Jeffree Star Calls Out TikTok Beauty Influencer Mikayla Amid Mascara Controversy

Jeffree Star set controversial TikTok beauty influencer Mikayla Nogueira's makeup review to rest with his very own review with real-time footage of the application. On Friday (Jan. 27), Star called out Nogueira's Jan. 24 TikTok where she tested out L'Oreal Telescopic Lift Mascara, but appeared to use false lashes in the final reveal, as the eyelashes appeared further from her natural lash line. This marked his first return to makeup reviews since his announcement that he was quitting YouTube, however, this clip was shared on TikTok.
Priscilla Presley's Son Navarone Garcia Breaks His Silence: 'People Know About Me, But They Don't Know Me'

The musician discusses life with his famous mom, his recovery from fentanyl addiction and discovering the truth about the background of his father, producer Marco Garibaldi, in this week's PEOPLE Aside from having his mother's eyes, Navarone Garibaldi Garcia isn't immediately recognizable as the son of actress Priscilla Presley, the 77-year-old ex-wife of Elvis. "A lot of people know about me," the musician tells PEOPLE in this week's issue, on newsstands Friday. "But they don't know me." Though he remained largely out of the spotlight growing up, Navarone, 35, says his lineage...
Julie and Todd Chrisley's daily prison lives revealed

Slide 1 of 22: Savannah Chrisley has spoken on her podcast about her parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, and their recent incarceration on January 17th. She said: "Last week was an extremely difficult week for my family as a whole," as her parents have now spent almost two weeks in prison.
Celebrities Who Died in 2023: RIP to the Stars We Lost This Year

The celebrities who died in 2023 won't soon be forgotten. A number of stars have passed away this year, including singer-songwriter Lisa Marie Presley, Three 6 Mafia rapper Gangsta Boo and English rock icon Jeff Beck. It's never easy to lose our beloved celebrities and public figures, many of whom...
Abigail Breslin Just Got Married! Who Is Her Husband?

The 26-year-old actress best known for her role on TV series Scream Queens, as well as her work as a child star in the 2000s in films such as Signs and Little Miss Sunshine, announced the news via Instagram Sunday (Jan. 29). "Ya girl got married y’all," Breslin captioned an...
Ohio Church Turns ‘Eye of The Tiger’ Into Song About Being A Jesus Warrior

Let me first open up and say I don't care what religion you practice, as long as you're not interfering or endangering anyone else's way of life, I feel everyone should believe what they want to believe. I mean take it from me, I believe that the Ojibwe story of Nanaboozhoo slapping Paul Bunyan with a Walleye, causing him to fall, and having his ass imprint forming Red Lake is most likely real.
North West Appears to Scream ‘Please Leave!’ as Paparazzi Hound Kim Kardashian About Kanye West Battery Incident

North West appeared to defend her mom Kim Kardashian during an encounter with the paparazzi over the weekend. On Saturday (Jan. 28), Page Six shared a video of the mother-daughter duo leaving North's basketball game. While getting into their vehicle, a paparazzo asked Kim an invasive question about her ex-husband Kanye West in front of their 9-year-old daughter.
Woman in Corporate Sales Catches Vendor’s Nasty ‘Locker Room Talk’ About Her, Handles It Like a Boss

A woman's iconic handling of a seemingly misogynistic and super awkward work incident has gone majorly viral on TikTok with over 13 million views as of publishing. Whitney, who works in corporate sales, posted a video of her confronting a male vendor after he inadvertently sent her a group chat in which he and his colleagues made inappropriate comments about her.
