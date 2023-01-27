Read full article on original website
Related
Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming
Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
While Ron DeSantis Is Fighting Culture Wars, Millions Of Floridians Are Losing Their Health Care
The Florida governor's record of opposing Medicaid expansion — and other initiatives to expand coverage — deserves more attention than it's getting
NBC Los Angeles
Professor Who Predicted the ‘Great Resignation' Says Quits Will Plateau in 2023—Here's Why
The "great resignation" will soon grind to a halt. Last year, more than 4 million people left their jobs each month in the U.S. — but in 2023, there will be less job hopping and fewer counteroffers as the demand for talent and supply of available workers evens out.
NBC Los Angeles
DraftKings Cuts 140 Jobs as Part of Reorganization
Sports-betting giant Draft Kings is cutting 140 jobs in a reorganization. The eliminated roles equal about 3.5% of the company's workforce. Earlier this week, DraftKings and Molson Coors announced a partnership related to their Super Bowl ad. DraftKings is eliminating 140 jobs, or about 3.5% of its workforce, as part...
NBC Los Angeles
Robots Could Surpass Workers at Amazon by 2030, Cathie Wood Says
"We are just at the dawn of the robotics age. And I would say artificial intelligence and battery technology are all a part of that movement as well," Cathie Wood said. Amazon had more than 1.6 million workers at the end of 2021, according to its most recent annual report.
NBC Los Angeles
Rivian to Lay Off 6% of Its Workforce as EV Price War Concerns Grow
Rivian's CEO told employees that the company will lay off 6% of its workforce as it works to conserve cash. The electric truck maker's move follows EV price cuts by rivals Tesla and Ford. Rivian said the cuts will not affect workers at its Illinois factory. Electric truck maker Rivian...
NBC Los Angeles
GM to Invest $650 Million in a Lithium Company to Support Its Electric Vehicle Business
General Motors said it plans to invest $650 million in the lithium production company Lithium Americas. Lithium is a critical component of batteries for electric vehicles. GM will get exclusive access to the first phase of lithium production and the right of first offer on the second phase of lithium production that will come out of the Thacker Pass mine in Nevada.
NBC Los Angeles
Private Payroll Growth Slowed to 106,000 in January as Weather Hit Hiring, ADP Says
Private companies added just 106,000 new workers for January, down from an upwardly revised 253,000 the month before and well below the 190,000 Dow Jones estimate. Most of the growth came in the hospitality industry, as bars, restaurants, hotels and the like added 95,000 positions. ADP Chief Economist Nela Richardson...
NBC Los Angeles
A Side Hustle That ‘Feels Like a Paid Vacation': These 20-Somethings Make Money Ice Skating Through Europe and Asia
When Lila Werner quit her job to become a professional ice skater, she didn't do it for cash. She did it for a paid trip to Saudi Arabia. This winter, the 27-year-old — who previously worked as an experiential coordinator for companies like Dell in Austin, Texas — was paid 5,000 euros (roughly equivalent to $5,450) for seven weeks of skating, according to documents reviewed by CNBC Make It.
NBC Los Angeles
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Tuesday
The global economic outlook has improved. General Motors and McDonald's earnings beat Wall Street's expectations. The U.S. will end its public health emergency over Covid. Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. A solid month comes to an end. U.S. equities...
