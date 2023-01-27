ZANESVILLE, OH – The Artist Colony of Zanesville is featuring two very talented artists during the month of February. These artists have a passion for bringing color into the world with their art. The first artist of this month is Beverley Dunworth. She’s a watercolor artist who found her passion for art six years ago. Not only is she talented at watercolor, but she also enjoys doing McCoy pottery. Dunworth believes art allows individuals to gain another perspective on life, and her passion has grown throughout the years.

