first-quarter revenue consensus, Bloomberg reports. Match said fourth-quarter revenue declined 2% year-over-year to $786.15 million, which missed average analyst estimates of $787.09 million. Tinder app revenue was flat, while all other brands collectively declined 5% year-over-year.
Entourage And LiUNA Pension Fund Close On $15M Of Debt Financing

Entourage Health Corp. ETRGF ENTG (FSE:4WE) has successfully closed the second $15 million tranche of its upsized credit facility with an affiliate of the LiUNA Pension Fund of Central and Eastern Canada, as announced on October 31, 2022. The credit facility will be used by Entourage for general working capital purposes as the company continues to execute its commercial goals to achieve profitable growth by the end of 2023.
Celsius Bankruptcy: Eligible Users To Withdraw Majority Of Assets

Celsius announces eligible users for asset withdrawal. 94% of each user's assets to be distributed with conditions. Cryptocurrency lending company Celsius CEL/USD, which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection last July, recently released the names of users who are eligible to withdraw most of their assets held on the platform.
Chili's Parent Brinker Beats On Q2; Warns On Commodity Inflation

Brinker International Inc EAT reported second-quarter FY23 revenue growth of 10% year-on-year to $1.01 billion, beating the consensus of $991.73 million. Comparable restaurant sales rose 9.7% for Brinker, 8% for Chili's, and 21.2% for Maggiano's. Operating margin compressed 30 basis points to 4%, and operating income for the quarter rose...
Johnson Controls Slips On Q1 Sales Miss; Tightens FY23 EPS Outlook

Johnson Controls International plc JCI reported first-quarter FY23 sales growth of 3.5% year-on-year to $6.07 billion, missing the consensus of $6.25 billion. Sales grew 9% organically. Gross profit rose 10.6% Y/Y to $2.1 billion. Adjusted EBIT was $646 million, and adjusted EBIT margin was 10.6%, expanding 140 basis points versus...
Why Align Technology Stock Is Surging After Hours

Align Technology Inc ALGN shares are trading higher in Wednesday’s after-hours session after the company reported better-than-expected financial results and announced a buyback. What Happened: Align reported fourth-quarter revenue of $901.5 million, which beat average analyst estimates of $892.82 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company said its top-line...
General Motors Outperforms, Raises 2023 Outlook: Analysts Weigh In

General Motors reported fourth-quarter revenue of $43.1 billion, which beat average analyst estimates of $40.65 billion. Goldman Sachs, Wedbush, and Morgan Stanley analysts weigh in following the earnings beat. General Motors Company GM traded higher into Wednesay’s open after the company turned in better-than-expected financial results and raised its 2023...
Westrock Plunges On Q1 Earnings Miss, Scrapping Of FY23 Outlook

Westrock Co WRK reported a first-quarter FY23 sales decline of 0.6% year-on-year to $4.92 billion, missing the consensus of $5.10 billion. Corrugated Packaging segment revenue rose 0.7% Y/Y, Consumer Packaging segment increased 6.7%, and Global Paper segment decreased 16.9%. Gross profit fell 3.9% Y/Y to $765.2 million with a gross...
Silicon Laboratories Shares Surge On Q4 Beat, Robust Q1 Outlook

Silicon Laboratories Inc SLAB reported fourth-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 23% Y/Y to $257.33 million, beating the consensus of $250.23 million. Margins: Non-GAAP gross margin decreased by ten bps to 61.3%. Non-GAAP operating margin expanded 260 bps to 18.9%. Non-GAAP EPS of $1.31 beat the consensus of $0.98. Silicon Labs...
Genetic Technologies Shares Jump After Strategic Alliance With Qiagen

Genetic Technologies Limited GENE agreed to form a strategic alliance with Qiagen NV QGEN to establish and develop a 'Centre of Excellence facility in Australia. Qiagen will support the improvement of GTG capabilities through software, hardware, consumable and technical solutions. Genetic Technologies CEO Simon Morriss said it was an exciting...
Rivian Automotive Plans To Slash 6% Of Workforce: Report

Rivian Automotive Inc RIVN is reportedly planning to slash 6% of its workforce to cut costs. The electric vehicle company is reeling under poor cash reserves amid a weak economy, Reuters reported. The report cited an internal mail sent to the employees, in which CEO R.J. Scaringe said Rivian is...
