WHIZ
The Buckeye Lake Winery Hosted Their 9th Annual Polar Plunge
BUCKEYE LAKE, OH – Many faced the cold at the Buckeye Lake Winery on January 29th as they hosted their 9th annual Polar Plunge. The Polar Plunge was a very, very cool way to raise money for charity. This was a record-breaking year for the plunge with over 200 registered jumpers, including our WHIZ sports anchor Chris Towle, leaping into the icy waters of Buckeye Lake.
WHIZ
Home Show Adds an Addition to their Winter Tradition
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Homes are often filled with unique or nostalgic items that can add to the aesthetic or pile up and add to the clutter. Each Winter, the Colony Square Mall hosts the Hearth Home and Away show that showcases home construction and improvement. Colony Square Mall General...
Snow emergencies for central Ohio, Jan. 31
This story was last updated 1:20 p.m. Tuesday. It is now an archived story and no longer being updated. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A thin layer of overnight snow showers, high winds and cold wind-chill temperatures have caused some hazardous road conditions around central Ohio. As of 1:20 p.m. Tuesday, Franklin County is not under […]
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or visiting the great state of Ohio, you should add the following towns to your list.
WHIZ
The American Made Country Music Fest
ZANESVILLE, OH- There’s nothing like a festival with food, music and fun. This summer at the Muskingum County Fairgrounds, the facility will host the “American Made Country Music Fest presented by the Moyer Group.” There are some major names lined up to take the stage including legendary artist Hank Williams Jr. to Sammy Kershaw to the Davisson Brothers. Director of Operations at Dusty Guitar Promotions Sara Haren said that in all at least 8 musical groups are scheduled to perform.
614now.com
Columbus area pizzeria announces closure of original location after 44 years, new location coming soon
Little Italy Pizza in Groveport will be leaving the location it has called home for more than four decades next week, but a sleek new home is coming shortly after. According to a statement posted to Little Italy’s Facebook page, the central Ohio pizzeria will close its current restaurant, which is located at 619 Main St. in Groveport, on Feb. 4. It will then reopen at its new home, located at 490 Main St., on Feb. 12.
WHIZ
Meet the Two Artcoz Artists of The Month
ZANESVILLE, OH – The Artist Colony of Zanesville is featuring two very talented artists during the month of February. These artists have a passion for bringing color into the world with their art. The first artist of this month is Beverley Dunworth. She’s a watercolor artist who found her passion for art six years ago. Not only is she talented at watercolor, but she also enjoys doing McCoy pottery. Dunworth believes art allows individuals to gain another perspective on life, and her passion has grown throughout the years.
WHIZ
Maple Avenue lane closures
ZANESVILLE, Ohio–The City of Zanesville announced on Tuesday that crews will be performing a. survey of Maple Avenue in preparation for waterline improvements and pavement. The survey work will be completed on Thursday, February 2, on Maple Avenue from Taylor Street to Bell Street and will require temporary lane closures in the area.
WHIZ
United Way Tax Clinic Program
ZANESVILLE, OH- Taxes are something that can be stressful and frustrating for a lot of people. That’s why United Way of Muskingum, Perry and Morgan counties wants to help people file their federal and state taxes through their Free Tax Clinic Program. Those looking to get their taxes completed need to make at or below $38,000 or $50,000 below if filing jointly or with dependents. Tax Clinic Coordinator of United Way Patty Bright spoke about why the Tax Program is important to the community.
WHIZ
I-70 Lane Closures
Motorists will see another round of lane closures on Interstate 70 this week in Zanesville. The Ohio Department of Transportation said that starting Monday between 9AM-3PM one lane of I-70 will be closed in both directions. On Tuesday, between 9AM-3PM the I-70 westbound passing lane will be closed and finally...
whbc.com
PETA Going After Ohio Groundhog Day Event
MARION, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – Thursday is Groundhog Day. But the Ohio version of the annual event may have a different look. People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals is telling Marion Ohio sponsor of the event WMRN Radio that they should no longer feature a live groundhog as supplied by Kokas Exotics.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Route 23 closed south of Columbus
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — A major traffic disruption is taking place on Route 23 Southbound just south of Columbus near the I-270 exit. The highway has been closed due to a tractor-trailer that is blocking both southbound lanes. Law enforcement and a heavy wrecker are currently on the scene...
Drizzle, mild weather about to turn more wintry
Colder air will filter into Ohio tonight, accompanied by drizzle and patchy fog, as readings dip into the low to mid-30s by daybreak. Some light snow will mix with the rain north and west, with the potential for a few slick spots. A ripple in the flow behind a sagging cold front will bring a […]
WHIZ
Eve Marie Angler
Eve Marie Angler, 59, of Zanesville, Ohio joined her son Matthew Alan Angler in eternal peace on Friday January 27, 2023. She left this life while held in the arms of her loving daughter. Eve was born November 28, 1963 in Zanesville. Eve leaves to cherish her memory, her beloved...
WHIZ
Dog of The Week: Meet Diego
ZANESVILLE, OH- This week’s Dog of the Week is a one year old that is full of puppy playfulness. K9 Adoption Center Volunteer Doug McQuaid says that because of his puppy nature, Diego needs a family to work with him and give him stability. “He seems to be dog...
WSYX ABC6
Mount Carmel announces first-of-its-kind clinic in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Just before Heart Health Month kicks off, Mount Carmel Health System announced a brand new cardiac walk-in clinic is open!. The Mount Carmel Heart & Vascular Center is the first of its kind for Columbus, and will help to provide same-day care for non-life threatening cardiac symptoms such as chest pain or discomfort, higher than normal blood pressure, or heart palpitations.
iheart.com
Ross County Land Bank Has Gotten Very Busy
The Ross County Land Bank met with the Ross County Commissioners Monday, and report that they are busier than ever. Kevin Coleman was there. Asti Powell is the director of the Land Bank. She says they have gotten a grant to clean up brownfield sites including an abandoned gas station in Clarksburg, but they continue with a grant to demolish and green up blighted properties in Chillicothe.
Showers return, wintry mix Monday, colder week ahead
We enjoyed a mild Saturday near 50 degrees in a light southerly flow and some sunshine. Clouds will thicken overnight, with showers developing late and continuing on Sunday, before tapering off in the afternoon with the passage of low pressure to our north and a trailing cold front. Readings will be in the mild 40s. Colder […]
WHIZ
Creating a Healthier You
By now you may have said so long to those New Year’s resolutions. But, what if instead of resolutions we called them wellness goals that could be done anytime of the year. As we turn the page to February and a focus on heart health there are steps we can take every day to not only get our body healthy, but are mind as well.
WHIZ
Local Scores 1/30
This game was hard fought to the very end. John Glenn led 24-18 at halftime. Jamisyn Stinson nailed home two free throws to secure the three point win. Jersey Draughn led Zanesville in scoring with 12 points. Lady Tornadoes are 15-5 on the year. PHILO 39. INDIAN VALLEY 35. Electrics...
