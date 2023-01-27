ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets Insider

Lumber soars 13% as the housing market shows signs of a rebound for the first time in a year

By Matthew Fox
Markets Insider
Markets Insider
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27ylmt_0kTbKn7o00
Real estate agents work an open house in West Hempstead, New York. Raychel Brightman/Newsday RM via Getty Images
  • Lumber futures soared 13% on Friday as the housing market finally shows some signs of life.
  • Pending home sales unexpectedly jumped 2.5% in December, its largest growth since October 2021.
  • The average 30-year mortgage rate has steadily trended lower to 6% from a peak of 7% last year.

Lumber prices soared as much as 13% on Friday as the housing market shows signs of life for the first time in over a year.

Lumber futures jumped to $524 per thousand board feet, its highest level since mid-October. The essential building commodity is up 21% since encouraging housing market data was released earlier this week, and is up 37% year-to-date.

Lumber had been pummeled throughout 2022, falling 67% as soaring mortgage rates weighed on the housing market considerably.

The average 30-year fixed mortgage rate peaked at about 7% last year, but has since dropped down closer to 6%. And that decline in mortgage rates has helped breathe some life into the housing market, with mortgage application volume jumping 7% last week.

Meanwhile, pending home sales unexpectedly jumped 2.5% in December, marking its first period of growth in seven months and its highest growth rate since October 2021. The median expectation among economists was for a decline of 1%.

The modest rebound in housing market activity has also helped boost homebuilder sentiment in January, which unexpectedly jumped for the first time in a year and signals that the housing market could see a pickup in activity during the upcoming spring and summer homebuilding seasons.

And that's crucial for driving the price of lumber, according to Domain Timber Advisors.

"We feel lumber prices have come out of the recent cycle of severe volatility and returned to the long-term historical trend... While we do expect a near-term slowdown in housing (a primary driver of lumber demand), in our opinion long-term fundamentals remain strong for housing demand," Domain's Scott Reaves told Insider in an email.

Whether demand for homes, and in effect lumber, rebounds this year largely depends on the trajectory of mortgage rates. To that end, the Mortgage Bankers Association forecasts the 30-year fixed rate to end 2023 at 5.2%, and to end 2024 at 4.4%.

While those rate forecasts are still near double the lows seen in early 2020 shortly after the start of the pandemic, they would still be welcomed by home buyers who recently had to grapple with mortgage rates as high as 7% last year, a level that severely impacted affordability for buyers.

Finally, the National Association of Realtors said it expects existing home sales to reach 4.8 million in 2023. While that would represent a 7% decline from 2022, it wouldn't dent home prices, according to the associations forecast. The NAR expects the median home price to increase 0.3% this year, compared to a near-10% gain in 2022.

If that forecast materializes, pricing stability could give homebuilders more confidence in their outlook and lead to further demand for lumber, potentially pushing prices higher.

Comments / 7

Related
housebeautiful.com

Zillow Just Predicted the Hottest Housing Markets for 2023—and They Might Shock You

New year, new you, and new city, to boot? According to Zillow, the answer is yes. The real-estate platform just released its list of the 10 hottest markets in 2023—and the results might surprise you. Shooting to the very top of the list is Charlotte, North Carolina, which Zillow ranked based on its home value growth and increase in owner-occupied residences. Meanwhile, Cleveland and Pittsburgh received the coveted second and third spots, respectively, because both are high in projections for time on market and new jobs per new home built.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
The Week

What will U.S. house prices look like in 2023?

Amid peaking prices due to inflation and murmurs of an upcoming recession, you might be wondering: What's up with the housing market for 2023? Mortgage rates started to decline in the final weeks of 2022, and demand for housing is similarly expected to fall in the new year. Price growth is also expected to cool — though by how much remains unclear. Whether you're a hopeful buyer or seller in 2023, or just someone who likes to keep tabs on the housing market, here's a closer look at what to expect this year. Where are housing prices headed in 2023? Expect to...
msn.com

Is a Bull Market Coming? Here's What Warren Buffett Thinks

The S&P 500 ended 2022 just shy of a 20% loss for the year. A 20% decline is how many investors define a bear market, so while 2022 might not technically make the cut, market watchers are feeling the pinch. The good news is that a bad year is often...
msn.com

The Fed delivered a message to the stock market: Big rallies will prolong pain

It was a “don’t make me come back there” moment from the Federal Reserve. A line from the minutes of the central bank’s December policy meeting released Wednesday afternoon was taken by analysts and economists as a warning to financial market participants that bets on a policy pivot in 2023 aren’t welcome. And, to the extent that equity rallies and other financial market developments loosen overall financial conditions, those wagers will only force the Fed’s policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee to prolong the pain necessary to bring down inflation.
Money

One Kind of Car Is Skyrocketing in Sales While the Rest of the Market Is Slumping

Electric vehicle (EV) sales from brands like Tesla and Ford soared in the U.S. in 2022 during an otherwise slow year for new car transactions. EVs still represent a small fraction of the auto market, but that’s changing quickly as sales increased by 65% last year, according to new research from Cox Automotive, a research and consulting firm.
GOBankingRates

7 Reasons Nobody Writes Checks Anymore

A check is written, signed and dated instructions for a bank to transfer funds. To mail one, you have to wrap that piece of paper in a second piece of paper and then stick a third piece of paper on...
Money

5 Cities Where Buying a House Is Still Cheaper Than Renting

Your future home awaits. Take the first step toward homeownership today with AmeriSave Mortgage!. While renting a house is cheaper than buying one in most of the United States right now, there are a few exceptions. Of the 50 largest cities in the country, a new report from Realtor.com identifies...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wealthinsidermag.com

: Some home builders are offering mortgage rates as low as 3%. Here’s why they’re doing it.

Home builders are playing hardball by offering mortgage rates as low as 3% on new homes to boost buyer demand. So how and why are they doing that?. For starters, home builders are feeling a lot less gloomy these days, as mortgage rates dip and buyer demand picks up. Mortgage demand surged on Wednesday, with buyers rushing in to catch a dip in rates.
TEXAS STATE
Markets Insider

Markets Insider

100K+
Followers
16K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about markets. A section of Insider.

 https://markets.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy