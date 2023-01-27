Read full article on original website
kbsi23.com
Man with outstanding warrants arrested in Farmington, KY
FARMINGTON, Ky. (KBSI) – A man with three outstanding warrants was arrested after Graves County Sheriff’s deputies went to a home in Farmington looking for a different man. Graves County sheriff’s deputies went to a home in Farmington early on January 31 trying to find a wanted fugitive....
whvoradio.com
Hopkinsville Woman Charged With Possession Of Drugs
A Hopkinsville woman was charged with possession of drugs during a traffic stop in McCracken County Sunday morning. McCracken County Sheriff’s deputies say they stopped 29-year-old Alyssa Barton on Wayne Sullivan Drive just after 3 am. During the stop, Barton and her passenger 36-year-old Timothy Barry of Paducah were...
whvoradio.com
Oak Grove Man Charged With Trafficking Drugs
An Oak Grove man was charged with trafficking drugs after a traffic stop on Thompsonville Lane in Oak Grove Saturday night. Oak Grove Police say 35-year-old Henry Brown was stopped at the intersection of Kentucky 115 and Thompsonville Lane and during the stop, he gave law enforcement false identifying information.
wpsdlocal6.com
Paducah police officers carrying handheld metal detectors
PADUCAH — The Police Foundation of Paducah-McCracken County has funded and donated 75 handheld metal detectors for officers and investigators. The initiative stemms from the raised concern for the safety of officers after the shooting death of Calloway County Chief Deputy Jody Cash last year. Cash was killed by a man who'd been taken into custody in Marshall County. The man had a gun hidden on his person when he was arrested. State police have said the man was being interviewed by Cash and a Marshall County deputy when he asked to take a cigarette break. When the two deputies went outside with the man, that's when state police say the man pulled out the gun and shot Cash.
wkdzradio.com
Police Investigate Two Reports Of Forgery In Hopkinsville
Authorities are investigating two separate incidents reported to police Monday where checks were cashed with forged signatures. Hopkinsville Police say someone forged a man’s signature on a $221 check on January 23rd and cashed it. In a separate report, a woman reported two checks totaling $145 that someone had...
kbsi23.com
Louisville man arrested in Paducah on rape, drug charges after police chase
PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – A Louisville man was arrested in Paducah on Saturday on several warrants including rape and drug charges. Cole Jarrett Fields, 27, of Louisville, KY, was arrested on warrants charging him with third-degree rape, parole violation and four counts of failure to appear, and on charges of second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and possession of drug paraphernalia.
KFVS12
Assault investigation leads to Paducah man being charged for a stolen vehicle
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - McCracken County police have arrested a man after investigating for assault and finding out he had a stolen vehicle. Around noon on January 28, McCracken County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to North Friendship Road. There were investigating a residence for a report of an assault that had occurred.
westkentuckystar.com
Metropolis disturbance involving a dog sends two for treatment, one to jail
A domestic disturbance in Metropolis that included a large dog sent both people involved for treatment and landed one man in jail. Metropolis Police went to a home on Gibbons Street where a woman claimed her boyfriend's large dog had bitten her during an argument. Officers believe the couple got...
westkentuckystar.com
Metropolis man jailed for allegedly violating protective order, damaging vehicle with a hammer
A Metropolis man was jailed last week for allegedly violating a protective order and damaging the victim's vehicle with a hammer. Metropolis Police went to a home on Security Drive after a woman alleged that 22-year-old Jesse R. Owens was there damaging her vehicle and preventing her from leaving. When...
wkdzradio.com
Tools Stolen From Hopkinsville Business
Several tools were reported stolen from Lowe’s on Fort Campbell Boulevard in Hopkinsville Monday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say from November 19th of 2022 and December 11th of 2022 someone altered the price of several items and used the self-checkout at the store. $4,212 in tools were taken. No arrest...
KFVS12
Man arrested in Paducah on outstanding warrants, including rape
Both sides of Interstate 155 are closed at the Mississippi River bridge due to multiple vehicle crashes. Southeast Health signs letter of intent with Mercy Hospital. SoutheastHEALTH announced Monday, January 30 it signed a letter of intent to join with St. Louis-based Mercy as a full member. Winter weather around...
wpsdlocal6.com
Kentucky State Police announce Traffic Safety Checkpoints
PADUCAH — The Kentucky State Police will conduct Traffic Safety Checkpoints in Ballard, Calloway, Carlisle, Fulton, Graves, Hickman, Livingston, Lyon, McCracken, Marshall and Trigg counties, they reported Wednesday morning. According to a Wednesday release, checkpoints promote motorist safety and deter drivers from violating Kentucky laws. "The intent of a...
kbsi23.com
16-year-old girl dies in house fire in Paducah
PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – A 16-year-old girl died after a house fire in Paducah Wednesday morning. Deputies with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office responded to a house fire in the 400 block of Pugh Road on the Southside of Paducah around 9:51 a.m. When they arrived the house...
wkdzradio.com
Eddyville Woman Arrested After Deputies Find Meth And Gun In Home
An Eddyville woman was charged with possession of meth after a search warrant was executed at a residence in Lyon County Tuesday. Sheriff Brent White reports 54-year old Miranda Meredith was arrested after a search warrant was executed at a residence on KY 93 South around 6:30 a.m. During the search, deputies and members of the Western Kentucky Violent Crimes Task Force reportedly found a firearm and ammunition, along with methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in the residence.
kbsi23.com
Golconda, IL man accused of assaulting Paducah, KY restaurant cook
PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – A Golconda, Illinois man faces a strangulation charge after Paducah police say he assaulted a cook at a Paducah restaurant. Michael Robbins, 41, of Golconda faces a charge of second-degree strangulation. He was found and arrested on January 27 by the Pope County Sheriff’s Department....
kbsi23.com
Former bookkeeper for volunteer fire department charged with theft
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A former bookkeeper for the Fairdealing-Olive Volunteer Fire Department faces theft and fraudulent use of a credit card charges. Stacey C. Cornwell, 48, Benton, Ky. was arrested and charged with one count of theft by unlawful taking $10,000 to $1 million one count of fraudulent use of a credit card less than $10,000.
westkentuckystar.com
Crash on I-24 in Christian County injures two Paducah residents
A crash on I-24 in Christian County Tuesday morning sent two Paducah residents to the hospital. WKDZ reported that the crash occurred around 1 a.m. near the 70-mile marker. The Christian County Sheriff's Department said an SUV driven by Stevie Tidwell of Paducah was heading westbound when he lost control in icy conditions. The SUV ran off the road into the median colliding with the cable barrier and coming to rest in the eastbound lanes.
KFVS12
Paducah teenager dies in house fire
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A teenager is dead after a house fire on Wednesday morning. According to a release from the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, they responded to the 400 block of Pugh Road, on the south side of Paducah, around 9:51 a.m. on February 1 for a house fire.
KFVS12
Crashes shutdown portion of I-24 in Lyon County
Man seriously injured in crash on I-57 near Charleston; drivers urged not to travel. A 32-year-old Charleston man was seriously injured in a crash on I-57 in Mississippi County on Tuesday night after a semi crashed into his car. Crashes, slide-offs cause closure of Hwy. 60 on Wednesday morning. Updated:...
KFVS12
Former bookkeeper for Marshall Co. volunteer fire dept. charged with misappropriation of funds
BENTON, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky State Police charged a former bookkeeper for a volunteer fire dept. with misappropriation of funds after a call regarding suspicious theft. On December 1, 2022, the KSP received a call regarding suspicious theft from the board members of the Fairdealing-Olive Volunteer Fire Department in Marshall Co.
