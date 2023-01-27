Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fresh Off a $1m Fine, Trump, His Family, and Organization may be Sanctioned in the NY Lawsuit also.Matthew C. WoodruffNew York City, NY
President Biden Made a $292 Million Contribution to New York and it's Not For MigrantsTom HandyNew York City, NY
New York Yankees Make Major SigningOnlyHomers
Needy and want to buy a home or apartment in NYC? Apply for Housing Program to get up to $50KMark StarNew York City, NY
22 Year-Old Instagram Model Killed Her Father After a Rage Over LaptopAbdul GhaniBrooklyn, NY
ctexaminer.com
Hundreds of Elevator Incidents in Stamford, Dozens in Harbor Point With Little Accountability
Of the three elevator incidents that occurred on three consecutive January days at The Beacon high-rise in Harbor Point, Charlie Novicki’s was the only one that didn’t require a Stamford Fire Department rescue. That doesn’t mean it wasn’t alarming. Novicki said his incident began when he...
greenwichsentinel.com
Chinese Language School of CT to hold Open House
Chinese Language School of CT at UCONN-Stamford will hold an Open House on Sunday, February 5 at 10:30 a.m. The event will be held at 1 University Place, Stamford: Room 108 (Parking on University Place or Target parking lot). Chinese Language School of CT is the only accredited Chinese language...
NBC Connecticut
List of Bed Bath & Beyond Store Closings Includes 4 in CT
Bed Bath & Beyond plans to close more stores and four in Connecticut are on the company’s list of 2023 closings. The company’s financial statements from earlier in the month said it was on track to close 150 stores by the end of fiscal year 2022. There are...
New Milford Rep Shares Some of the Strangest Bills Being Introduced in CT
If you follow some of the action in the CT Capitol (Hartford), you might think our priorities are a bit out of whack. Bill Buckbee is a State Representative from New Milford, CT. Buckbee is a friend of the I-95 Morning Show so we asked him to join us and...
greenwichsentinel.com
U.S. Navy honors Greenwich Hospital physician
Greenwich Hospital’s Sandra Wainwright, MD, a self-described military brat and medical director of the Center for Hyperbaric Medicine and Wound Healing, was commended by the U.S. Navy on Monday for treating a sailor with debilitating long-haul symptoms of COVID-19. U.S. Navy recruiter John Meehan of Southbury presented Dr. Wainwright...
DoingItLocal
Merritt Parkway Rollover
2023-01-31@12:07am–#Fairfield CT– #cttraffic– A rollover accident with entrapment report northbound on the Merritt Parkway between exits 43 and 44, close to the Redding Road overpass. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen...
greenwichsentinel.com
OHP Blog – And All That Jazz!
In January of 2021, in the midst of the pandemic, Bennie Wallace, tenor saxophonist and founder of BackCountry Jazz, made the following observation: “You know what they say about every cloud has a silver lining…this one had a huge silver lining for us.”. It seems hard to imagine...
Friends Killed In 100 MPH Crash In Lower Hudson Valley, 1 Jailed
Two Hudson Valley residents were killed when an alleged unlicensed driver drove at speeds of over 100 MPH with no headlights. Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced that a Mount Vernon resident was arraigned on an indictment charging him for causing a high-speed fatal crash. Two Killed In...
Woman Falls 40 Feet From Stratford Bridge, Lands On Construction Barge
A woman who was working on a Fairfield County bridge was seriously injured when she fell through a hole and landed 40 feet below on a construction barge. The incident took place in Stratford around 8 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31 at the Devon Bridge, said Robert Daniel, assistant chief/fire marshal for the Stratford Fire Department.
greenwichsentinel.com
Discussion, Book Signing with Author William Bryant Logan
On Wednesday, February 1 at 7pm, join event co-sponsors, Perrot Memorial Library, Greenwich Tree Conservancy, Greenwich Land Trust and Greenwich Grown, for a book discussion and signing with Author, NYBG Instructor, and Arborist William Bryant Logan. This in-person event, held at Perrot Library, is free but attendees should pre- register for the event here: https://perrotlibrary.org/upcoming-event-perrot-memorial-library-presents-author-bill-logan/
DoingItLocal
Fairfield News: Exhaust Fan Fire At Condo
2023-01-29@4:39pm–#Fairfield CT– A bathroom exhaust fan caught fire causing a smokey condition in the condo at Knapps Highway. There was no extension and firefighters helped ventilate the smoke. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting...
darienite.com
New Grand Central Madison Finally Open, at Quite a Cost
Grand Central Madison, the new train station bored into the rock beneath Grand Central Terminal, is finally open. When it’s fully operational it’s expected to serve 160,000 daily Long Island Rail Road riders. And by freeing up space at Penn Station (once dominated by LIRR), some Metro-North trains will be able to terminate there instead of at GCT.
Fairfield County Financier's Fatal Fall Came Week After Facing Pair Of Criminal Charges
A Connecticut investment banker who plunged to his death from a rooftop bar in Manhattan was facing two misdemeanor criminal charges tied to a domestic incident.Fairfield County resident Dale L. Cheney, age 46, of New Canaan, jumped from Bar 54 at the Hyatt Centric Times Square New York at 135…
darientimes.com
Developer BLT offering free Atlantic Street parking to Stamford commuters while train garage being built
STAMFORD — It will be months until the new Stamford Transportation Center parking garage is open, but until then, commuters have a 200-spot alternative free of cost. Building and Land Technology, Stamford's largest developer, has been offering free commuter parking at its 650 Atlantic St. lot — about a block away from the train station's entrance. The parking is being made available through a deal with the city; previously, the company had been providing a paid alternative through its Harbor Point Gateway Garage.
Retired Hamden firefighter, stroke victim receives accessible home makeover
HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A retired Hamden firefighter received all new accessible home renovations on Saturday, courtesy of House of Heroes. House of Heroes Connecticut, as well as a team of Hamden firefighters, assisted retired long-time Hamden firefighter Paul Turner by building him a handicap ramp and making bathrooms throughout his home accessible. Turner retired […]
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots Connecticut
CONNECTICUT - When it comes to Connecticut's best hot dog spots, the choices are endless. Here, we've reviewed a few of the state's finest. We've got everything from the char-grilled hot dog to the chili dog. Plus, there's even a restaurant that serves fried seafood. Whether you want to eat a hot dog with fries or try a chili burger, Connecticut's best hot dog spots are sure to be your favorites.
New Details Emerge After Investment Banker From New Canaan Jumps To Death
A Connecticut father of three who jumped to his death from a rooftop bar in New York City had filed for divorce the day before his deadly leap. Fairfield County resident Dale L. Cheney, of New Canaan, jumped from Bar 54 at the Hyatt Centric Times Square New York at 135 West 45th St. in Manhattan on Wednesday, Jan. 25 around 6:30 p.m.
Woman Attacked By 2 Others At Youth Basketball Game In Milford
A Connecticut woman was attacked by two women at a youth basketball game by two loud, cussing women. The incident took place in New Haven County around noon on Sunday, Jan. 29 at the Parsons Center in Milford. Milford Police responded to the Parsons Center gym for a report that...
goodmorningwilton.com
Wilton Real Estate Report (Jan. 20-26, 2023): Three Properties Change Hands, Including One Historic Home
Each week the Wilton Town Clerk’s office releases data for the prior week’s real estate transactions. For the one-week period from Jan. 20-26, 2023, Town Clerk Lori Kaback reported three residential properties transferred to new owners. 229 Olmstead Hill Rd., built in the late 1700s, was among the...
Bank Robbery Spree: Stamford Man Accused Of 3 Heists In 2 Weeks
A 50-year-old Stamford man with a history of heists robbed three banks in two weeks in 2020, federal authorities announced. Francesco "Frankie" Pensiiero faces decades in prison in convicted of three counts of bank robbery, the US Attorney for Connecticut Vanessa Roberts Avery said. Prosecutors allege that Pensiiero walked into...
