Entourage Health Corp. ETRGF ENTG (FSE:4WE) has successfully closed the second $15 million tranche of its upsized credit facility with an affiliate of the LiUNA Pension Fund of Central and Eastern Canada, as announced on October 31, 2022. The credit facility will be used by Entourage for general working capital purposes as the company continues to execute its commercial goals to achieve profitable growth by the end of 2023.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO