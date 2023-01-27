Read full article on original website
At least a dozen HBCUs participate in first Bull City in Black event
Several hundred students and families filled Durham's Emily K Center to learn more about Historically Black Colleges and Universities.
WRAL
Rolesville High School on Code Red lockdown
Rolesville High School was placed under a Code Red lockdown on Wednesday.
chapelboro.com
UNC Health Aims to Expand Medical Offices at Eastowne Over 25 Years
UNC Health is interested in expanding their buildings on 100-800 Eastowne Drive. The group is proposing the creation of 8 to 10 medical office buildings on the site over the period of several years. The primary use for the development is outpatient health care and associated functions, as well as...
Farmers markets in Raleigh, NC
Pack your reusable shopping bags, because we’ve rounded up six farmers markets around Raleigh, NC.
WRAL
Family-owned financial adviser firm has roots in education
This article was written for our sponsor, Collegiate Capital Management, Inc. Dr. Tony Sigmon founded Collegiate Capital Management in 1994 to provide financial and investment services to a niche market: the academic community. It was a demographic he was uniquely familiar with, as he had been in academia for years.
The Daily South
This North Carolina Non-Profit Uses Retired School Buses As Mobile Food Pantries
Flash back to peak pandemic, circa 2020 and 2021. With a large percentage of restaurants closed or pivoting only to service via takeout, countless pounds of milk, fruits and vegetables had to be dumped, plowed over or tossed due to disruptions in the supply chain. At the same time, millions of Americans were struggling to afford enough food to feed their families.
ourstate.com
Made in NC: Bright Black
Each year, Our State’s Made in NC Awards celebrate the talent and creativity of North Carolinians. Meet the state’s winners, honorable mentions, and judges. Check out all of this year’s winners!. In the sanctuary of almost every Black church is a VIP section. It’s not for the...
Unanswered crash questions threaten legacy of State Auditor Beth Wood, champion of government transparency
State Auditor Beth Wood has worked to build a reputation as a no-nonsense, independent investigator, leading an office that seeks to protect taxpayers by unearthing wrongdoing in all corners of North Carolina government. And in her four terms in office, the Democrat has largely succeeded, according to associates, observers and...
African American Cultural Celebration at NC Museum of History returns in person
For the first time in three years, the African American Cultural Celebration took place in person in downtown Raleigh.
WRAL
Immigrant-run restaurants contribute to the soul of Orange County
This article was written by our client, Chapel Hill CVB. "When people sit together to share a meal, food becomes a bridge between cultures, lifestyles and backgrounds," says Laurie Paolicelli, Director of the Chapel Hill/Orange County Visitors Bureau. The greater Chapel Hill area – always welcoming ways to bridge our divides – boasts some 200 restaurants, with many serving authentic foods from other countries. Paolicelli said each night, restaurants are filled with family and friends enjoying a meal, coming together in a warm, inviting and jovial atmosphere. Looking to try something new? Here are five immigrant-run restaurants to check out in 2023.
Raleigh’s Muslim community protests Shaw’s ongoing mosque closure
RALEIGH — For the third Friday in a row, dozens of Raleigh Muslims gathered outside Shaw University’s campus mosque to pray and protest its ongoing closure. The university has not reopened the King Khaild Mosque since it closed during the pandemic, and protesters said they will continue to rally until it does.
WRAL
Student found carrying loaded gun at Rolesville High sends school into lockdown
ROLESVILLE, N.C. — Rolesville High School was placed under a Code Red lockdown on Wednesday after a student brought a loaded firearm to campus. A letter from school administrators said a staff member noticed a student outside of class and found the student to be carrying a loaded gun. The gun was confiscated.
WRAL
Sir Walter Wally retires; Raleigh's Groundhog Day to feature activities but no ceremony
RALEIGH, N.C. — After years of predicting the weather, Sir Walter Wally is retiring. The groundhog, who has been Raleigh's answer to Punxsutawney Phil, will not be looking for his shadow during a ceremony this year, the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences announced Monday. Groundhog Day is Feb....
WRAL
Making room for change: One of Cary's oldest homes to be relocated, replaced by new downtown development
One of the oldest remaining homes in Cary will soon be moved to a new location in the center of a rapidly growing downtown. Built roughly 150 years ago, the Ivey-Ellington Waddell House is one of only four Cary properties individually listed on the National Register of Historic Places. This...
WRAL
Former Durham officers defend proactive policing units
Several former Durham police officers are defending proactive policing units in aftermath of Tyre Nichols' death. Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn "CJ" Davis served as Durham's police chief from June 2016 to June 2021. Similar units existed before, during and after Davis' tenure in Durham. Several former Durham police officers are...
This North Carolina Bakery Has The Best Croissants In The State
Eat This, Not That! found the best place in each state to find the deliciously flaky pastry.
Wake Co. reports 20 homeless camps during yearly count of unsheltered population
RALEIGH, N.C. — The number of people and families experiencing a housing crisis has grown to a level that has overwhelmed Wake County’s resources and put a strain on the dozens of community partners that interact with the unsheltered population. In December, the Raleigh/Wake Partnership to End and...
Former Durham officers defend proactive policing units in aftermath of Tyre Nichols' death in Memphis
DURHAM, N.C. — Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn "CJ" Davis is getting some praise and some criticism for her handling of last week's release of video footage showing officers beating Tyre Nichols. On Saturday, Davis disbanded the city of Memphis' so-called Scorpion unit after the video showed officers beating...
'Overcharges cost consumers.' Triangle Walmarts among stores fined for price-scanner error
Department of Agriculture conducts inspections of price-scanner systems in businesses to check for accuracy between the prices advertised and the prices that rung up at the register.
Museum to begin Black History Month celebrations
RALEIGH — The North Carolina Museum of History’s African American Cultural Celebration will serve as the state’s commencemen
