Lincoln, NE

WOWT

Witnesses describe what happened inside Target during shooting

Nebraskans speak out at committee hearing for "Parental Bill of Rights" Parents on both sides of the issue made their voices heard in Lincoln today as the committee hearing was held for the "Parental Bill of Rights." Jazz Master classes being held at North Omaha Music and Arts Academy.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Lincoln man gets over 2 years in prison for assaulting officer

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A Lincoln man was sentenced to 2 1/2 years in prison after assaulting an officer. U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 24-year-old Balmore Hernandez-Castro, of Lincoln, was sentenced on Tuesday for assaulting a federal law enforcement officer. He will serve 30 months in prison along with a two-year term of supervised release after. Hernandez-Castro will also be deported to El Salvador after he finishes his prison sentence. There is no parole in the federal system. Hernandez-Castro pleaded guilty to the offense on Sept. 21, 2022.
LINCOLN, NE
CBS News

Omaha police fatally shoot armed man in Target store with "people hiding"

A man with an AR-15-style rifle opened fire inside a Target store in Omaha, sending panicked shoppers and employees scrambling for safety before he was fatally shot by police Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer said the man had "plenty of ammunition" and that evidence suggests he fired multiple rounds, but it wasn't immediately known if he fired at anyone. Schmaderer said no wounded people were found, and police had searched through the store "because there were some people hiding in there."Cathy Mahannah, a customer, said the scene inside the store was "sheer panic."The 62-year-old was near the...
OMAHA, NE
kfornow.com

Man Arrested For Unlawful Intrusion Following September Incident

LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 30)–Lincoln Police have arrested a 64-year-old man suspected to be the person seen peeking into a window of a Havelock area home back in late September. Joseph Reyna was arrested early Monday morning in a traffic stop. He’s believed to be the one seen looking into a window of an occupied room at a home near 66th and Burlington back on the evening of September 30.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

SCENE VIDEO: Many police respond to west Omaha Target store

Questions remain following the officer-involved shooting at an Omaha storage facility Monday night. Omaha store shooting: 3 Millard schools put on lockout. Three Millard elementary schools were placed on lockout following the Target shooting on Tuesday. Officers injured in shooting at Omaha storage unit identified. Updated: 5 hours ago. 6...
OMAHA, NE
kfornow.com

Vandalism Reported at Downtown Lincoln Church

LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 31)–A vandalism case was reported Saturday night at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church off of 12th and “M” Street. Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer says a passerby saw the glass door on the “M” Street side had been shattered. Arriving officers observed the broken door and searched the building. No suspects were found and damage to the door was estimated at $1,500.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Lincoln man arrested for reportedly looking into window

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A man was arrested in Lincoln for reportedly looking into someone's bedroom window. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were dispatched to the 6600 block of Burlington Ave. around 11:20 p.m. on Sept. 30, 2022, for a report of a man staring through a window into an occupied bedroom.
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Omaha police learning more from Target shooting witnesses

OMAHA, Neb. — Tuesday afternoon, after a shooter opened fire inside a Target near 180th Street and West Center Road, Omaha police are learning more from witnesses. Target workers are being interviewed by Omaha police officers in the Panera south of the store. All police have said is these workers are still shaken up by the incident.
OMAHA, NE
nwestiowa.com

Man arrested for OWI after crashing semi

ALTON—A 50-year-old Omaha, NE, man was arrested about 11:15 a.m. Monday, Jan. 30, near Alton on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence and failure to comply with safety regulations rules. The arrest of James M. Belfiore stemmed from him losing control of a 2022 Kenworth Day...
ALTON, IA
klkntv.com

85-year-old Lincoln woman loses $53,000 in online scam, police say

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – An 85-year-old woman lost over $50,000 in an online scam on Friday, Lincoln Police say. The woman got a pop-up on her computer, which said someone had used her information to partake in online gambling. She called the number listed on the pop-up and spoke...
LINCOLN, NE
Daily Nebraskan

Weekly crime log, Jan. 23-29

A number of student-related crimes filled the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Police Department’s logs during the first week back to classes, involving drugs, alcohol and a false fire alarm. The fire alarm, which was pulled at the Kauffman Academic Residential Center by a student on Friday, Jan. 27, ended with...
WOWT

Woman loses more than $50,000 in internet pop-up scam

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department says a woman fell victim to an internet pop-up scam where she lost more than $50,000. According to LPD, last week a 66-year-old man called police to report a fraud. Police said the man explained that his 85-year-old mother fell for an...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Sheriff: Pawnee City man poses 'grave danger'

PAWNEE CITY - A $250,000 bond was set in Pawnee County court for a man accused of domestic assault and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. An arrest affidavit filed by Sheriff Braden Lang claims the family of 31-year-old Joshua Hatfield will be in "grave danger" if he is released from custody.
PAWNEE CITY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Widow of motorcyclist killed wants witnesses to come forward

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A lifelong love of motorcycles is why loved ones say 71-year-old Ira Burks had the experience to never take it easy when riding in traffic. “They ran him off the road and that’s why he went into the mailbox,” said Sandra Burks, Ira’s widow. “He was a perfect driver, he wouldn’t have run off the road. I’m telling you, my husband was a perfect driver.”
OMAHA, NE

