Greenwich, CT

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

greenwichsentinel.com

Chinese Language School of CT to hold Open House

Chinese Language School of CT at UCONN-Stamford will hold an Open House on Sunday, February 5 at 10:30 a.m. The event will be held at 1 University Place, Stamford: Room 108 (Parking on University Place or Target parking lot). Chinese Language School of CT is the only accredited Chinese language...
STAMFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

List of Bed Bath & Beyond Store Closings Includes 4 in CT

Bed Bath & Beyond plans to close more stores and four in Connecticut are on the company’s list of 2023 closings. The company’s financial statements from earlier in the month said it was on track to close 150 stores by the end of fiscal year 2022. There are...
CONNECTICUT STATE
greenwichsentinel.com

U.S. Navy honors Greenwich Hospital physician

Greenwich Hospital’s Sandra Wainwright, MD, a self-described military brat and medical director of the Center for Hyperbaric Medicine and Wound Healing, was commended by the U.S. Navy on Monday for treating a sailor with debilitating long-haul symptoms of COVID-19. U.S. Navy recruiter John Meehan of Southbury presented Dr. Wainwright...
GREENWICH, CT
DoingItLocal

Merritt Parkway Rollover

2023-01-31@12:07am–#Fairfield CT– #cttraffic– A rollover accident with entrapment report northbound on the Merritt Parkway between exits 43 and 44, close to the Redding Road overpass. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen...
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
greenwichsentinel.com

OHP Blog – And All That Jazz!

In January of 2021, in the midst of the pandemic, Bennie Wallace, tenor saxophonist and founder of BackCountry Jazz, made the following observation: “You know what they say about every cloud has a silver lining…this one had a huge silver lining for us.”. It seems hard to imagine...
GREENWICH, CT
greenwichsentinel.com

Discussion, Book Signing with Author William Bryant Logan

On Wednesday, February 1 at 7pm, join event co-sponsors, Perrot Memorial Library, Greenwich Tree Conservancy, Greenwich Land Trust and Greenwich Grown, for a book discussion and signing with Author, NYBG Instructor, and Arborist William Bryant Logan. This in-person event, held at Perrot Library, is free but attendees should pre- register for the event here: https://perrotlibrary.org/upcoming-event-perrot-memorial-library-presents-author-bill-logan/
GREENWICH, CT
DoingItLocal

Fairfield News: Exhaust Fan Fire At Condo

2023-01-29@4:39pm–#Fairfield CT– A bathroom exhaust fan caught fire causing a smokey condition in the condo at Knapps Highway. There was no extension and firefighters helped ventilate the smoke. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting...
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
darienite.com

New Grand Central Madison Finally Open, at Quite a Cost

Grand Central Madison, the new train station bored into the rock beneath Grand Central Terminal, is finally open. When it’s fully operational it’s expected to serve 160,000 daily Long Island Rail Road riders. And by freeing up space at Penn Station (once dominated by LIRR), some Metro-North trains will be able to terminate there instead of at GCT.
MADISON, CT
darientimes.com

Developer BLT offering free Atlantic Street parking to Stamford commuters while train garage being built

STAMFORD — It will be months until the new Stamford Transportation Center parking garage is open, but until then, commuters have a 200-spot alternative free of cost. Building and Land Technology, Stamford's largest developer, has been offering free commuter parking at its 650 Atlantic St. lot — about a block away from the train station's entrance. The parking is being made available through a deal with the city; previously, the company had been providing a paid alternative through its Harbor Point Gateway Garage.
STAMFORD, CT
WTNH

Retired Hamden firefighter, stroke victim receives accessible home makeover

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A retired Hamden firefighter received all new accessible home renovations on Saturday, courtesy of House of Heroes. House of Heroes Connecticut, as well as a team of Hamden firefighters, assisted retired long-time Hamden firefighter Paul Turner by building him a handicap ramp and making bathrooms throughout his home accessible. Turner retired […]
HAMDEN, CT
East Coast Traveler

5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots Connecticut

CONNECTICUT - When it comes to Connecticut's best hot dog spots, the choices are endless. Here, we've reviewed a few of the state's finest. We've got everything from the char-grilled hot dog to the chili dog. Plus, there's even a restaurant that serves fried seafood. Whether you want to eat a hot dog with fries or try a chili burger, Connecticut's best hot dog spots are sure to be your favorites.
FAIRFIELD, CT
Daily Voice

Bank Robbery Spree: Stamford Man Accused Of 3 Heists In 2 Weeks

A 50-year-old Stamford man with a history of heists robbed three banks in two weeks in 2020, federal authorities announced. Francesco "Frankie" Pensiiero faces decades in prison in convicted of three counts of bank robbery, the US Attorney for Connecticut Vanessa Roberts Avery said. Prosecutors allege that Pensiiero walked into...
STAMFORD, CT

