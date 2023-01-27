Read full article on original website
Why Versus Systems (VS) Stock Is Exploding 300% Higher
Versus Systems Inc VS shares are trading higher by 321.23% to $2.57 Wednesday morning after the company announced it will partner with Resolve to bring generative AI and gamification to customer payments and credit management. What Else?. Versus says the company uses interactivity and rewards to make advertising and entertainment...
Analyst Initiates Coverage On This Peer Lagging Gene-Editing Stock
Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Editas Medicine Inc EDIT with an Overweight rating and a price target of $15. The analyst says that following the recent pipeline reprioritization and pausing of internal investments in the retinal disease/induced pluripotent stem cell-derived natural killer cell programs, Editas shares are well-positioned to appreciate in the coming year due to favorable IP positioning and expected clinical data updates.
Why Boston Scientific Shares Are Trading Higher Today
Boston Scientific Corp BSX generated Q4 revenues of $3.24 billion, in line with the Wall Street estimate. Sales increased 3.7% Y/Y on a reported basis, 8.7% on an operational basis, and 7.1% on an organic basis. The company achieved an adjusted EPS of $0.45, missing the consensus of $0.47. Revenues...
Match To Let Go 8% Workforce After Dismal Quarterly Results
Match Group, Inc MTCH shared its plans to reduce its global workforce by 8% after missing the first-quarter revenue consensus, Bloomberg reports. Match said fourth-quarter revenue declined 2% year-over-year to $786.15 million, which missed average analyst estimates of $787.09 million. Tinder app revenue was flat, while all other brands collectively declined 5% year-over-year.
Entourage And LiUNA Pension Fund Close On $15M Of Debt Financing
Entourage Health Corp. ETRGF ENTG (FSE:4WE) has successfully closed the second $15 million tranche of its upsized credit facility with an affiliate of the LiUNA Pension Fund of Central and Eastern Canada, as announced on October 31, 2022. The credit facility will be used by Entourage for general working capital purposes as the company continues to execute its commercial goals to achieve profitable growth by the end of 2023.
Thermo Fisher Says 2022 Another Exceptional Year, Well Positioned While Entering 2023
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE: TMO) has posted Q4 revenue of $11.45 billion, up 7% Y/Y, beating the consensus of $10.43 billion. Organic revenue was 3% lower, Core organic revenue growth was 14%, and COVID-19 testing revenue was $0.37 billion. Revenue from Life Sciences Solutions Segment declined by 27% to...
UPS Is Uniquely Positioned To Capitalize On E-Commerce Tailwinds & Drive Revenue Growth, Analyst Says
Raymond James analyst Patrick Tyler reiterated a Strong Buy rating on the shares of United Parcel Service Inc UPS and lowered the price target from $210 to $207. The company reported 4Q22 adj. EPS of $3.62, beating the estimates, driven by yield/margin initiatives. Revenue and Adj. EBIT were both slightly...
Celsius Bankruptcy: Eligible Users To Withdraw Majority Of Assets
Celsius announces eligible users for asset withdrawal. 94% of each user's assets to be distributed with conditions. Cryptocurrency lending company Celsius CEL/USD, which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection last July, recently released the names of users who are eligible to withdraw most of their assets held on the platform.
Chili's Parent Brinker Beats On Q2; Warns On Commodity Inflation
Brinker International Inc EAT reported second-quarter FY23 revenue growth of 10% year-on-year to $1.01 billion, beating the consensus of $991.73 million. Comparable restaurant sales rose 9.7% for Brinker, 8% for Chili's, and 21.2% for Maggiano's. Operating margin compressed 30 basis points to 4%, and operating income for the quarter rose...
Johnson Controls Slips On Q1 Sales Miss; Tightens FY23 EPS Outlook
Johnson Controls International plc JCI reported first-quarter FY23 sales growth of 3.5% year-on-year to $6.07 billion, missing the consensus of $6.25 billion. Sales grew 9% organically. Gross profit rose 10.6% Y/Y to $2.1 billion. Adjusted EBIT was $646 million, and adjusted EBIT margin was 10.6%, expanding 140 basis points versus...
Why Align Technology Stock Is Surging After Hours
Align Technology Inc ALGN shares are trading higher in Wednesday’s after-hours session after the company reported better-than-expected financial results and announced a buyback. What Happened: Align reported fourth-quarter revenue of $901.5 million, which beat average analyst estimates of $892.82 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company said its top-line...
Alibaba A Top Pick As Logistic Disruption Ease, Lift Sector Valuations, Analyst Says
Benchmark analyst Fawne Jiang reiterated a Buy on Alibaba Group Holding Limited BABA with a $180 price target. The analyst views BABA stock as a top pick for a big-cap China value play in 2023. Fundamentally, while retail and e-commerce growth remained muted in the December quarter, the analyst expects...
Invacare Files For Chapter 11, But Expects To Continue Focusing On Home-Care Products
Invacare Corporation IVC entered into a “Restructuring Support Agreement” (RSA) with substantially all its debt holders. It includes its term loan lender, all holders of convertible senior secured notes, and holders of most convertible senior unsecured notes. The RSA transactions include a reduction of Invacare’s funded debt by...
General Motors Outperforms, Raises 2023 Outlook: Analysts Weigh In
General Motors reported fourth-quarter revenue of $43.1 billion, which beat average analyst estimates of $40.65 billion. Goldman Sachs, Wedbush, and Morgan Stanley analysts weigh in following the earnings beat. General Motors Company GM traded higher into Wednesay’s open after the company turned in better-than-expected financial results and raised its 2023...
Westrock Plunges On Q1 Earnings Miss, Scrapping Of FY23 Outlook
Westrock Co WRK reported a first-quarter FY23 sales decline of 0.6% year-on-year to $4.92 billion, missing the consensus of $5.10 billion. Corrugated Packaging segment revenue rose 0.7% Y/Y, Consumer Packaging segment increased 6.7%, and Global Paper segment decreased 16.9%. Gross profit fell 3.9% Y/Y to $765.2 million with a gross...
Silicon Laboratories, Credit Acceptance, Stryker And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Wednesday
U.S. stocks traded lower, with the Dow Jones dropping over 200 points on Wednesday. Here are some big stocks recording gains in today’s session. Rapid7, Inc. RPD climbed 23.2% to $49.13. Rapid7 is working with Goldman Sachs Group to explore a potential sale, Reuters reported. Peloton Interactive, Inc. PTON...
'I Say, Move On': Cramer Prefers Nvidia Over This Cloud-Base Content Management Company Up 22%
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said L3Harris Technologies Inc LHX is still a buy. "There’s so many people betting against it, and they’re wrong," he added. Analysts have a consensus Neutral rating on LHX, according to Benzinga analyst ratings data. When asked about Bausch...
Silicon Laboratories Shares Surge On Q4 Beat, Robust Q1 Outlook
Silicon Laboratories Inc SLAB reported fourth-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 23% Y/Y to $257.33 million, beating the consensus of $250.23 million. Margins: Non-GAAP gross margin decreased by ten bps to 61.3%. Non-GAAP operating margin expanded 260 bps to 18.9%. Non-GAAP EPS of $1.31 beat the consensus of $0.98. Silicon Labs...
Genetic Technologies Shares Jump After Strategic Alliance With Qiagen
Genetic Technologies Limited GENE agreed to form a strategic alliance with Qiagen NV QGEN to establish and develop a 'Centre of Excellence facility in Australia. Qiagen will support the improvement of GTG capabilities through software, hardware, consumable and technical solutions. Genetic Technologies CEO Simon Morriss said it was an exciting...
Rivian Automotive Plans To Slash 6% Of Workforce: Report
Rivian Automotive Inc RIVN is reportedly planning to slash 6% of its workforce to cut costs. The electric vehicle company is reeling under poor cash reserves amid a weak economy, Reuters reported. The report cited an internal mail sent to the employees, in which CEO R.J. Scaringe said Rivian is...
