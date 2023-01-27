ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milford, CT

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Connecticut

I-95 South in Norwalk Clears After Crash

Interstate 95 South was backed up Tuesday morning after a crash and ambulances and several fire vehicles responded. The crash was between exits 17 and 16 and several vehicles were involved, according to CTRoads.org. No additional information was immediately available.
NORWALK, CT
NBC Connecticut

Man Dies After Serious Crash on Route 8 in Shelton

Connecticut State Police said a man has died after a serious crash on Route 8 Sunday night. State Police said Route 8 South was shut down between Exits 12 and 13 due to a one-car crash. Troopers said the car veered into the median where it hit several trees and...
SHELTON, CT
News 12

Headlines: Assassination plot in Yonkers, Mount Kisco hit-and-run, pit bull shot by police

Here are some stories making headlines across the Hudson Valley. A Yonkers man faces federal charges stemming from a plot to assassinate an Iranian dissident. Khalid Mehdiyev, 29, faces charges including murder for hire, conspiracy to commit money laundering and possessing a firearm with an obliterated serial number. He was arrested last July outside the Brooklyn home of the apparent target -- an Iranian dissident journalist. At that time, authorities say he was in possession of a Chinese-made AK-47-style assault rifle.
YONKERS, NY
NECN

Woman Injured Falling Through Hole in Bridge in Connecticut

A woman who was working on the Devon Bridge has serious injuries after falling through a hole in the bridge and landing on a barge 40-to-50 feet below, according to the Stratford Fire Department. Stratford Fire Rescue was called out to Route 1 at the Devon Bridge just before 8...
STRATFORD, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy