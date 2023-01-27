BON SECOUR, Ala. (WKRG) — The view from Penny Eilert’s waterfront property on Bon Secour river has changed. “It’s like Woah!!”. For almost two years a sailboat that had been stuck in the mud and muck 150 yards upriver from her home is now front and center. Her neighbor Kent Staub predicted something like this would happen back in September when the boat sat across the river from his property. “The right storm comes along that boat will end up in the middle of the river.”

BON SECOUR, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO