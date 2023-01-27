Tyre Nichols body camera: Video of beating could be 'worse' than infamous Rodney King footage

M emphis Police chief CJ Davis says the video of Tyre Nichols allegedly being beat by police officers is “about the same, if not worse” than the video of Rodney King being beat by police officers in 1991.

Davis shared details of the soon-to-be-released video while speaking with Don Lemon on CNN This Morning Friday.

FIVE MEMPHIS OFFICERS CHARGED IN DEATH OF TYRE NICHOLS



"I was in law enforcement during the Rodney King incident and it’s very much aligned with that same type of behavior," Davis. "I would say it’s about the same if not worse. If not worse."

The police chief also confirmed that Nichols can be heard crying out for his mother while he is allegedly being beat by the police officers.

"I heard him call out for his mother. For his mom. I did," Davis said. "That’s why this incident, not just that, but just the disregard for humanity as I mentioned before, I think that’s what really just pulls at your heart strings and makes you wonder why was a sense of care and concern for this individual just absent from this situation by all who went to the scene."

The five police officers who allegedly beat Nichols were charged with second-degree murder, among other charges, Thursday. Nichols was hospitalized after the incident on Jan. 7 and later died on Jan. 10 from the injuries caused at the traffic stop.

Davis confirmed the video of the incident will be released Friday evening at 6 p.m. CST and will be available for the public to view on YouTube.