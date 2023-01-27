Read full article on original website
“All I Want Is My Baby Brother Back”
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Three weeks after his death at the hands of Memphis police, Tyre Nichols is finally being laid to rest. On Wednesday, friends and family gathered to celebrate Nichols’ life at the Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church in Memphis, Tennessee. Several lawmakers and civil rights advocates, including the Reverend Al Sharpton and Vice President Kamala Harris, attended the ceremony and expressed their condolences.
Tyre Nichols’ Family Attorney Calls on Congress to Pass George Floyd Justice in Policing Act
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. On Sunday, Ben Crump, an attorney representing the family of Tyre Nichols, called on Congress to pass police reform legislation in the wake of Nichols’ death at the hands of Memphis police earlier this month.
Oklahoma Jailed Women Who Couldn’t Stop Their Abusers. Will a New Law Help?
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. In 2015, Kerry King was arrested in Tulsa, Oklahoma, because she failed to stop her abusive boyfriend from beating her and her young daughter. That’s a slight simplification (read more about her case...
How Nick Fuentes groomed a new generation of racist hate.
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Eight months before the white nationalist figure Nicholas J. Fuentes ignited a political firestorm by dining with Kanye West and Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago, he strode out onstage to a crowd of what he claimed were 1,000 followers, chanting “America First.” Behind a podium, flanked by two American flags and one with that slogan, he hit his standard beats (the nation is in decline, Christ is king) while sprinkling in some extremely troubling riffs, like comparing Vladimir Putin to Hitler—and suggesting the similarity was a “good thing.”
Video Shows Police Brutally Beating Tyre Nichols—Then Laughing About It
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. This article contains descriptions of graphic violence. Nearly three weeks after Memphis police fatally beat Tyre Nichols during a traffic stop, the city has released body-cam footage to the public, warning that it would show an abuse of power that was “heinous, reckless, and inhumane.” Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man, was stopped by multiple officers on the evening of January 7, allegedly for erratic driving, while returning home from a suburban park where he’d gone to take photos of the sunset.
The Case of a 6-Year-Old School Shooter Raises Gut-Wrenching Questions
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Ever since a 6-year-old boy shot his teacher in early January at a Virginia elementary school, the case has been difficult to comprehend. That starts with the bewildering youth of the child, who authorities said intentionally fired a pistol he’d brought to class at 25-year-old Abigail Zwerner, seriously wounding her. The high-profile case is also driving misconceptions about school shootings and how to improve school safety, exacerbated by a conspicuous lack of context on the tragedy.
The Under-the-Radar Legal Battle Protecting Health Care for Trans People
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Shauntae Anderson lived for the weekends. Growing up Black and transgender in a small West Virginia city in the 1990s, she spent a lot of time alone, hiding her self-knowledge from her mom and coping with ridicule from classmates. Yet on Friday and Saturday nights, she could lock herself in her room, put on Whitney Houston or Aretha Franklin, and try on the few pieces of women’s clothing she’d stashed away. “I would put those things on, put makeup on, and look at myself in the mirror. Make myself so I felt pretty,” Anderson, now 46, says. Yet the night always had to end. “Silent tears would just flow down my face as I’m wiping it off,” she remembers.
