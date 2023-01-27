Read full article on original website
National Unclaimed Property Day set for Feb. 1
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — State Treasurer Young Boozer has announced that Feb. 1 is National Unclaimed Property Day. Nearly 33 million people have unclaimed property, financial accounts or items of value in which the owner has not initiated any activity for a number of years. When that happens and the company can’t locate the owner, […]
WSFA
2 Montgomery County parks set for ‘major’ improvements
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two Montgomery County parks have been awarded thousands in grants, allowing them to receive “major” improvements this year. According to the Montgomery County Commission, a $16,605.00 grant from the Alabama Department of Environmental Management’s Scrap Tire Fund will permit Snowdoun Park to receive new mulch, which is expected to be put down in the coming months.
WSFA
Flatwood community still needs help 2 months after tornado
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - In two months, the United Way has raised $179,000 to help families in the Flatwood community that lost everything in the deadly EF2 tornado that hit on Nov. 30. To this day, three families are still staying in a hotel with nowhere to call home. Two...
thebamabuzz.com
20 new million-dollar-plus construction permits approved in Alabama, Jan 30
We’ve got the inside scoop on 20 new million-dollar-plus construction permits awarded to contractors in Alabama, including the renovation of the Jan Dempsey Community Art Center in Auburn. Keep reading for information like contractor names, contracts, permit values, project addresses and much more. Jan Dempsey Community Art Center |...
WTVM
WestRock Paper Mill labor dispute resolved in Russell County
RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - News Leader 9 has an update on the strike and lockout impacting hundreds of WestRock Paper Mill workers in Russell County. The labor dispute centering around long work hours and overtime pay is now resolved. Since October 2022, over 480 workers were fighting for contract...
Opelika-Auburn News
New owners plan to reopen Susie K’s restaurant in Opelika as Old Mill Country Kitchen in March
After hearing Susie K’s restaurant in Opelika was closing its doors at the end of December, two men decided to they would be the ones to keep it going. The previous owners Timothy Lowery and his wife Suzanne took over what was formerly Sara J’s restaurant and renamed it Susie K’s in 2017. The couple kept the menu similar to the previous restaurant, which is what many locals grew up eating, and the regular customers continued coming.
WSFA
Montgomery mayor addresses crime, economy at State of the City
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - At Tuesday’s State of the City address, Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed shared his goals for the upcoming year. The mayor covered several topics, putting a particular focus on crime, the economy and job creation. “I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again. You are...
WSFA
Montgomery’s Caddell Construction celebrates 40 years
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s a celebration that is 40 years in the making. Montgomery’s Caddell Construction will spend 2023 looking back and looking ahead. “It was a crazy time. I actually have glimpses of memories,” said the company’s president and chief operating officer, Mac Caddell.
WSFA
Electronic voter registration kiosks added to area Montgomery high schools
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery County Probate office and Montgomery Public Schools are partnering to ensure students exercise their right to vote. On Tuesday, Montgomery County Probate Judge JC Love introduced the second phase of implementing voter registration kiosks. “As probate judge here in Montgomery County, my greatest responsibility...
WSFA
Memorial blood drive set for Wednesday to honor late Autauga County sheriff
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - A blood drive is being held Wednesday to honor the memory of Joe Sedinger, the late sheriff of Autauga County. In addition to blood donations, there will be an area set up for making donations to the Prattville/Autauga County Humane Shelter, an organization that was of special importance to the sheriff, which the family also wants to help.
wvtm13.com
Alabama Black Belt community receiving funds to upgrade failing sewer system
HAYNEVILLE, Ala. — Federal and state officials on Friday marked the start of a $10 million project aimed at repairing and upgrading an Alabama community's failing sewer system. The project in Hayneville is being funded from money allocated to the state by the American Rescue Plan - a portion...
Victoryland Casino lays off several hundred after Alabama Supreme Court shuts down electronic bingo
Victoryland Casino in Macon County had to lay off several hundred employees when it shut down electronic bingo games this month because of a court order, said Dr. Lewis Benefield, a Montgomery veterinarian who is president of the casino. Benefield said the casino is hoping to replace the lost business...
WSFA
2 workers thrown from bucket lift in Troy after truck strikes them
TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - Troy police say two men were injured in an automobile incident while working on a building this week. Police responded to the accident in the 100 block of North 3 Notch Street shortly before 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. Police Chief Randall Barr said they found the two victims in the roadway.
WSFA
I-65 NB between Montgomery, Prattville clear after crash
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A “major crash” is caused significant delays on Interstate 65 northbound between Montgomery and Prattville. According to the Alabama Department of Transportation, the crash happened just past the Northern Boulevard. Significant delays could be seen in the area. Additional details surrounding the crash...
tallasseetribune.com
Arrest and incident reports of the Tallassee Police Department from Jan. 19
• A prowler was reported on Redden Avenue. • A prowler was reported on Redden Avenue. • Trespassing was reported on Jacob Court. • A juvenile complaint was reported on Rickey Lane. • Harassment was reported on Hanil Drive. • A domestic dispute was reported on Willow Street. • A...
WSFA
1 dead in Wednesday morning north Montgomery shooting
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department has opened its 10th homicide investigation of 2023 after finding a man dead from a gunshot wound Wednesday morning. Police and fire medics responded to the 100 block of Kiwanis Street at 9:25 a.m. on reports of a person having been shot. First responders found a man who was pronounced dead on the scene.
selmasun.com
Cash reward offered for information on Montgomery property theft
Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a cash reward for information that could lead to the arrest of a property theft suspect in Montgomery. On Jan. 17 and 18 an unknown suspect reportedly stole property on the 1500 block of Parallel Street in the north side of Montgomery. Anyone with information...
Discount retail store opens new location in Alabama
A popular discount retail chain just opened a new store location in Alabama. Read on to learn more. On Friday, January 13, 2023, the fast-growing discount retail store chain American Freight held the grand opening event for its newest Alabama store location in Prattville, according to local sources.
WSFA
Sip, spike & putt: Opelika venue will offer ‘a new way to play’
OPELIKA, Ala. (WSFA) - An indoor and outdoor sports entertainment venue is under construction in Opelika. Tigertown Sports will offer several amenities including an 18-hole classic miniature golf course, three sand beach volleyball courts, a virtual golf simulator, yard games, a full-service bar and a walkout patio — according to owner and operator Auburn Hospitality.
WSFA
2 charged with capital murder after remains found in Montgomery
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say human remains were found in the 3000 block of Simmons Drive Tuesday morning. The case is being investigated as a homicide. Police identified the victim as Eric Stewart, 54, of Montgomery. Maj. Saba Coleman said two suspects were taken into custody within hours...
