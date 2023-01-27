Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Shauntae Anderson lived for the weekends. Growing up Black and transgender in a small West Virginia city in the 1990s, she spent a lot of time alone, hiding her self-knowledge from her mom and coping with ridicule from classmates. Yet on Friday and Saturday nights, she could lock herself in her room, put on Whitney Houston or Aretha Franklin, and try on the few pieces of women’s clothing she’d stashed away. “I would put those things on, put makeup on, and look at myself in the mirror. Make myself so I felt pretty,” Anderson, now 46, says. Yet the night always had to end. “Silent tears would just flow down my face as I’m wiping it off,” she remembers.

