Police search for parole absconder following chase in Newaygo Co.
Police in Newaygo County are searching for a suspect they say is wanted on a parole absconder warrant and multiple other crimes in Newaygo and Mecosta County. Deputies with the Newaygo Co. Sheriff's Office attempted to stop a vehicle driven by 48-year old Austin Vodry of Newaygo. Vodry then fled the Croton area in his vehicle and entered Kent County where the pursuit was called off.
Wyoming PD investigate after gunshot victim arrives at hospital
A 19-year-old with a gunshot wound showed up to a Grand Rapids hospital Tuesday, police said.
Woman’s Kia stolen in Kentwood twice, losing insurance
Two of the nation's top insurance agencies are reportedly dropping coverage of some Kias and Hyundais as vehicle thefts remain rampant across the country.
Woman dies in Barry Co crash
A 59 year-old Hastings woman was killed and two others were hurt Tuesday night in a crash on M37 near Butler Rd.
I-196 reopens after Ottawa County crash
HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — I-196 has reopened after part of it was shut down due to a crash Tuesday morning. The closure affected both lanes between 101st Street and 104th Avenue until about 1:30 p.m., according to dispatchers. Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube.
Man in critical condition after stabbing inside Wyoming steakhouse
WYOMING, Mich. — A man is critically injured after a stabbing inside a Wyoming restaurant, the Department of Public Safety says. Police say the incident happened around 8:37 p.m. Tuesday night at the Brann's Steakhouse and Grille located at 4157 South Division Avenue. Investigators believe two patrons got into...
Kent County deputy suffers cocaine exposure while lodging DUI suspect at jail
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Jail staff used several doses of Narcan on a Kent County Sheriff's Deputy after he was exposed to an unknown drug and started to feel symptoms Tuesday morning. The Kent County Sheriff's Office says the deputy, hired this past summer, was taking a drunk driving...
FOUND: Kalamazoo Co. Sheriff's Office locate 13-year-old girl
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office has found the 13-year-old girl who had been missing since Monday afternoon. Aaliyah Marie Sanders had been last seen walking away from her home in Pavilion Estates around 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 30, investigators say. She was considered endangered. Deputies say...
I-94 open after crash involving semi in Van Buren County
VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — I-94 has reopened following a crash in Van Buren County Tuesday morning. Michigan State Police says a pickup truck collided with a semi in the westbound lane near mile marker 52. Minor injuries were reported. Speed is a suspected factor in the crash. We’re...
Man sentenced for grabbing child near Grand Haven
A man has been sentenced for grabbing an 8-year-old girl at a Walmart near Grand Haven in 2021.
Adopter speaks on experience with Norton Shores woman arrested for animal neglect
MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — Bex Britz lost their dog, Stella, in April of 2020. "We drove out to Muskegon to the Petsmart there where we met with Lisa and several litters of puppies that they had just brought in on rescue transport," said Britz. In May of that year,...
Muskegon marijuana shop broken into twice in two days
The owner of a marijuana shop in Muskegon says his store was broken into two times in as many days, with the thieves making off with about $20,000 in merchandise.
Runner finds massive illegal dump site in Kalamazoo park
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A massive dump site was under investigation by police in Kalamazoo Sunday. Fraud: Entity pretending to be contractor employed for Kalamazoo, officials issue fraud alert. Andy Boris told News Channel 3 he was running along a path in Spring Valley Park, when he and a friend...
Suspect in custody after teen stabbed in Jackson County
The Michigan State Police were called to the Eaton Rapids Medical Center around 2:30 a.m. Monday morning for a stabbing victim from a 'domestic related incident.'
Nearly 80 dogs seized from poor living conditions in Muskegon County
NORTON SHORES, Mich. — Nearly 80 dogs of all sizes, shapes and colors are getting cared for at a Muskegon animal shelter after authorities took them from a Norton Shores home in deplorable conditions. In total, the Norton Shores Police Department in tandem with other agencies seized 78 dogs...
Drivers Shaken Up, Roadway Blocked Off After Three-Vehicle Pileup Involving Semi East of Holland
HOLLAND TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Jan. 31, 2023) – A 56-year-old Zeeland woman was injured in a three-vehicle pileup east of Holland on Tuesday morning. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Greg Rotman, the woman was driving a southbound minivan on 104th Avenue around 10:45 AM when her vehicle went into the intersection at Business 196 on a red light and hit an eastbound semi that was going on the green light. The force of the collision caused the truck to lose control, going across the median, and striking an eastbound compact car, driven by a 75-year-old Zeeland man.
Kent Co. business owners speak out after multiple burglaries early Friday morning
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — The search continues for a group of thieves who did thousands of dollars in damage to at least nine stores in Kent County early Friday morning. Investigators are looking for at least six suspects, recorded on multiple businesses' surveillance cameras overnight. D. Schuler's Fine Wines...
Man and woman found dead in suspected murder-suicide in Van Buren County
Van Buren County, Mich. — A man and a woman were found dead inside a home near Decatur on January 27, an apparent murder-suicide, according to Michigan State Police. Detectives from the Paw Paw post report the man and woman both suffered gunshot wounds. They were discovered Friday night...
Mom, 3 kids escape fire that killed man near Grand Rapids
A 71-year-old man was killed in a fire at an apartment north of Grand Rapids Sunday night.
Michigan woman admits to dumping newborn kittens at car wash
MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — The woman accused of dumping newborn kittens onto a sewer grate at a Muskegon Township car pleaded guilty to an animal cruelty charge in court Monday. Donna Jean Puisis, 75, had been charged with one felony count of abandoning/cruelty after surveillance video showed her leaving...
