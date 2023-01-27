ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baldwin County, AL

wdhn.com

Mayors want Alabama lawmakers to look into banning trigger activators, renew economic incentives

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Dothan Mayor Mark Saliba among 10 other mayors from Alabama’s largest cities for their quarterly meeting in Mobile — The Alabama 10. “To share ideas of what each one of us is dealing with in our cities and for this time of year to talk about what we think should be our legislative agenda for this upcoming year,” Mayor Mark Saliba said.
DOTHAN, AL
Abandoned Bon Secour sailboat moves downstream, threatens property

BON SECOUR, Ala. (WKRG) — The view from Penny Eilert’s waterfront property on Bon Secour river has changed. “It’s like Woah!!”. For almost two years a sailboat that had been stuck in the mud and muck 150 yards upriver from her home is now front and center. Her neighbor Kent Staub predicted something like this would happen back in September when the boat sat across the river from his property. “The right storm comes along that boat will end up in the middle of the river.”
BON SECOUR, AL

