Wake County, NC

WRAL

Rolesville High School on Code Red lockdown

Rolesville High School was placed under a Code Red lockdown on Wednesday. Rolesville High School was placed under a Code Red lockdown on Wednesday.
chapelboro.com

UNC Health Aims to Expand Medical Offices at Eastowne Over 25 Years

UNC Health is interested in expanding their buildings on 100-800 Eastowne Drive. The group is proposing the creation of 8 to 10 medical office buildings on the site over the period of several years. The primary use for the development is outpatient health care and associated functions, as well as...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WRAL

Family-owned financial adviser firm has roots in education

This article was written for our sponsor, Collegiate Capital Management, Inc. Dr. Tony Sigmon founded Collegiate Capital Management in 1994 to provide financial and investment services to a niche market: the academic community. It was a demographic he was uniquely familiar with, as he had been in academia for years.
RALEIGH, NC
The Daily South

This North Carolina Non-Profit Uses Retired School Buses As Mobile Food Pantries

Flash back to peak pandemic, circa 2020 and 2021. With a large percentage of restaurants closed or pivoting only to service via takeout, countless pounds of milk, fruits and vegetables had to be dumped, plowed over or tossed due to disruptions in the supply chain. At the same time, millions of Americans were struggling to afford enough food to feed their families.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
ourstate.com

Made in NC: Bright Black

Each year, Our State’s Made in NC Awards celebrate the talent and creativity of North Carolinians. Meet the state’s winners, honorable mentions, and judges. Check out all of this year’s winners!. In the sanctuary of almost every Black church is a VIP section. It’s not for the...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL

Immigrant-run restaurants contribute to the soul of Orange County

This article was written by our client, Chapel Hill CVB. "When people sit together to share a meal, food becomes a bridge between cultures, lifestyles and backgrounds," says Laurie Paolicelli, Director of the Chapel Hill/Orange County Visitors Bureau. The greater Chapel Hill area – always welcoming ways to bridge our divides – boasts some 200 restaurants, with many serving authentic foods from other countries. Paolicelli said each night, restaurants are filled with family and friends enjoying a meal, coming together in a warm, inviting and jovial atmosphere. Looking to try something new? Here are five immigrant-run restaurants to check out in 2023.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WRAL

Former Durham officers defend proactive policing units

Several former Durham police officers are defending proactive policing units in aftermath of Tyre Nichols' death. Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn "CJ" Davis served as Durham's police chief from June 2016 to June 2021. Similar units existed before, during and after Davis' tenure in Durham. Several former Durham police officers are...
DURHAM, NC

