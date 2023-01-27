ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia, other states, sue over new rules for your retirement savings

By Alexandra Weaver
 5 days ago

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginia is part of a group of states that are suing the United States Department of Labor over a new rule for investment practices that they say “would allow employers and investment managers to invest employee retirement savings in a way that benefits social causes and corporate goals even if it adversely affects the return to the employee.”

The rule in question, the 2022 Investment Rule, or Prudence and Loyalty in Selecting Plan Investments and Exercising Shareholder Rights, is publically available on the Federal Register’s website .

West Virginia bill would allow schools to hire armed veterans to protect schools

The major provisions of the final rule, as stated in the Federal Register, amends the current regulation to make it clear that a fiduciary’s determination with respect to an investment or investment course of action must be based on factors that the fiduciary reasonably determines are relevant to a risk and return analysis and that such factors may include the economic effects of climate change and other environmental, social, or governance factors on the particular investment or investment course of action, among other changes.

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, who is considering running for Sen. Joe Manchin’s (D) Senate seat or for West Virginia governor , takes issue with the changes, which are set to go into effect on Monday, Jan. 30.

“The Biden administration can try to spin this any which way to support their narrative, but this is plain and simple: they are circumventing Congress and pushing backdoor liberal policies to take hostage the pension funds of millions of hard working Americans, all to advance their ESG agenda,” Morrisey said in a press release.

Bill to ban adult-oriented stores in West Virginia in House Judiciary Committee

Utah’s attorney general is leading the coalition and the attorneys general from Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and Wyoming are also suing.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.

Comments / 49

Mike Hart
4d ago

No investment firm or anyone managing retirement funds should be allowed to invest in ESG! It's the next crypto currency! No return on the investment and nobody is held responsible.Close all your retirement accounts now!!! You may lose a little, but, it's better than losing it all. Buy gold, silver or whatever, just make sure it's tangible. Anything you own on paper only will be worth as much as the paper is worth. Get out now!!!

Reply
4
wvwop
5d ago

Hey Big Jim, leave my retirement alone, But that's Republicans for ya. They sure do love the big government they claim to be against.

Reply(43)
4
Tom Booth
4d ago

How can they change their minds on how they invest your money AFTER they got it telling you that they will only invest in "X"? They can't!! Or they shouldn't be allowed to. That's bait-and-switch at its best!! And they are going to base their investments on the current "social" climate? That means you lose everything each time the presidency changes! There's NO WAY this can stand!

Reply
2
