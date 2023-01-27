Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Food And Wine Magazine Names It's 2023 Connecticut Diner Of The YearFlorence CarmelaSouthbury, CT
My Search for Meaning, The Myron Stories — A New Book from Writer and Photographer Hank PaperJen PayneHamden, CT
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots ConnecticutEast Coast TravelerFairfield, CT
This is the Best Buffet in Connecticut According to Yelp ReviewsTravel MavenSouthington, CT
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in ConnecticutTravel MavenMiddlefield, CT
Related
NBC Connecticut
I-95 South in Norwalk Clears After Crash
Interstate 95 South was backed up Tuesday morning after a crash and ambulances and several fire vehicles responded. The crash was between exits 17 and 16 and several vehicles were involved, according to CTRoads.org. No additional information was immediately available.
Fatal Crash: Fairfield County Man's SUV Slams Into Trees, Rolls Over, Police Say
A Fairfield County man was killed in a single-car crash on Route 8 after leaving the roadway and hitting a clump of trees in the median.Clinton McDevitt, age 51, of Bridgeport, was killed around 4:50 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29 on Route 8 in Shelton.McDevitt was traveling northbound on Route 8 when his 20…
Police: Man facing DUI charges after crashing truck into Norwalk condo complex
The crash happened Sunday at the Hamilton Heights condo complex on Hamilton Avenue.
NBC Connecticut
Man Dies After Serious Crash on Route 8 in Shelton
Connecticut State Police said a man has died after a serious crash on Route 8 Sunday night. State Police said Route 8 South was shut down between Exits 12 and 13 due to a one-car crash. Troopers said the car veered into the median where it hit several trees and...
Woman Killed In Crash After Hitting Debris At Waterford Construction Site, Police Say
A Connecticut woman was killed after hitting a curbing, fencing, and a dirt pile at a construction site. The single-car crash took place in New London County around 2:50 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 29 in the area of Colman and Vauxhall streets. When officers arrived on the scene they found Margaret...
State police seek witnesses to fatal one-car crash on Route 8 in Shelton
SHELTON, Conn. (WTNH) – State police are seeking witnesses to a fatal crash that occurred on Route 8 in Shelton on Sunday. State police said a car was traveling in the left lane on Route 8 Northbound near exit 13 when it entered the shoulder and then the median of the highway. After entering the […]
Truck carrying 42,000 pounds of french fries slams into Hutchinson River Parkway overpass
Police say the truck was traveling illegally on the parkway in Scarsdale when it hit the Mamaroneck Road overpass around 7 a.m.
News 12
Construction worker seriously injured after falling 50 feet from Devon Bridge in Stratford
A construction worker was seriously injured when she fell nearly 50 feet from the Devon Bridge and landed on a barge below, firefighters say. Stratford firefighters says the 55-year-old woman fell through a hole in the Devon Bridge around 8 a.m. Tuesday. They say the bridge is currently under repairs...
Person fatally struck by train identified has 59-year-old Peekskill woman
Officials say Anna Hongach, of Peekskill, was illegally walking on the tracks when she was hit by a Metro-North train before 6 a.m. near the Hudson Avenue crossing.
News 12
Police: Arrest made in theft of hairless cat, designer bags from Shelton hotel room
A Bridgeport man was arrested in the theft of a hairless cat and designer bags from a hotel room in Shelton, and police say more arrests are expected. Zyair Lopez, 20, of Bridgeport was charged with burglary, larceny and other charges. Lopez was released on a $10,000 bond and given...
News 12
Authorities: Suspect in Fair Lawn gas station robbery arrested, smeared feces on wall at police HQ
Police say an 83-year-old BP male employee was assaulted at a BP gas station in Fair Lawn. Fair Lawn police say Sincere Wiley, 30, of Lockport, New York, hit the employee with her knee and punched him in the eye. She then pulled out a box cutter, grabbed tobacco products and $88 in cash before running off, according to police.
News 12
Headlines: Assassination plot in Yonkers, Mount Kisco hit-and-run, pit bull shot by police
Here are some stories making headlines across the Hudson Valley. A Yonkers man faces federal charges stemming from a plot to assassinate an Iranian dissident. Khalid Mehdiyev, 29, faces charges including murder for hire, conspiracy to commit money laundering and possessing a firearm with an obliterated serial number. He was arrested last July outside the Brooklyn home of the apparent target -- an Iranian dissident journalist. At that time, authorities say he was in possession of a Chinese-made AK-47-style assault rifle.
Person fatally struck by Metro-North train in Dutchess County
Wassaic Branch service between Wassaic and Harlem Valley-Wingdale had to be replaced by buses for several hours this morning during the investigation.
Police: Man arrested, another wanted in Uniondale gas station robbery
The incident happened on Tuesday around 4:15 p.m. at the BP on Front Street.
Police: About a dozen catalytic converters stolen off cars overnight in Teaneck
Authorities say that they aren’t sure if this was the work of one group or if it was separate incidents.
Police: Pedestrian struck on Hallock Landing Road in Rocky Point
Police say it happened Monday at 9:30 p.m. on Hallock Landing Road near Rocky-Point Yaphank Road.
NECN
Woman Injured Falling Through Hole in Bridge in Connecticut
A woman who was working on the Devon Bridge has serious injuries after falling through a hole in the bridge and landing on a barge 40-to-50 feet below, according to the Stratford Fire Department. Stratford Fire Rescue was called out to Route 1 at the Devon Bridge just before 8...
Police: 3 arrested in connection with fatal shooting of Peekskill man
Peekskill police say 35-year-old Ricky Brickhouse was fatally shot on the 100 block of Spring Street in the city. He died three hours later.
Eyewitness News
6-year-old taken by Lifestar to CT Children’s Hospital after 15 foot fall from ski lift
NEW HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A 6-year-old has been taken by Lifestar to Connecticut Children’s Hospital after officials say the child fell possibly 15 feet from a ski lift at Ski Sundown. State Police confirm the New Hartford Fire Department and Ambulance responded to the bunny hill at Ski...
Person trespassing on tracks fatally struck by Metro-North train in Peekskill
Officials say the person was trespassing when they were hit just before 6 a.m. near the Hudson Avenue crossing.
Comments / 1