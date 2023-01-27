Read full article on original website
C17 Crime Clips for Monday, Jan. 30
GILLETTE, Wyo.— Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette over the weekend, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Traffic accident, Jan. 27, Interstate 90, CCSO. Deputies responded to...
Campbell County Fire Dept. Report (1/28/2023-1/29/2023)
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Campbell County Fire Department responded to the following incidents on Saturday, Jan. 28, and Sunday, Jan. 29:. At 12:32 a.m. to East 3rd Street for an emergency medical response. At 4:10 a.m. to West Timothy Street for an emergency medical response. At 10:49 a.m. to...
Campbell County health and food inspections (1/23/23–1/29/23)
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Consumer Health Services Division of the Wyoming Department of Agriculture (WDA) conducts inspections of retail food establishments throughout Wyoming (where there is not a local health department who does inspections) to help ensure safety of Wyoming residents. Campbell County establishments are inspected at least once...
1 dead, 3 injured in four-vehicle crash south of Gillette
CASPER, Wyo. — One person died and three others were injured in a four-vehicle crash on Highway 59 south of Gillette on Monday, according to a preliminary Wyoming Highway Patrol report. The crash was reported around 7:18 a.m. Monday. Ice and snow were noted on the roadway. A Ford...
Woman dies in Monday morning crash on South Douglas Highway
GILLETTE, Wyo. – A woman died Monday morning and multiple people were injured following a multi-vehicle collision on South Douglas Highway, officials said Tuesday. Laura D. Kenway, 32, has been identified as the woman who was found lying unresponsive on South Douglas Highway around 7:16 a.m. by Gillette Police officers who arrived to investigate reports of a crash on Jan. 23, according to Gillette Deputy Police Chief Brent Wasson and Campbell County Coroner Paul Wallem.
(PHOTOS) Campbell officials will present goals at meeting Feb. 1
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Campbell County residents can hear updates from several government entities at 6 p.m. Feb. 1 meeting at Gillette College, 300 W. Sinclair St., Gillette. The meeting will take place in the college’s Technical Education Center. The 2023 Vision Dinner will begin with a 5:30 p.m....
Bitter cold will ease today, temps to rise through the week
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The latest blast of winter chill will ease today as its associated arctic front moves east and warmer air filters into the region. Gillette will start today off frosty at -14 degrees and wind chills of -27. That has prompted the National Weather Service in Rapid City, South Dakota, to keep a Wind Chill Warning in place through 11 a.m. today. Winds today will come from the west at 10 to 14 mph with gusts to 20 mph.
Campbell County gas prices up another 6 cents as national prices rise for 5th week
GILLETTE, Wyo. — National gas prices have increased for a fifth consecutive week, and that’s resulted in a 6-cent hike for Campbell County’s average price for a gallon of regular fuel. The nation’s average gas price climbed 9.7 cents from a week ago to $3.49 per gallon...
