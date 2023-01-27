ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zion Williamson named starter for 2023 All-Star Game

By Jack Culotta, Jr., New Orleans Pelicans
 5 days ago

NEW ORLEANS (PELICANS) — The NBA announced today that New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson has been selected as a starter for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game, which will be played on Sunday, Feb. 19 at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City. This marks Williamson’s second NBA All-Star recognition.

In 29 games this season, Williamson is averaging 26.0 points (15th in NBA), 7.0 rebounds, and 4.6 assists in 33.0 minutes per contest on 60.8% shooting (ranked 12 th in the NBA). The Duke University product is one of three NBA players ranked among the top 80 scorers to shoot 60-percent or better from the floor. Additionally, Williamson is one of just two players in the NBA to average at least 20 points and shoot 60.0% or better from the field, along with Denver’s Nikola Jokić. Of his 26.0 points per game, Williamson is averaging a league-leading 19.1 points in the paint.

A 2021 NBA All-Star, Williamson has posted twenty 25-point outings this season and was named the NBA’s Western Conference Player of the Week for games played Dec. 5-11.

Williamson is the ninth player in franchise history to be named an NBA All-Star, joining Jamal Mashburn, Baron Davis, Jamaal Magloire, Chris Paul (x4), David West (twice), Anthony Davis (x6), DeMarcus Cousins and Brandon Ingram. Williamson becomes the fourth New Orleans player to be voted a starter, joining Paul (twice), A. Davis (x3), and Cousins.

