Adam Driver Dinosaur Movie '65' Gets a New Release Date
Audiences will be able to see the Adam Driver-starring action thriller a little earlier now as 65 has officially moved up its release date to March 10, according to a recent report from Deadline. Initially, the film was set to debut on March 17, which would have pitted itself against the release of Shazam! Fury of the Gods.
'Viking Wolf' Trailer Showcases an Intense Norwegian Horror Film
The new official trailer for Netflix's Viking Wolf, which is being marketed as Norway's first-ever werewolf movie, has just dropped. Viking Wolf follows 17-year-old Thale, who witnesses what appears to be a werewolf attack after she moves to the small town where her mom is working at the local police department. Stig Svendsen directs the film from a script by himself and Espen Aukan. Viking Wolf stars Liv Mjönes, Elli Rhiannon Müller Osborne, Arthur Hakalahti, Sjur Vatne Brean, and Vidar Magnussen.
'The Boogeyman' Trailer Turns Stephen King's Nightmares Into Reality
The first trailer for The Boogeyman is here, revealing director Rob Savage’s (Dashcam) take on one of Stephen King's scariest stories. Initially ordered by 20th Century Studios for Hulu, the movie recently got a theatrical release. The original short story The Boogeyman was first published in 1973 in an...
Vin Diesel's Faith is Put to the Test in New 'Fast X' Poster
The Fast & Furious franchise has pumped adrenaline through the veins of viewers for over two decades through its perfect blend of electrifying car chases, fiery romance and family-centric storyline. With the tenth installment, Fast X, well on the way, it looks like the saga is set to close with a bang. In a newly unveiled poster for the film, audiences have been teased a look at what's to come for Dominic "Dom" Toretto (Vin Diesel) and his petrol-head family.
Gael García Bernal on Whether We’ll See More ‘Werewolf by Night’ in the MCU
Of all of Marvel’s offerings across film and television last year, arguably none were more memorable than Werewolf by Night, the fifty-minute “special presentation” the company released just in time for Halloween. Directed by Oscar-winning composer Michael Giacchino and starring Gael García Bernal, the special followed Jack Russell, a man with a lycanthropic secret who infiltrated a group of monster hunters in an attempt to rescue his friend. Naturally, the new format featured Marvel’s familiar brand of action, but this time blended with a black-and-white, Old Hollywood approach to introducing one of their most monstrous heroes, who quickly went on to become a fan favorite.
New 'Avatar: The Way of Water' Featurette Showcases the Film's Production Design
Avatar: The Way of Water continues to impress audiences worldwide. James Cameron's adventure surrounding the Sully family goes back to the world of Pandora, home of the Na'vi. In a new behind-the-scenes featurette released through The Wrap, the team behind The Way of Water's production design talks about the process of bringing Pandora to life, whether in a computer-generated environment or a physical set built for the production of the film. Added to supervising the locations in which the story takes place, the team was also in charge of designing the creatures found in Pandora's jungles and oceans, including the friendly tulkuns.
How James Gunn’s DCU Is Different From Marvel’s MCU
When it was announced that James Gunn and Peter Safran would be the new co-heads of DC Studios, the excitement for the new DCU was palpable. Gunn and Safran's introduction as the co-heads of DC Studios stirred up a lot of drama in the past few months as it meant the fate of current in-production films was in flux. During a press conference, Gunn and Safran laid out their extended plan for the DCU, but also clarified just how similar and dissimilar this new universe would be to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
'Avatar: The Way of Water' Washes 'The Avengers' Away at All-Time Domestic Box Office
Avatar: The Way of Water truly is the first box office juggernaut of cinema's pandemic era and James Cameron's behemoth science-fiction sequel continues to make waves at the box office. The film, which splashed into theaters on December 16, has reached a new box office milestone. The news, which comes from Variety, shows that Avatar: The Way of Water has surpassed Marvel Studios' The Avengers to take tenth spot in the all-time US domestic box office rankings, with an approximate domestic gross of $623.5 million, leapfrogging the $623.3 million figure claimed by earth's mightiest heroes.
'Star Trek: Picard' Actress Annie Wersching Dead at 45
Annie Wersching, the actress who brought to life a number of fan-favorite TV characters has sadly passed away today. Wersching most recently appeared as the villainous Borg Queen in Season 2 of Star Trek: Picard, a role that saw her return to the Star Trek franchise in a much bigger capacity a decade after initially making her Star Trek debut in a guest role in Star Trek: Enterprise. Wersching also had roles in popular TV shows such as 24, Bosch, and The Vampire Diaries. Away from TV, Wersching was a big part of the fast-rising The Last of Us franchise. She lent her voice and performed motion capture for the beloved role of non-player character Tess who was recently brought to live action on the HBO series by Anna Torv. Wersching was 45 years old at the time of her death.
James Gunn Explains "Complicated" Reason He Cast Will Poulter in 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3'
It seems like James Gunn is a man on a mission to revive DC Comics on the big and small screens, but he has the not-insignificant task of finishing off a trilogy for Marvel before he truly gets down to rebooting the Man of Steel and the Dark Knight. That...
Jamie Lee Curtis's 'Halloween Ends' Wig Gets New Life in This Jennifer Grey Movie
The Halloween fandom was pretty torn by the third and final installment in David Gordon Green’s Halloween trilogy. Halloween Ends saw Jamie Lee Curtis’ final girl Laurie Strode face down the boogeyman in a no holds barred fight to the death with only one of them walking away. And, although viewers couldn’t seem to agree on whether they loved or hated what is allegedly Curtis’ last appearance as the plagued babysitter, there was one aspect of the movie that brought us all together—the wigs.
How to Watch 'The Locksmith' Starring Ryan Phillippe and Kate Bosworth
The Locksmith featuring Crash star Ryan Phillippe and Superman Returns star Kate Bosworth is arriving this week. The plot follows an ex-con and expert locksmith, Miller, who plans to turn his life around after prison. But after an unexpected turn of events, he gets pulled back into the world of crime and corrupt cops, which forces him to use his skills one last time. The all-new action thriller is directed by Nicolas Harvard in his feature film debut. While this is his first directorial as a filmmaker, many might not be aware that Harvard has been an assistant director with movies like Whiplash, Wind River, The Circle, The Contractor, etc., and hit television projects like Yellowstone and The First Lady, among others. The movie is based on an original story by Blair Kroeber, with Joe Russo of the Russo Brothers writing the script along with John Glosser, Chris LaMont, and Ben Kabialis. Russo also serves as one of the executive producers of the project.
Funko Celebrates 'Return of the Jedi' 40th Anniversary With New Figures
It's been 40 years since the epic conclusion of the original Star Wars trilogy with the release of Return of the Jedi. In celebration of the event, Funko has revealed via Twitter their upcoming line of Pop! figures based on the classic film, which are now available to pre-order. Fans...
What Can We Expect From 'The Last of Us' Season 2?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for The Last of Us Part I and Part II games.With the early renewal for the hit HBO series The Last of Us coming in just after its second episode aired, it's leaving many people wondering what to expect in Season 2. With a sequel to the game already released, and with word that the first season will likely tell the whole story of the first game, The Last of Us Part II looms large. The sequel is a completely different beast from the original, with its length being nearly double that of the first, as it tells a much more narratively complex story. With the way the first season has shown so far that it isn’t afraid to expand and change story beats, it’ll be interesting to speculate on what audiences can expect to see in a sophomore season.
'The Mandalorian' Season 3 Featurette Celebrates the Series' Legacy
The Mandalorian started off as the lone spin-off Star Wars series that people weren’t sure about until Grogu, also known as Baby Yoda, made his way into the hearts of fans worldwide. When Season 3 of the series premieres on March 1, fans will once again be able to follow Din (Pedro Pascal/Brendan Wayne) and Grogu's journey through the galaxy. As the debut draws closer, Disney+ has released an exciting featurette to hype up fans of the series, and celebrate its legacy.
'Superman: Legacy' Is The Title Of the Next Superman Movie
During a press conference, which Collider attended, to discuss their plan for the DC Extended Universe, new co-heads of DC Studios, James Gunn and Peter Safran revealed that the next Man of Steel movie is called Superman Legacy. As promised by Gunn last month, the upcoming film will not be another origin story, even if it focuses on the Son of Krypton/’s legacy and identity.
'The Crown' Shouldn't Continue Into Modern Times According to Helena Bonham Carter
The British monarchy with all its glitz and glamour, pomp, and ceremony has been one of the most scrutinized institutions ever. The reasons for that vary greatly, the institution is no stranger to media presence, and Netflix currently has a series that covers all of it. The Crown tells a tale of the British royal family, with a focus on some of its more recent members. With a fifth season that drew sharp criticism, and as the series approaches modern times, one of the show’s alum believes that perhaps it is time the series came to an end.
What's New on Peacock in February 2023
February looks to be another big month for Peacock subscribers. While it was recently announced that the NBCUniversal-owned streaming service would be getting rid of its free tier, the titles coming this month are proof that the price is more than worth it. Along with new episodes of Rian Johnson's acclaimed new series Poker Face and new episodes of NBC series like Quantum Leap and Law & Order, this month will also bring in Season 2 of Peacock's hit series Bel Air. The Jim Parsons-led drama Spoiler Alert will also be making its streaming debut exclusively on Peacock, which also stars Sally Field and Ben Aldridge. Other popular titles that will be available on Peacock in February include the Men in Black trilogy, Alfred Hitchcock's Psycho and The Birds, the John Wick trilogy, Martin Scorsese's Casino, and Kathryn Bigelow's Zero Dark Thirty.
‘Knock at the Cabin’ Review: M. Night Shyamalan Reminds Us Why We Liked Him in the First Place
At the beginning of Knock at the Cabin, we watch as seven-year-old Wen (Kristen Cui) collects grasshoppers outside a cabin in the middle of the woods. She carefully sneaks up on the bugs as she collects them in her hands, and places them in her jar, while making sure none of the insects inside jump out. After twisting the lid of the jar on tight, she tells the grasshoppers that she isn’t going to hurt them, but she just wants to study them for a while.
'Blindspotting' Season 2 Gets Release Date & First Look Images
Starz has just released new images from the upcoming second season of Blindspotting, the network's hit comedy-drama series. Along with the new images, a premiere date for the second season was also announced, with the premiere episodes set to air on April 14, 2023. The second season of the critically...
