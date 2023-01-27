Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nebraska Football: CB D'Andre Barnes commits to programThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Former Nebraska Football WR Trey Palmer impressing at Senior BowlThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football lands needed DL help with Sua Lefotu commitmentThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football putting full-court press on five-star QB Dylan RaiolaThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football visiting four-star Missouri OT on FridayThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Related
Omaha police kill gunman firing an assault rifle in Target
Police in Omaha, Neb., confirmed they shot and killed a man who walked into a Target location Tuesday and began firing a rifle.
kfornow.com
Teen Suspected of Stealing Vehicles Left Running Tuesday Morning Across Lincoln
LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 1)–Lincoln Police say three vehicles were stolen, as they were left warming up on Tuesday morning, in different parts of the city but were later recovered. Police were first called to the area around 14th and Rose, where a 2020 Lexus UX worth around $35,000 was...
WOWT
Witnesses describe what happened inside Target during shooting
Nebraskans speak out at committee hearing for "Parental Bill of Rights" Parents on both sides of the issue made their voices heard in Lincoln today as the committee hearing was held for the "Parental Bill of Rights." Jazz Master classes being held at North Omaha Music and Arts Academy. Updated:...
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln man gets over 2 years in prison for assaulting officer
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A Lincoln man was sentenced to 2 1/2 years in prison after assaulting an officer. U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 24-year-old Balmore Hernandez-Castro, of Lincoln, was sentenced on Tuesday for assaulting a federal law enforcement officer. He will serve 30 months in prison along with a two-year term of supervised release after. Hernandez-Castro will also be deported to El Salvador after he finishes his prison sentence. There is no parole in the federal system. Hernandez-Castro pleaded guilty to the offense on Sept. 21, 2022.
Omaha police fatally shoot armed man in Target store with "people hiding"
A man with an AR-15-style rifle opened fire inside a Target store in Omaha, sending panicked shoppers and employees scrambling for safety before he was fatally shot by police Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer said the man had "plenty of ammunition" and that evidence suggests he fired multiple rounds, but it wasn't immediately known if he fired at anyone. Schmaderer said no wounded people were found, and police had searched through the store "because there were some people hiding in there."Cathy Mahannah, a customer, said the scene inside the store was "sheer panic."The 62-year-old was near the...
Target suspect, killed by Omaha Police, had 13 loaded magazines
Reports of shots fired at the Target store on 178th and Center Street. Heavy police presence reported, avoid the area.
kfornow.com
Man Arrested For Unlawful Intrusion Following September Incident
LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 30)–Lincoln Police have arrested a 64-year-old man suspected to be the person seen peeking into a window of a Havelock area home back in late September. Joseph Reyna was arrested early Monday morning in a traffic stop. He’s believed to be the one seen looking into a window of an occupied room at a home near 66th and Burlington back on the evening of September 30.
WOWT
SCENE VIDEO: Many police respond to west Omaha Target store
Questions remain following the officer-involved shooting at an Omaha storage facility Monday night. Omaha store shooting: 3 Millard schools put on lockout. Three Millard elementary schools were placed on lockout following the Target shooting on Tuesday. Officers injured in shooting at Omaha storage unit identified. Updated: 5 hours ago. 6...
klkntv.com
Man killed in shootout with officers at Omaha storage facility, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A man was killed Monday night during a shootout with officers at an Omaha storage facility, police say. Around 10:30 p.m., officers were sent to Dino’s Storage near 55th and Center Streets after a caller reported a man breaking into a storage unit on the first floor.
kfornow.com
Vandalism Reported at Downtown Lincoln Church
LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 31)–A vandalism case was reported Saturday night at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church off of 12th and “M” Street. Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer says a passerby saw the glass door on the “M” Street side had been shattered. Arriving officers observed the broken door and searched the building. No suspects were found and damage to the door was estimated at $1,500.
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln man arrested for reportedly looking into window
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A man was arrested in Lincoln for reportedly looking into someone's bedroom window. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were dispatched to the 6600 block of Burlington Ave. around 11:20 p.m. on Sept. 30, 2022, for a report of a man staring through a window into an occupied bedroom.
WOWT
PACE cooperating with FBI investigation of Omaha Police officers, councilman
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An organization that connects Omaha Police officers with families through sports said Monday that it is cooperating with an investigation into two OPD officers and a city councilman — an investigation that is not targeting the organization. In a letter posted at the top of...
UPDATE: Omaha police officers injured in Monday shooting named
The Omaha Police Department has named the officers injured in a Monday night exchange of fire at a Dino's Storage facility in midtown Omaha.
KETV.com
Omaha police learning more from Target shooting witnesses
OMAHA, Neb. — Tuesday afternoon, after a shooter opened fire inside a Target near 180th Street and West Center Road, Omaha police are learning more from witnesses. Target workers are being interviewed by Omaha police officers in the Panera south of the store. All police have said is these workers are still shaken up by the incident.
nwestiowa.com
Man arrested for OWI after crashing semi
ALTON—A 50-year-old Omaha, NE, man was arrested about 11:15 a.m. Monday, Jan. 30, near Alton on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence and failure to comply with safety regulations rules. The arrest of James M. Belfiore stemmed from him losing control of a 2022 Kenworth Day...
klkntv.com
85-year-old Lincoln woman loses $53,000 in online scam, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – An 85-year-old woman lost over $50,000 in an online scam on Friday, Lincoln Police say. The woman got a pop-up on her computer, which said someone had used her information to partake in online gambling. She called the number listed on the pop-up and spoke...
Daily Nebraskan
Weekly crime log, Jan. 23-29
A number of student-related crimes filled the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Police Department’s logs during the first week back to classes, involving drugs, alcohol and a false fire alarm. The fire alarm, which was pulled at the Kauffman Academic Residential Center by a student on Friday, Jan. 27, ended with...
WOWT
Woman loses more than $50,000 in internet pop-up scam
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department says a woman fell victim to an internet pop-up scam where she lost more than $50,000. According to LPD, last week a 66-year-old man called police to report a fraud. Police said the man explained that his 85-year-old mother fell for an...
News Channel Nebraska
Sheriff: Pawnee City man poses 'grave danger'
PAWNEE CITY - A $250,000 bond was set in Pawnee County court for a man accused of domestic assault and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. An arrest affidavit filed by Sheriff Braden Lang claims the family of 31-year-old Joshua Hatfield will be in "grave danger" if he is released from custody.
News Channel Nebraska
Widow of motorcyclist killed wants witnesses to come forward
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A lifelong love of motorcycles is why loved ones say 71-year-old Ira Burks had the experience to never take it easy when riding in traffic. “They ran him off the road and that’s why he went into the mailbox,” said Sandra Burks, Ira’s widow. “He was a perfect driver, he wouldn’t have run off the road. I’m telling you, my husband was a perfect driver.”
Comments / 0