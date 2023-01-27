Houston police bracing for possible civil unrest amid release of bodycam footage of Memphis PD officers beating Tyre Nichols to death

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas Rangers offering cash rewards for help solving these three 1980s Cold Case homicidesMichele FreemanHouston, TX
Houston Refineries Dump Millions of Gallons of Contaminated Waste with ImpunityAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Florida Gov. To Headline Two Key Republican Gatherings in Texas. What Does This Mean For Greg Abbott?Ash JurbergFlorida State
Texas Animal Rescue Shelters Struggle With Overcrowding As More Owners Forced To Give Up Their PetsToby HazlewoodTexas State
Pharmaceutical Giants Walgreens and CVS Closing Store Locations Nationwide! – See If Your Area Will Be AffectedTy D.Houston, TX
Related
4 men in jail after Texas DPS, HPD bust drug lab at car rental business in northwest Houston
The raid was at a business advertising as Houston's premier slingshot and exotic vehicle rental experience. "It was disguised as a business, but when it's closed seven days out of the week...," a neighbor said.
4 arrested during massive drug bust at NW Houston warehouse, DPS says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — At least four people were arrested Monday night during a drug bust in northwest Houston, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. The bust was made at a warehouse on Sussex Lane near the intersection of Tanner and Gessner roads in the Carverdale neighborhood, according to DPS officials.
Click2Houston.com
WANTED: Man shoots woman in head, drops her off at hospital before fleeing, Pct. 4 says
HOUSTON – A man accused of shooting a woman in her head before dropping her off at the hospital Monday is wanted by authorities, Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman’s Office said. Constable deputies were called to Houston Northwest Medical Center in reference to a woman with...
Heavy police activity can be seen as suspected 'fentanyl' lab raid underway in northwest Houston
Authorities told ABC13 the possible drug bust involves the manufacturing of pills, possibly fentanyl.
cw39.com
Man found dead in north Houston apartment, deputies say
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Authorities are still investigating a shooting in north Harris County that left a man dead Tuesday morning. It happened around 1 a.m. at the La Monterra Apartments at 310 Parramatta Lane near Trevor Way, just north of Houston. According to authorities, a man had gunshot wounds...
Man wanted for allegedly strangling and shooting girlfriend in the head during fight, Pct. 4 says
The woman said a cheating accusation ensued in a fight that escalated into a shooting. She said he told her it was an accident before dropping her off at the hospital, records state.
Fight between couple ends with deadly shooting at N. Harris Co. apartments, deputies say
At this point -- investigators are working to figure out who actually pulled the trigger. The woman had several injuries that indicated she was involved in a fight, deputies said.
Click2Houston.com
Have you seen him? Suspect wanted in fatal September shooting of man at SW Houston hotel, police say
HOUSTON – Officers with the Houston Police Department are asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect accused of fatally shooting a man in southwest Houston in September. Aaron Joseph Bruno, 25, is charged with the murder of Derek Davis, 25, and unlawful carrying of a weapon...
Foul play suspected in case of woman found dead in La Marque home, authorities say
The woman has not been identified, and authorities did not say why they believe foul play is suspected in the woman's death.
Click2Houston.com
Search underway for homeowner, stolen vehicle after man found shot to death inside northwest Houston home, HPD says
HOUSTON – A search is underway for a homeowner after another man was found shot to death inside his northwest Houston home on Friday, according to the Houston Police Department. At around 8:30 a.m., a man was found shot to death during a welfare check at a home located...
62-year-old man in wheelchair killed in Missouri City hit-and-run, police say
Police said the 62-year-old man was coming back from the convenience store on Fondren Road and headed to his girlfriend's home when he was hit.
Click2Houston.com
Suspect who fatally shot man in ‘love triangle’ charged with murder, police say
HOUSTON – The suspect accused of fatally shooting a man to in north Houston last week has been identified and charged. Oziel Ousbaldo Gonzalez, 46, has since been charged with murder. On Jan. 26, Houston police responded to reports of a shooting at a game room located in the...
Click2Houston.com
24-year-old suspect arrested, charged after killing man during robbery in Houston’s Third Ward
HOUSTON – A 24-year-old man has been arrested after police say he killed another man during a robbery in June of last year. Jamarcus Williams Edwards has since been charged with murder. He is accused of shooting 55-year-old Rene Garcia to death. On June 29, 2022, Houston police responded...
Surveillance video shows store owner stopping serial robbery suspects in the Heights
After being robbed by the same suspects back-to-back, the store owner told Eyewitness News he had enough and shoved them out the door. But they put up a fight.
Click2Houston.com
Man shoots ex-girlfriend, is stabbed by her current boyfriend after turning gun on the man in Aldine: HCSO
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a man shot his ex-girlfriend and then was stabbed by her current boyfriend while trying to shoot the man in a trailer in the Aldine area, deputies with Harris County Sheriff’s Office said. HCSO units responded to an incident in the...
Click2Houston.com
2 suspects wanted in connection to shooting of man at apartment complex in north Houston, police say
HOUSTON – Two men have been charged in connection to a shooting that left a man critically injured back in November, according to Houston police. Ladedas Blackshear, 31, has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon; and 24-year-old Anthony Moss has been charged with aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury. Both men are currently wanted and are not in custody.
News reports lead to arrest of man accused of killing girlfriend, shooting daughter at motel, police say
HOUSTON — Police have arrested the suspected gunman in the shooting of a mother and her daughter at a southeast Houston motel last week. The 41-year-old mother died at the scene and her 21-year-old daughter was shot and wounded, according to the Houston Police Department. Christopher George Edwards, 52,...
Click2Houston.com
‘It’s just been one big nightmare’: Mom of Galveston teen wrongfully accused of murder speaks out
GALVESTON, Texas – A spokesperson for the City of Galveston says they are expecting a lawsuit to be filed against the city and or the police department after officers executed a botched search warrant. “During the search, officers determined the suspect was not located in the residence,” the spokesperson...
Woman shot, killed after allegedly standing in sunroof of car during road altercation in SW Houston
According to investigators, the woman was standing outside on the sunroof of the vehicle before she was shot multiple times.
cw39.com
HPD investigates shooting at north Houston gas station, one person sent to hospital
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police are investigating a shooting in north Houston that sent one person to the hospital. Details are limited right now but police said the shooting happened around 3 a.m. Tuesday morning near the Valero gas station on 4401 Airline Drive. The victim was taken to Memorial...
Comments / 0