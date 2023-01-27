Read full article on original website
Pleasanton-based Workday announces it's laying off 3% of global workforce
PLEASANTON, Calif. (KRON) — Workday, a cloud-based business management platform with its headquarters in Pleasanton, is laying off three percent of its workforce, according to an SEC filing. The majority of the layoffs will impact workers in the company’s product & technology division, according to post co-written by Workday’s co-CEOs, Aneel Bhusri and Carl Eschenbach. […]
Intel more than doubles California layoffs, now up to 544
FOLSOM, Calif. — Intel Corporation has more than doubled the number of employee layoffs across its Northern California campuses. The number of job cuts went from approximately 200 employees to 544. The tech giant plans to remove 343 employees at its Folsom campus and 201 at its Santa Clara...
Chinese developer starts selling San Jose projects
A China-based real estate firm whose co-founder was recently arrested in connection with a bribery scheme is selling off a premier residential development site in San Jose, while the fate of two others is still unclear. The former Greyhound bus station site at 70 S. Almaden Ave. in downtown San...
Bay Area's PayPal sacks 2,000 workers, capping off brutal month for tech
These layoffs cap off a particularly brutal month for the Bay Area's tech industry.
NBC Bay Area
Why Are Rent Prices Increasing in the Bay Area?
Housing prices have steadily dropped all over the Bay Area over the last few months, but not enough to bring many buyers back into the market. The latest real estate landscape in the region has led to a jump in local rent prices. With rent prices high, young people are...
These San Francisco homes sold for less than $1 million in January 2023
Featuring a rare Outer Richmond sale for (barely) under seven figures.
Costco's newest California store to look very different
The new model has caught the eye of realtors in California.
SF is about to start issuing a lot more concealed carry permits; here's what that means
According to officials, San Francisco is also the first county in the Bay Area that is requiring concealed carry applicants to pass a psychological exam in order to be approved.
governing.com
Can a City Thrive When Its Downtown Is Empty?
Sales were slow during the holidays but Alphonse Verkler stayed optimistic. He manages a cheese and sandwich shop in downtown San Francisco and says that foot traffic had improved from a low point last summer. “Obviously, as you can imagine, it’s not as busy as it once was, but things have picked up,” he says.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake in San Jose
When it comes to cities, it’s quite difficult to determine which lake is the deepest. This is because cities can have both natural and artificial lakes. At the same time, it’s worth considering whether a lake outside the city’s boundaries counts as a lake of that city.
Bay Area bridge toll increases finally approved at end of long litigation
A pot of $545 million destined for new projects in the Bay Area may soon be released from escrow after litigation over a 2018 ballot measure on bridge toll increases finally comes to an end. The California Supreme Court on Wednesday, Jan. 25, let stand a decision from the state...
Thanh Long uses secret San Francisco kitchen for its famous garlic noodles
"My mom has been credited with bringing garlic noodle culture to the Bay Area."
Thrillist
This Classic California Hotel Just Got a Stunning Update for 2023
If you're looking to escape to a beautiful location in the Bay Area, you'll be pleased to know that Graduate Palo Alto just got a stunning renovation and some exciting updates. The hotel overlooks the valley, and is filled with eclectic decor. The hotel's rooftop terrace, overlooking downtown Palo Alto,...
bohemian.com
Just one pill: fentanyl deaths on the rise in Marin and Sonoma counties
Trevor Leopold would have turned 22 on Jan. 30. Instead, he’s “forever 18,” his mother says. When Greenbrae resident Michelle Leopold received the news that her 18-year-old son died in his Sonoma State University dorm room, she didn’t need to wait for the coroner’s report to know what had killed him.
Antelope Valley Press
California is quickly losing residents
California reigned for decades as the unmatched destination for people around the country. Now people can’t leave fast enough. Recently released numbers from the US Census Bureau indicate that between July 2021 and July 2022, California lost roughly 343,000 residents to other states.
sanjoseinside.com
Work-from-home Patterns Continue Post Pandemic, Threatening BART Deficits
Former commuters who continue to work from home continue to impact the numbers of riders on public transit, especially Bay Area Rapid Transit. Barring an unexpected, sudden return to pre-pandemic ridership levels, BART's long-term future will likely hinge on a future ballot measure that would partially subsidize the transit agency, according to regional transit officials.
The Oldest House In California
The Avila Adobe: California's Oldest Recorded House. Located in the heart of Los Angeles, the Avila Adobe is believed to be the oldest house in California in recorded history. Built in 1818 by Francisco Avila, a wealthy rancher and political figure in Mexican California, the adobe is a testament to the rich history of the state and the early days of Spanish colonization.
2 rounds of rain enter the SF Bay Area forecast
The Bay Area is expected to see two rounds of rain before the end of this week.
Here's how high PG&E says bills could get during this historically cold, wet winter in CA
Historic rain, now followed by freezing temperatures across the Bay Area is leading to higher than ever gas and electric bills. Here's how much you can expect, according to PG&E.
