Lea Michele Stand-In Claims Star Was ‘Deplorable’ on Set, Told Her to Stop Talking
An actress has gone viral on TikTok with a not-so-flattering story about Glee actress and singer Lea Michele. According to Laura Eletel, who allegedly worked as Michele's stand-in on The Mayor in 2017, Michele had already been blacklisted by much of Hollywood after her alleged behind-the-scenes behavior on previous sets had been publicly exposed.
Influencer Slammed After Asking Character at Disneyland for Kiss on the Cheek
An influencer and former Love Island USA star is facing backlash on TikTok after going viral for asking a character at Disneyland for a kiss. In a video posted Jan. 28, Cely Vazquez asks Star Wars character Kylo Ren, "Do you wanna give me a kiss on the cheek?" as she leans in and taps her cheek.
Jeffree Star Calls Out TikTok Beauty Influencer Mikayla Amid Mascara Controversy
Jeffree Star set controversial TikTok beauty influencer Mikayla Nogueira's makeup review to rest with his very own review with real-time footage of the application. On Friday (Jan. 27), Star called out Nogueira's Jan. 24 TikTok where she tested out L'Oreal Telescopic Lift Mascara, but appeared to use false lashes in the final reveal, as the eyelashes appeared further from her natural lash line. This marked his first return to makeup reviews since his announcement that he was quitting YouTube, however, this clip was shared on TikTok.
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Appear Tense in Viral Footage From Afterparty
People are desperately trying to decipher an exchange of words and glances between newlyweds Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck in the wake of a viral video that appears to show the couple sharing a tense moment. Bennifer 2.0 were spotted possibly arguing at the Jan. 18 afterparty for Lopez's new...
Priscilla Presley's Son Navarone Garcia Breaks His Silence: 'People Know About Me, But They Don't Know Me'
The musician discusses life with his famous mom, his recovery from fentanyl addiction and discovering the truth about the background of his father, producer Marco Garibaldi, in this week's PEOPLE Aside from having his mother's eyes, Navarone Garibaldi Garcia isn't immediately recognizable as the son of actress Priscilla Presley, the 77-year-old ex-wife of Elvis. "A lot of people know about me," the musician tells PEOPLE in this week's issue, on newsstands Friday. "But they don't know me." Though he remained largely out of the spotlight growing up, Navarone, 35, says his lineage...
msn.com
Julie and Todd Chrisley's daily prison lives revealed
Slide 1 of 22: Savannah Chrisley has spoken on her podcast about her parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, and their recent incarceration on January 17th. She said: "Last week was an extremely difficult week for my family as a whole," as her parents have now spent almost two weeks in prison.
Martha Stewart, 81, Looks Incredible in ‘Unfiltered’ Selfies: ‘No Facelift’
Martha Stewart loves the camera, and the camera loves Martha Stewart. On Instagram, the 81-year-old lifestyle mogul shared a series of zoomed-in selfies showing off her flawless face sans beauty filter. "Skin looking good after a mostly dry January and pilates every other day," Stewart captioned her post. "Absolutely no...
Jinger Duggar Relates to Britney Spears Following Duggar Family’s ‘Cult-Like’ Upbringing
Jinger Duggar Vuolo says she "can relate" to the #FreeBritney movement that called for the end of Britney Spears' 13-year conservatorship. Speaking to Page Six, the former reality TV star opened up about the "Free Jinger" movement fans created in the late 2000s when she appeared on the Duggars' TLC show, 19 Kids and Counting.
Celebrities Who Died in 2023: RIP to the Stars We Lost This Year
The celebrities who died in 2023 won't soon be forgotten. A number of stars have passed away this year, including singer-songwriter Lisa Marie Presley, Three 6 Mafia rapper Gangsta Boo and English rock icon Jeff Beck. It's never easy to lose our beloved celebrities and public figures, many of whom...
Taylor Swift Announces ‘Lavender Haze’ Music Video Release Minutes After John Mayer Drops His Tour Dates
Did Taylor Swift just throw some shade toward ex John Mayer with the announcement of her upcoming music video for "Lavender Haze"? The jury's out for now, but fans certainly have some theories. Swift announced the release date — midnight tonight — for her "Lavender Haze" music video at 8:05AM...
SZA Squashes ‘Unfortunate’ Taylor Swift Chart Feud Rumors: ‘I’m Grateful’ (EXCLUSIVE)
According to the lyrics of her mega-smash "Kill Bill," SZA only has it out for her ex and his new girlfriend — not Taylor Swift!. In an exclusive chat with PopCrush Nights hosts Lauryn Snapp and Donny Meacham, SZA squashes the rivalry speculation that swirled after her album, SOS, dethroned Swift's Midnights album on the Billboard 200 chart.
Woman Says She Was Surrogate for ‘Terrible’ Celebrity Who Trashed Her Miscarriage on TV
A woman claims a celebrity treated her coldly, trashed her on TV and even pressured her to take Valium during her surrogate pregnancy experience for the star. Many high-profile celebrities have opted to use surrogacy to grow their families, including Kim Kardashian and, most recently, Paris Hilton, who announced the birth of her baby boy Jan. 24.
BTS’ Jin Reportedly Wins Vacation After Placing First in Military Talent Show
The charm of "Mr. Worldwide Handsome" has not dulled even in the military. BTS superstar Jin left for mandatory South Korean military service in December 2022, and since then, the group's fans (ironically known as ARMY) have eagerly awaited any update on the performer. According to Korean news outlet SBS,...
Woman Who Spent Over $50,000 to Look Like Pamela Anderson Says Women ‘Hate’ Her
A U.K. woman has spent over $50,000 to look like bombshell Baywatch icon Pamela Anderson. "I get lots of attention. It’s sometimes a mixture of comments, but everyone is allowed their own opinion, so it doesn’t bother me at all,” Georgina Epitropou said about the comments she receives about her appearance, the New York Post reports.
Abigail Breslin Just Got Married! Who Is Her Husband?
The 26-year-old actress best known for her role on TV series Scream Queens, as well as her work as a child star in the 2000s in films such as Signs and Little Miss Sunshine, announced the news via Instagram Sunday (Jan. 29). "Ya girl got married y’all," Breslin captioned an...
Ohio Church Turns ‘Eye of The Tiger’ Into Song About Being A Jesus Warrior
Let me first open up and say I don't care what religion you practice, as long as you're not interfering or endangering anyone else's way of life, I feel everyone should believe what they want to believe. I mean take it from me, I believe that the Ojibwe story of Nanaboozhoo slapping Paul Bunyan with a Walleye, causing him to fall, and having his ass imprint forming Red Lake is most likely real.
North West Appears to Scream ‘Please Leave!’ as Paparazzi Hound Kim Kardashian About Kanye West Battery Incident
North West appeared to defend her mom Kim Kardashian during an encounter with the paparazzi over the weekend. On Saturday (Jan. 28), Page Six shared a video of the mother-daughter duo leaving North's basketball game. While getting into their vehicle, a paparazzo asked Kim an invasive question about her ex-husband Kanye West in front of their 9-year-old daughter.
Woman in Corporate Sales Catches Vendor’s Nasty ‘Locker Room Talk’ About Her, Handles It Like a Boss
A woman's iconic handling of a seemingly misogynistic and super awkward work incident has gone majorly viral on TikTok with over 13 million views as of publishing. Whitney, who works in corporate sales, posted a video of her confronting a male vendor after he inadvertently sent her a group chat in which he and his colleagues made inappropriate comments about her.
Matt Lauer and Girlfriend Shamin Abas Are Keeping a Low Profile
Matt Lauer, 65, and girlfriend Shamin Abas, 53, are keeping their relationship low-profile. The pair were recently photographed while out together on a date night in New York City. "Matt and Shamin are happy and serious about each other. They had a good solid foundation as friends and in business...
Internet Warns Woman Who Doesn’t ‘Date People With Children’ to Dump Boyfriend Who Has Son
A woman says the guy she's been seeing for a few months suddenly revealed he has a kid, even though she was clear from the start that she doesn't want to date people with children. Now, she doesn't know if she should proceed with the relationship. "So I’ve been seeing...
