WSFA
WSFA to livestream ASU 2023 signing class unveiling at 7 p.m.
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama State University Hornets will unveil their 2023 signing class as well as their upcoming football season schedule in a live event Wednesday night. WSFA 12 News will bring the event to you starting around 7 p.m. in the video player above. Special guests include...
WSFA
Montgomery’s Caddell Construction celebrates 40 years
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s a celebration that is 40 years in the making. Montgomery’s Caddell Construction will spend 2023 looking back and looking ahead. “It was a crazy time. I actually have glimpses of memories,” said the company’s president and chief operating officer, Mac Caddell.
WSFA
2 workers thrown from bucket lift in Troy after truck strikes them
TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - Troy police say two men were injured in an automobile incident while working on a building this week. Police responded to the accident in the 100 block of North 3 Notch Street shortly before 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. Police Chief Randall Barr said they found the two victims in the roadway.
WSFA
Sip, spike & putt: Opelika venue will offer ‘a new way to play’
OPELIKA, Ala. (WSFA) - An indoor and outdoor sports entertainment venue is under construction in Opelika. Tigertown Sports will offer several amenities including an 18-hole classic miniature golf course, three sand beach volleyball courts, a virtual golf simulator, yard games, a full-service bar and a walkout patio — according to owner and operator Auburn Hospitality.
WSFA
Flatwood community still needs help 2 months after tornado
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - In two months, the United Way has raised $179,000 to help families in the Flatwood community that lost everything in the deadly EF2 tornado that hit on Nov. 30. To this day, three families are still staying in a hotel with nowhere to call home. Two...
WSFA
Forecast high ranges between the upper 40s and low 70s today, but why?
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Our mostly cloudy, warm and occasionally wet pattern continues as we head into the middle of the workweek, but the news isn’t all bad. Alabama is cool enough to prevent severe weather but warm enough to not have any problems with ice or snow like our friends out towards the west, so it’s a winning combination, right? We say that optimistically, because it’s also a combination that will make it incredible hard to forecast the afternoon high in each town correctly, no one place will feel like another.
WSFA
Cash reward offered in unsolved Montgomery homicide
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Authorities are seeking the public’s help in tracking down the person(s) responsible for killing a Montgomery woman more than four years ago. According to officials, Latricia McDade, 31, was heading home when she was shot in her vehicle on Alabama River Parkway on September 20, 2018. She later died that night at Jackson Hospital.
WSFA
Memorial blood drive set for Wednesday to honor late Autauga County sheriff
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - A blood drive is being held Wednesday to honor the memory of Joe Sedinger, the late sheriff of Autauga County. In addition to blood donations, there will be an area set up for making donations to the Prattville/Autauga County Humane Shelter, an organization that was of special importance to the sheriff, which the family also wants to help.
WSFA
‘Disgusted to my core’: DA reacts to Tuesday’s Alabama inmate release
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - “I’m disgusted to my core.” That was District Attorney C.J. Robinson’s reaction to the mass release of inmates across Alabama. Robinson is district attorney for the 19th Judicial Circuit, representing Autauga, Chilton and Elmore counties. He said 10 criminals from his district are getting released.
WSFA
1 dead in Wednesday morning north Montgomery shooting
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department has opened its 10th homicide investigation of 2023 after finding a man dead from a gunshot wound Wednesday morning. Police and fire medics responded to the 100 block of Kiwanis Street at 9:25 a.m. on reports of a person having been shot. First responders found a man who was pronounced dead on the scene.
Discount retail store opens new location in Alabama
A popular discount retail chain just opened a new store location in Alabama. Read on to learn more. On Friday, January 13, 2023, the fast-growing discount retail store chain American Freight held the grand opening event for its newest Alabama store location in Prattville, according to local sources.
WSFA
I-65 NB between Montgomery, Prattville clear after crash
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A “major crash” is caused significant delays on Interstate 65 northbound between Montgomery and Prattville. According to the Alabama Department of Transportation, the crash happened just past the Northern Boulevard. Significant delays could be seen in the area. Additional details surrounding the crash...
WSFA
Millbrook man charged in Auburn man’s Montgomery murder
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Millbrook man has been charged in the shooting death of an Auburn man, Montgomery police say. According to police, the victim has been identified as Quayshon Williams, 29, of Auburn. Police have charged Jaleel Foster, 21, of Millbrook. The shooting happened on Carter Hill Road...
WSFA
Opelika woman recalls discovering Amore Wiggins’ remains
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - After 11 years, we now know Opelika Jane Doe as Amore Wiggins. Family members like stepmom, Ruth Vickerstaff, are in the Lee County Jail, while her father, Lamar Vickerstaff, faces murder charges. The woman whose son discovered the skull 11 years ago of Amore Wiggins remembers...
Victoryland Casino lays off several hundred after Alabama Supreme Court shuts down electronic bingo
Victoryland Casino in Macon County had to lay off several hundred employees when it shut down electronic bingo games this month because of a court order, said Dr. Lewis Benefield, a Montgomery veterinarian who is president of the casino. Benefield said the casino is hoping to replace the lost business...
WSFA
LIVE: Montgomery mayor to hold State of the City Address
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed is set to hold his 2023 State of the City Address. The event starts at 6 p.m. and can be watched live in the video stream below. Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE...
WSFA
Man in life-threatening condition after Montgomery shooting
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is investigating after a man was seriously injured in a shooting Wednesday morning. Details are limited, but police responded to an area hospital around 9:35 a.m. on reports that a person had been shot. Investigators have since determined the shooting happened in...
WSFA
Electronic voter registration kiosks added to area Montgomery high schools
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery County Probate office and Montgomery Public Schools are partnering to ensure students exercise their right to vote. On Tuesday, Montgomery County Probate Judge JC Love introduced the second phase of implementing voter registration kiosks. “As probate judge here in Montgomery County, my greatest responsibility...
WSFA
Fraud summit held in Montgomery
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - New scams are formed every day in the United States and across the globe. The Better Business Bureau Serving Central & South Alabama, plus other state and federal agencies, held a fraud summit Tuesday in Montgomery to keep people from falling victim. Scammers are starting to...
WSFA
Family donates $10K to feed Elmore County students
COOSADA, Ala. (WSFA) - For students at Airport Road Intermediate School, lunchtime can be an escape from the classroom. It is a time to cut up and eat with friends, but for some students it is their only meal of the day. “We feel very confident that there are many...
