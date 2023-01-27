Read full article on original website
WSET
Police working scene at Willowbrook Apartments in ongoing criminal investigation
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Law enforcement is on the scene at Willowbrook Apartments where the Lynchburg Police Department said a criminal investigation is underway. "Lynchburg Police Department Detectives are working with the Campbell County Sheriff's Office and Virginia State Police, to follow up on an ongoing criminal investigation which occurred during 2022, in Lynchburg," LPD said.
wfxrtv.com
Residents react to rash of shootings on Hunt Ave.
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – After multiple shootings on Hunt Avenue NW, residents say they’re scared, tired, and some like Ayana Miller, have given up hope of things ever getting better. “It’s just gonna be the same — the same stuff, the same shooting,” she said. “It’s just shooting...
wfxrtv.com
Nelson County Sheriff seeking man wanted in 2021 racketeering investigation
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Nelson County Sheriff’s office says it has been searching for a man wanted for criminal charges since 2021. Deputies say 45-year-old Donovan Lacy Smith, is wanted for money laundering, distribution of over 250 grams of meth, and racketeering. Smith was previously known to be from the Afton area.
Danville Police ask for help identifying person
DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Danville Police Department is asking for the community’s help in identifying a person of interest in a burglary investigation. DPD asks anyone who can identify the person in the picture below to call patrol at 434-799-6510, investigations at 434-799-6508, 911, or Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000. Tips can also be entered […]
NBC 29 News
Car crashes into Package Depot store in Charlottesville
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Monday was a scary day for workers at Package Depot in Charlottesville. Police say a car crashed into the building around 2:30 p.m. on Monday, January 30. Officers say the driver was issued a traffic summons and taken to UVA Medical Center with minor injuries. A...
WBTM
Danville Police Safely Find Missing Man
The Danville Police Department has safely located a man that was reported missing last night. 57-year-old Marvin Pennick was reported missing at 7 pm Monday, but was found safely at 9:26 pm.
Three killed in head-on crash in Augusta County, Virginia State Police investigating
Virginia State Police is currently investigating a head-on crash in Augusta County that resulted in the death of three people.
WDBJ7.com
Shooter sought after man found wounded on Roanoke street
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police are looking for whomever is responsible for a shooting Sunday morning. About 9:30 a.m. January 29, 2023, officers were called to the 800 block of Hunt Avenue NW about a person who had been shot. Officers found a man lying in the road with what appeared to be a serious gunshot wound, according to police. He was taken to a hospital.; no information about his condition has been released.
wfxrtv.com
UPDATE: Fourth body recovered in Nelson County Rockfish River search
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia State Police Search and Recovery Team (SRT) has reported that it recovered a fourth body in the Rockfish River in Nelson County on January 27. State Police say the body was found on Friday around 8:15 a.m. and was taken to the...
Man found in road suffering from gunshot wound in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke Police are investigating a shooting after they found a man lying in a roadway with what appeared to be a serious gunshot wound. The Roanoke Police Department (RPD) says they were notified about the shooting at approximately 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29. Police responded to the 800 block of […]
Man killed in shooting near UVA in Charlottesville
According to the Charlottesville Police Department, officers responded to the 1100 block of Grove Street on the evening of Saturday, Jan. 28 and found a male who had been shot and died.
wfxrtv.com
Appomattox firefighters respond to shed fire
APPOMATTOX, Va. (WFXR) — The Appomattox Volunteer Fire Department says it responded to a shed fire on January 29th. At approximately 8:30 p.m. on Sunday night, crews went to the Western Lane and Moonlight Road area and found a shed fully involved in a blaze. Firefighters say while fighting the blaze, EMS treated one person for injuries.
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke Valley schools connect students to trade jobs
Businesses and students across three school districts gathered in the Salem Civic Center Tuesday to introduce students to new careers and help fill skilled trades roles. Roanoke Valley schools connect students to trade …. Businesses and students across three school districts gathered in the Salem Civic Center Tuesday to introduce...
wfxrtv.com
Gang member sentenced to life in prison for murder
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A judge sentenced an MS-13 gang member, Josue Coreas-Ventura to two life sentences in prison on January 31 for the murder of 17-year-old Raymond Wood. Ventura was convicted of aggravated murder, gang participation, and abduction for financial gain on Feb. 14, 2022. Ventura is...
wfxrtv.com
How the lack of wintry weather is affecting local businesses
"It's really a true-life gamble," said Colby Slate, Owner of Slate Enterprises. How the lack of wintry weather is affecting local …. "It's really a true-life gamble," said Colby Slate, Owner of Slate Enterprises. Roanoke Valley schools connect students to trade …. Businesses and students across three school districts gathered...
wfxrtv.com
Crumbl Cookies opens new location in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — With flavors from Churro to Cookies and Cream and a pink box that is hard to miss, Crumbl Cookies took social media by storm. The cookie store is opening in a new location on Wards Road on February 10. The store is having a two-day...
wfxrtv.com
Virginia ABC re-opens Downtown Roanoke
Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority (ABC) has returned to its location on Campbell Avenue Downtown Roanoke on January 30. Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority (ABC) has returned to its location on Campbell Avenue Downtown Roanoke on January 30. How the lack of wintry weather is affecting local …. "It's really...
WSET
These spots in Central Virginia will be receiving VDOT maintenance over the next months
(WSET) — Drivers in Lynchburg and the surrounding counties may encounter some traffic changes from maintenance around the roads. Although work may be delayed or canceled due to weather or other issues, lane closures or temporary traffic pattern changes are likely for most of the sites. Crews will be...
chathamstartribune.com
Audubon Drive project in Danville begins
The Audubon Drive improvement project, which will expand the storm drainage system and add a sidewalk from Riverside Drive to Apollo Avenue, is underway. The project also includes the addition of a crosswalk with pedestrian lights on Riverside Drive. Traffic between Riverside Drive and Apollo Avenue will be restricted periodically....
WSET
Accident on 29 Expressway southbound that caused shut down is now reopened to all traffic
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — According to the Lynchburg Department of Emergency Services there was an accident causing a shut down. The 29 Expressway Southbound at Odd Fellows Road was shut down due to this accident. As of 1:28 p.m. Lynchburg Department of Emergency Services said the road is reopened...
