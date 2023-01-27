Here are some stories making headlines across the Hudson Valley. A Yonkers man faces federal charges stemming from a plot to assassinate an Iranian dissident. Khalid Mehdiyev, 29, faces charges including murder for hire, conspiracy to commit money laundering and possessing a firearm with an obliterated serial number. He was arrested last July outside the Brooklyn home of the apparent target -- an Iranian dissident journalist. At that time, authorities say he was in possession of a Chinese-made AK-47-style assault rifle.

YONKERS, NY ・ 10 HOURS AGO