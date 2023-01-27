ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon, CT

Lebanon Man Found With More Than Two Pounds Of Cocaine In York, Police Say

By Jillian Pikora
 5 days ago
Jeffry Miguel Perez-Aquino. Photo Credit: Fairview Township police

A 22-year-old man from Lebanon was found with "over two pounds of cocaine" during a traffic stop in York County, authorities say.

Jeffry Miguel Perez-Aquino of Locust Street, Lebanon was stopped in the 100 block of Limekiln Road, New Cumberland on August 9, 2022, at 3:28 p.m. by the Fairview Township police according to a release by the department on January 27, 2023.

Perez-Aquino's vehicle was seized and officers conducted a warranted search of his vehicle, where they found the cocaine.

He was charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance, according to the police.

He's been held in the York County Prison on $100,000 in bail and his arraignment has been set before Judge Amber A. Kraft on Feb. 21 at 9 a.m., according to his latest court docket.

He also has pending cases for two incidents of driving under the influence during in 2022, court records show.

