Memphis, TN

Tyre Nichols body camera: Video of beating could be 'worse' than infamous Rodney King footage

By Jack Birle
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bR57G_0kTbLCuW00

M emphis Police chief CJ Davis says the video of Tyre Nichols allegedly being beat by police officers is “about the same, if not worse” than the video of Rodney King being beat by police officers in 1991.

Davis shared details of the soon-to-be-released video while speaking with Don Lemon on CNN This Morning Friday.

FIVE MEMPHIS OFFICERS CHARGED IN DEATH OF TYRE NICHOLS


"I was in law enforcement during the Rodney King incident and it’s very much aligned with that same type of behavior," Davis. "I would say it’s about the same if not worse. If not worse."

The police chief also confirmed that Nichols can be heard crying out for his mother while he is allegedly being beat by the police officers.

"I heard him call out for his mother. For his mom. I did," Davis said. "That’s why this incident, not just that, but just the disregard for humanity as I mentioned before, I think that’s what really just pulls at your heart strings and makes you wonder why was a sense of care and concern for this individual just absent from this situation by all who went to the scene."

The five police officers who allegedly beat Nichols were charged with second-degree murder, among other charges, Thursday. Nichols was hospitalized after the incident on Jan. 7 and later died on Jan. 10 from the injuries caused at the traffic stop.

Davis confirmed the video of the incident will be released Friday evening at 6 p.m. CST and will be available for the public to view on YouTube.

BBC

What the Tyre Nichols beating videos show

Bodycam footage of 29-year-old father Tyre Nichols calling for his mother as he is beaten by police in Memphis has been released. Mr Nichols died in hospital three days after being pulled over for alleged reckless driving. He was pepper sprayed, kicked and punched by five officers who have since lost their jobs and been charged with his murder.
MEMPHIS, TN
The Independent

Tyre Nichols’ mother reveals police blocked her from seeing her dying son in hospital

Tyre Nichols’ mother has revealed that Memphis police prevented her from seeing her dying son in hospital.Nichols, 29, died in Memphis, Tennessee on 10 January, of injuries sustained during his arrest three days earlier by members of the city’s police department. His mother RowVaughn Wells told CNN that she received a call from a doctor at St Francis Hospital at 4am on the day he died to say her son’s organs were failing and to come to the hospital immediately.“He said, ‘why aren’t you here?’ And I said, ‘the police officers said that I couldn’t come, because he was under arrest’,” Ms Wells told the...
MEMPHIS, TN
TheDailyBeast

Two Men Say Cop in Tyre Nichols Case Once Threatened to ‘Blow’ Their Faces Off

One of the Memphis cops arrested for the murder of Tyre Nichols had pulled a gun out and threatened to shoot two other residents in the face two years earlier, the pair recalled. Brothers Glenn Harris, 24, and Demarius Hervey, 27, said they were standing outside a gas station in August 2020 when police cars surrounded them. The brothers, who had been smoking weed, got into Harris’ car in fear and tried to drive away before police caught up to them two miles down the road. Now-former Memphis cop Emmitt Martin III grabbed Harris as he got out of the car after crashing it. Harris tried to run but Martin pinned him to the pavement and pulled out his gun, according to Harris. “I’ll blow your face off,” Martin said, according to Harris. He also threatened to shoot Hervey in the face, and Harris’ mother said she was called just hours after the incident and heard the same. Harris reported the incident to an attorney days later, who told NBC News he’d spoken to Harris and told him internal affairs “probably wouldn’t do anything” about Martin.Read it at NBC News
MEMPHIS, NY
TheDailyBeast

Fox News Host: I Didn’t See Any ‘Death Blows’ in Tyre Nichols Footage

Fox News host Jesse Watters says he didn’t see any “death blows” in the damning body-cam footage of the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols at the hands of five Memphis cops.The footage shows the cops pull Nichols over for a traffic stop before aggressively tossing him on the pavement as they shout threats and draw their guns. “Bitch, put your hands behind your back,” one cop said. “I’ll knock your ass the fuck out,” he followed up, before tasering Nichols.More footage shows cops repeatedly punching him in the head before pepper spraying him as he desperately called out for his...
MEMPHIS, NY
The Hill

Memphis braces for release of video footage in Tyre Nichols beating

The city of Memphis, Tenn., is bracing for potential civil unrest with the release of video footage of the beating of Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man who died after a traffic stop earlier this month. On Thursday, five former Memphis Police officers involved in the incident were charged with second-degree murder and other offenses. All five…
MEMPHIS, TN
The Independent

Memphis on edge ahead of violent Tyre Nichols arrest video’s release

Memphis was on edge Monday ahead of the possible release of video footage of a Black man's violent arrest that has led to three separate law enforcement investigations and the firings of five police officers after he died in a hospital.Relatives of Tyre Nichols were scheduled to meet with city officials to view video footage of his Jan. 7 arrest, according to lawyers for the family. Mayor Jim Strickland and Memphis Police Department Director Cerelyn “CJ” Davis said last week that video of the arrest would be released after the conclusion of an internal police investigation and after Nichols'...
MEMPHIS, TN
themorninghustle.com

Video Shows Racist White Man Threatening To Show FedEx Driver ‘How Little Black Lives Matter’

Sometimes being Black in America means it’s only a matter of time before you come across a white person who can’t wait for an excuse to call you the n-word. A video was posted to Twitter Wednesday that showed a Black FedEx worker, reportedly in Douglasville, Georgia, amid a confrontation with a racist white man who may or may not have assumed the title “grand wizard” at some point in his life.
DOUGLASVILLE, GA
WashingtonExaminer

