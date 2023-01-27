ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Video: Footage of Paul Pelosi attack released

By Amy Larson, Michael Thomas, Miabelle Salzano
WGN News
WGN News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0s5bEa_0kTbKRei00

Warning: Graphic and explicit video

SAN FRANCISCO ( KRON ) — Video footage of the attack on former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul Pelosi, was released by a judge Friday morning. The footage includes a San Francisco Police Department officer’s body camera, Paul Pelosi’s 911 call for help, David DePape’s confession tape, and home surveillance video showing DePape breaking into the Pelosi home on October 28, 2022.

Police Body Camera Footage

Body camera footage shows two San Francisco police officers, Officer Kolby Wilmes and Officer Kyle Cagney, walking up to the front door of the Pelosi house minutes after Paul Pelosi called 911. The attempted murder suspect, David DePape, and Paul Pelosi answer the door. DePape is holding a hammer and gripping Mr. Pelosi’s arm. Paul Pelosi also has his hand on the hammer.

Police ask what’s going on. DePape smiles and answers, “Everything’s good.”

An officer orders, “Drop the hammer!”

DePape replies, “Uh, nope.”

Paul Pelosi lets go of the hammer and tries to move away from DePape before DePape swings the hammer. Police enter the home and tackle DePape to the ground.

Mr. Pelosi can be seen lying on the ground seemingly unconscious while police gain control of DePape and the hammer. Police then call for backup and paramedics, and the video ends.

Prosecutors wrote in court documents, “Mr. Pelosi remained unresponsive for about three minutes, waking up in a pool of his own blood.”

David DePape’s creepy conversation with Pelosi detailed in court documents

Surveillance Video From Pelosi Home

The security footage of the patio outside Pelosi’s home shows DePape walking around the backyard looking through a backpack. He ends up taking what looks like a hammer and putting on a pair of gloves before approaching the home and smashing the window.

Paul Pelosi’s 911 Call

Paul Pelosi dialed 911 on speaker so DePape would know he was calling police, SFPD Lt. Carla Hurley said . Mr. Pelosi can be heard speaking cryptically to the San Francisco Police Department dispatch and telling them he did not know DePape, the man who had just broken into his home. Mr. Pelosi ends the call by saying, “He’s (DePape) telling me to get the hell off the phone.”

Read the full transcript of the 911 call below:

OPERATOR: San Francisco Police…

PELOSI: Oh I guess I told them…what is this?

OPERATOR: This is San Francisco Police, do you need help?

PELOSI: Oh well there’s a gentleman here just waiting for my wife to come back, Nancy Pelosi. He’s just waiting

for her to come back but she’s not going to be her for days, so I’m just going to have to wait.

OPERATOR: Okay, do you need police, fire, medical for anything?

PELOSI: Uh I don’t think so. I don’t think so.

OPERATOR: Okay

PELOSI: Is the Capitol Police around? They’re usually here at the house protecting my wife.

OPERATOR: No this is San Francisco Police.

PELOSI: No, I understand. Uh…Okay well uh, I don’t know what do you think?

DEPAPE (in the background): [inaudible]

PELOSI: Uh he says everything’s good. I’ve got a problem, but he says everything’s good.

OPERATOR: Ok, call us back if you change your mind.

PELOSI: No, no this gentleman just came into the house and he wants to wait here for my wife to come home.

and so anyways…

OPERATOR: Do you know who the person is?

PELOSI: No I don’t know who the person is. He’s telling me not to do anything.

OPERATOR: What is your address sir?

PELOSI: 2640 Broadway

OPERATOR: What is your name?

PELOSI: My name is Paul Pelosi. Anyway this gentleman says…he’s telling me to put the phone down and just

do what he said. Ok?

OPERATOR: Ok, what’s the gentlemen’s name?

PELOSI: I don’t know

DEPAPE: My name’s David

PELOSI: The name’s David

OPERATOR: Ok and who is David?

PELOSI: I don’t know…what’s that?

DEPAPE: I’m a friend of theirs.

PELOSI: He says he’s a friend.

OPERATOR: But you’ve don’t know who he is.

PELOSI:  No ma’m

OPERATOR: Okay

PELOSI: He’s telling me I’m being very [inaudible] so I gotta stop talking to you.

OPERATOR: Okay, you sure? I can stay on the phone with you to make sure everything’s okay

PELOSI: No he wants me to get the hell of the phone, okay?

OPERATOR: Okay

PELOSI: Thank you

OPERATOR: Okay bye.

— End of 911 call —

Half Moon Bay farm targeted in mass shooting had history of violence

DePape’s Confession Tape

(Warning: Graphic language in audio tape)

DePape was interrogated by San Francisco Police Department Lt. Carla Hurley while he was in custody in a hospital. On tape, DePape confesses to breaking into the Pelosi home, attacking Paul Pelosi with a hammer, and explains his motive.

“I’m not trying to get away with it. I know exactly what I did,” DePape tells Hurley.

DePape explains why he targeted Nancy Pelosi, saying, “The lies are insane. It originates with Hillary (Clinton). Honestly, day in and day out, the person on TV lying every day was (Nancy) Pelosi. It’s f***ing insane the crime spree the Democrats have been on.”

Hurley asks, “What was your intention going there (to the Pelosi’s home)?”

DePape answers, “Well, I was basically going to hold her hostage and talk to her. If she told the truth, I’d let her go. If she told a lie, I’d break her kneecaps.”

Defense Attorney Says Releasing Footage Was ‘Mistake’

The video and audio tapes were released by a judge in response to a public information request filed by several media outlets following DePape’s preliminary hearing. The San Francisco District Attorney’s Office argued that releasing the footage to news media outlets would only allow people to manipulate it leading to false information being spread.

San Francisco Superior Court Judge Stephen M. Murphy ultimately ruled that there was no reason to keep the video out of the public view and from the media, adding that prosecutors have already played portions of it in open court.

When asked about the footage’s anticipated release, Nancy Pelosi said, “My biggest concern is my husband’s wellbeing, and we take that day-to-day,” Pelosi said.

DePape, 42, of Richmond, is currently behind bars facing state and federal charges. Charges include attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, first-degree burglary, threatening a family member of a public official, and inflicting injury on an elder.

DePape has pleaded not guilty to both the federal and state charges.

His defense attorney, San Francisco Deputy Public Defender Adam Lipson, said the court made a “terrible mistake” by releasing the footage Friday. Lipson also raised concerns over whether his client will get a fair trial with an unbias jury.

“I think it was a terrible mistake to release this evidence, and in particular the video. Releasing this footage is disrespectful to Mr. Pelosi, and serves no purpose except to feed the public desire for spectacle and violence. The footage is inflammatory and could feed unfounded theories about this case, and we are extremely concerned about Mr. DePape’s ability to get a fair trial,” Lipson said.

“The damage has been done. But we are evaluating our options for this case and intend to continue providing Mr. DePape the vigorous defense that he’s entitled to,” Lipson said.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGN News

Man’s body recovered from Lake Michigan near Museum Campus

CHICAGO — A man’s body was pulled Sunday morning from Lake Michigan near Museum Campus in Chicago, according to police. Chicago Police Department’s Marine Unit recovered the man, who hasn’t been identified, around 11:10 a.m. in the 1100 block of South Lake Shore Drive. At this time, police said they are conducting a death investigation […]
CHICAGO, IL
The Hill

Davis: Time to correct the record again — Hillary Clinton did not have a single email marked ‘classified’

There has been substantial media coverage of President Biden and former Vice President Pence both removing marked classified documents outside the White House after they left the vice presidency (and, in the case of Biden, also including after he was a U.S. senator). Both insist they did so inadvertently.   Of course, the word “inadvertent” does not apply to former President Trump’s behavior. As we now know from Mr. Trump’s own admission, he knew documents he took to Mar-a-Lago were classified…
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

Kevin McCarthy reveals George Santos may be ousted from Congress

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said that embattled freshman Republican Representative George Santos of New York will be removed from Congress if the House Ethics Committee finds that he broke the law. But Mr McCarthy said that until then, he would support Mr Santos. Last week, the House Republican Steering Committee gave Mr Santos two committee assignments. “You know why I’m standing by him? Because his constituents voted for him,” Mr McCarthy told reporters Tuesday evening. “I do not have the power simply because I disagree with somebody on what they have said that I remove them from elected office.”...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Cheddar News

Video Shows Struggle for Hammer During Pelosi Attack

"By Stefanie Dazio and Brian MelleyVideo released publicly Friday shows the husband of former U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi fighting for control of a hammer with his assailant during a brutal attack in the couple's San Francisco home last year.The body-camera footage shows suspect David DePape wrest the tool from 82-year-old Paul Pelosi and lunge toward him the hammer over his head. The blow to Pelosi occurs out of view and the officers — one of them cursing — rush into the house and jump on DePape.Pelosi, apparently unconscious, can be seen lying face down on the floor in his...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
WGN News

Chicago officer accused of lying to get out of $3K in traffic tickets

CHICAGO — A recently retired Chicago police officer is facing felony chargers related to over a decade’s worth of parking tickets he lied to get out of, according to court documents. Jeffrey Kriv, 56,  has been charged with four counts of perjury, and five counts of forgery. According to court documents, an investigation revealed that […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

GPD: 2 men shot and killed within 24 hours of one another in Gary

GARY, Ind. — Two men were killed within a 24-hour span in Gary from Saturday evening to Sunday afternoon, according to the Gary Police Department. Police said they were first called to the 700 block of West 45th Avenue around 7:34 p.m. Saturday on reports of a gunshot victim. When officers arrived on scene, they […]
GARY, IN
The Associated Press

Trump impeachment leader Schiff joins California Senate race

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff, who rose to national prominence as the lead prosecutor in President Donald Trump’s first impeachment trial, said Thursday he is running for the Senate seat held by long-serving Democrat Dianne Feinstein. The 2024 race is quickly emerging as a marquee Senate contest, even though the 89-year-old Feinstein, the oldest member of Congress, has yet to announce if she will seek another term, though her retirement is widely expected. Schiff is jumping in two weeks after Rep. Katie Porter became the first candidate to declare her campaign for the safe Democratic seat. Schiff, a former federal prosecutor, made clear he intends to anchor his candidacy to his role as Trump’s chief antagonist in Congress. In his campaign kickoff video, he said the “biggest job of his life” was serving as impeachment manager, and he promised to continue to be a “fighter” for democracy. “If our democracy isn’t delivering for Americans, they’ll look for alternatives, like a dangerous demagogue who promises that he alone can fix it,” Schiff said of Trump, who has announced his 2024 campaign for the presidency.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WGN News

2 people shot while driving in Bartlett

BARTLETT, Ill. — Two people were shot while driving Saturday evening in Bartlett, according to police. The shooting happened around 7:40 p.m. on Lake Street near Roma Jean Parkway, according to a news release from the Bartlett Police Department. Officers were investigating a crash nearby when they heard gunshots but couldn’t find anything, according to […]
BARTLETT, IL
WGN News

WGN News

42K+
Followers
15K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy