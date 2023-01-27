ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming

Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
Amazon Layoffs Hit Workers in Robotics, Grocery, Health and AWS Divisions

Amazon earlier this month began a fresh round of job cuts as part of widespread layoffs that are expected to total 18,000. Following the announcement, an employee created a spreadsheet for people who lost their jobs that would be circulated to recruiters. Staffers in Amazon's AWS, health, Zappos, real estate...
Biden Will End the Covid National Emergency—What It Means for Student Loan Pandemic Relief

President Joe Biden announced this week that the Covid-19 national and public health emergencies declared by the Trump Administration in March 2020 will end on May 11. The Office of Management and Budget issued a statement denouncing two Republican-sponsored bills aiming to end the emergencies immediately. Ending the orders in May, however, will give the health-care system and Medicaid recipients, especially, the time to "wind down" from the flexibilities offered through the emergency orders, according to the statement.
The 10 Best-Paying Jobs of 2023, According to New Research—Many Pay Over $200,000

Some U.S. workers are earning a lot more than the annual average salary of $54,132. The 25 highest-paid occupations all earned an average of six figures annually, each above $120,000 — and many of the top-paying jobs are in health care. Anesthesiologists, orthodontists and physicians are among the top-paid...
2022 Was the ‘Real Year of the Great Resignation,' Says Economist

About 50.5 million people quit their jobs in 2022, besting the prior record set in 2021, according to the federal JOLTS report. The pandemic-era trend of elevated voluntary departures came to be known as the Great Resignation. Most people quit to take new jobs, not to leave the workforce altogether....
FedEx Is Laying Off 10% of Its Officers and Directors Amid Cooling Demand

FedEx is cutting 10% of its officers and directors. The corporate job cuts come as the shipping giant tries to reduce costs amid cooling consumer demand. Shares of FedEx were up in midday trading. FedEx is cutting more than 10% of its officers and directors, CEO Raj Subramaniam announced Wednesday,...
Indonesia's Seafood Farming Industry Faces a ‘Technology Gap' — and Startups Are Raising Big Bucks to Fill It

Investors and startups CNBC spoke to said that Indonesia has huge potential for seafood farming, but it's not realizing its full potential. "Indonesia's fisheries industry has a lot of old-style players that have passed on conventional business practices from generation to generation," said Yinglan Tan, founding managing partner and CEO of Singapore-based Insignia Ventures Partners.

