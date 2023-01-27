ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsborough Township, NJ

centraljersey.com

Hillsborough honors township’s very first police officer, former police chief with portrait

Hillsborough Police Chief Donald Dowches’ portrait now hangs in the Hillsborough Township Committee and municipal court chambers. Mayor Shawn Lipani joined Police Chief Mike McMahon, Committee members, Dowches’ granddaughter Allison and Saranya Shiva-Shanker, a junior at Hillsborough High School, to unveil the portrait at a Committee meeting on Jan. 10.
HILLSBOROUGH TOWNSHIP, NJ
Hillsborough Beacon

Longtime Hillsborough Township School District employee faces prison time for fraudulent kickback, overtime payments

A former director of Buildings and Grounds for the Hillsborough Township School District admitted to paying kickbacks in return for fraudulent overtime payments of more than $137,000, according to U.S. Attorney Phillip R. Sellinger. Anthony DeLuca, 61, a long-time employee of the district, pleaded guilty before Senior U.S. District Judge...
HILLSBOROUGH TOWNSHIP, NJ
Hillsborough Beacon

Hillsborough Beacon

Hillsborough, NJ
Local news for Hillsborough in Somerset County, NJ.

