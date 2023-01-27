What is a jetty? What is a jon boat?

Thursday evening, a 16-foot john boat took on water with two passengers out duck hunting in North Myrtle Beach. Crews are still looking for Tyler Doyle , a 23-year-old man from Loris, SC. Doyle was last seen wearing a camo jacket and khaki pants. One of the boaters was rescued last night in the north jetty of the Little River Inlet.

Here are the answers to some questions you might have about the situation.

Here’s what we know about the missing boater. Crews are looking for Tyler Doyle.

What is a jetty?

Jetties are rock structures that provide a protected passage into and out of the ocean. Designed to reduce the waves coming into an inlet, jetties stick out into the ocean, like boardwalks.

The area where the one boater was rescued is the Little River Inlet jetty. This is where the Atlantic Ocean meets the Little River Inlet, which connects to the Intracoastal Waterway.

What is a jon boat?

A 16-foot jon boat. This is the style of boat that 2 duck hunters were using when they took on water in North Myrtle Beach, SC on the evening of January 26, 2023. Photo from Lund Boats website. Lund Boats/ELEANOR NASH

Jon boats (also written johnboat) are flat bottomed boats generally made from aluminum, designed to maneuver in shallow, calm water. Anglers or hunters can use them with a small motor.

The 16-foot vessel that went missing is an average size, says Cameron Sebastian, operations manager for the Little River Fishing Fleet .

Are jon boats safe?

Jon boats can become dangerous in windy weather or choppy waters. The bow-less design of the jon boat means water can easily enter the vessel.

With a jon boat, “if you take it down post past the jetties, the danger levels increase greatly,” Sebastian warned.

The warm clothing boaters wear in chilly winter evenings can become hazardous when a person enters the water.

“Even a great swimmer, with that type of clothing on, can become over labored or overworked in a short amount of time,” Sebastian said.