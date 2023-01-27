Read full article on original website
New England State Wins the Award for Drinking the Most Booze in the Country
There's no doubt New Englanders love their booze. Sam Adams, Allen's Coffee Brandy, Fireball, Twisted Tea, and anything from the hundreds of local breweries in all six of the New England States, we've got it covered. But one New England State is the grand champ in the entire country for the amount of alcohol they consume.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deadliest Animals in New Hampshire
With 85% of the state covered in forests, New Hampshire is the second most forested state next to Maine. I can think of a few animals I would not want to encounter in the forest, but are any of them deadly? New Hampshire also has a small coastline along the Atlantic Ocean and I know there are deadly animals in the ocean, but have there ever been any fatalities off the coast of New Hampshire?
WMUR.com
Powerball ticket worth $50,000 sold at New Hampshire store
MANCHESTER, N.H. — No one won Monday's Powerball jackpot, but one Granite Stater can cash in a significant prize. A winning ticket worth $50,000 was purchased at Winners Corner on Mast Road in Manchester. The winning numbers were 1, 4, 12, 36, 49, with a Powerball of 5. To...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire player wins $25,000 per year or huge lump sum payment through 'Lucky For Life' game
MANCHESTER, N.H. — For the second time since the start of the year, a New Hampshire player won big with the "Lucky For Life" lottery game. One lucky Granite Stater won the second-tier prize – either $25,000 per year for a minimum of 20 years or a one-time payment of $390,000. All prize amounts are figures before taxes are taken out.
WMUR.com
Extremely cold Friday, Saturday in New Hampshire; subzero wind chills to increase risk for frostbite
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Dangerously cold air is coming to New Hampshire later this week, as wind chills in some spots could dip more than 40 degrees below zero for the coldest blast in New Hampshire this season. It will not be nearly that cold Wednesday night or Thursday, but...
These Are 30 of the Best Places for Chicken Wings in New Hampshire
You can fry or grill it. You can have it by itself, aka drumsticks, chicken wings, or chicken breast, or enjoy it as part of a larger meal like a sandwich, salad, pizza, various Mexican, Chinese, & Japanese dishes, or countless other entrées. We could go on and on. No matter what mood you're in, you can never go wrong with having some chicken.
171-Year-Old Giant Grasshopper Caught by a New Hampshire Man is Incredible
A grasshopper walks into a bar, and the bartender says, “We have a drink named after you!” And the grasshopper says, “Can you speak up?? I’m 171 years old!!”. …or some variation thereof was how a grasshopper named Mr. Hoppy was introduced to scientists in California. And it turns out that his long, amazing journey began right here in New England.
This New Hampshire Town is One of the ‘Most Charming Small Towns in America’ According to HGTV
Here in New England, we know that we're pretty lucky to live in one of the best parts of the US. Over the years, countless studies have directed high praise towards our region. Last year, a WalletHub study announced the best small cities in the country for 2022, and eight New England towns made the list. Locals have also shared their opinions on living in the Granite State, including their thoughts on the best towns in New Hampshire (spoiler alert: the winner was not what this writer expected).
thepulseofnh.com
New Hampshire Ranks #1 In National ‘Cheapest Places To Live’ Survey
Whoever coined the phrase “Live Free Or Die” with respect to New Hampshire may have been on to something. To wit: In its latest annual survey, North American Moving Services ranks the Granite State number one for being America’s “Cheapest Place to Live.” The survey reportedly looked at average household income, median home price, average grocery and utility costs, and state income taxes to determine rankings. In the survey’s notes, New Hampshire is described as a state that offers “a high quality of life at a lower price point.”
WMUR.com
New Hampshire hourly weather: Track how cold wind chills get Friday, Saturday
VIDEO: Take a look at how far below zero the wind chills are expected to dip Friday and Saturday in New Hampshire. Read the full forecast.
The Deepest Lake in New Hampshire Isn’t the One You’re Thinking – Or is It?
Here in New Hampshire, we really bring it in the lakes department. We have a whole region named after our lakes (it's called the "Lakes Region" if you don't hail from these parts). The lake that comes to mind when you think of New Hampshire is Lake Winnipesaukee. It is...
Where Each New England State Ranks in America’s Great Resignation
It's one of those new terms that I'm sure you've heard being thrown around: "the Great Resignation." You've no doubt heard the other latest term, "quiet quitting", which means doing the absolute minimum amount of work your job requires. Employees who quiet quit have basically had it with their jobs, but can't just quit until they've found a new one. Whether it's because of low pay, no salary or wage increase, or maybe a toxic work environment, I don't think it's a new concept. I think it just now just has a name since employees being mentally and emotionally checked out isn't a new concept.
WMUR.com
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. urges Democratic National Committee to keep New Hampshire's first-in-nation primary
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A member of the Kennedy family is urging the Democratic National Committee to keep New Hampshire's first-in-the-nation primary. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. sent an open letter to the Democratic National Committee saying, “I’m writing to urge you not to interfere in New Hampshire’s plan to hold the nation's first primary.”
Kids and Clothes: 10 Creative Stores to Visit in New Hampshire, Maine, and Massachusetts
Do you remember when every little town in New England had its own children's clothing store? It may have been part of a larger store, but somehow we'd always manage to get our clothes from our local store rather than the big city. Now, with so many options online, where...
Top Mispronounced Towns That Show You Are Not From New Hampshire
Being from New Hampshire or having lived in the Granite State for an extended period of time is like being a member of a very exclusive club. It's a club where you choose to freeze your nether regions off for six months out of the year, and also pronounce some words funny! But the members of this club are a tight-knit group, and we have each other's backs. We can make obscure references about landmarks, restaurants, and TV commercials that only WE understand. And who doesn't love being in on an inside joke?
manchesterinklink.com
Should NH state reps be paid in silver coins?
CONCORD, N.H. – The New Hampshire House of Representatives Committee on Legislative Administration met on Monday. Here’s a recap of what they discussed. Michael Moffett (R-Loudon) returned to bring back what is becoming a perennial topic: allowing the state legislature to allow local and state governments to proceed with recall elections.
Internet Shares a Hilarious and True Thing About Ice Cream Shops in New England
One of the oddities of New England that people from away often notice is just how many seasonal ice cream shops exist throughout Maine, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Vermont, and Rhode Island (sorry Connecticut). Ice cream has become a big business in the northeast as short summers and massive tourism have led to a spike in the popularity of the sweet, creamy treat. But what really separates New England ice cream shops from the rest of the country? It can be summed up in one hilarious but true tweet.
Soup’s on: 14 Great Places to Enjoy a Bowl of Soup in New Hampshire
These are times that call for soup. With the winter season having officially arrived in full force here in New England, it's no wonder that many people are probably craving cozy comfort foods right about now. And when it comes to comfort foods, you can never go wrong with a bowl of soup.
Only One New England State Ranked in National Study: Best State to Retire
This is likely a question you probably have asked yourself at least once. It is critical to plan retirement to make sure you can achieve whatever it is that retirement has in store for you. Some will golf, shop, and live in the same area they have been living. Why?...
