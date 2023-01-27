Read full article on original website
Police: About a dozen catalytic converters stolen off cars overnight in Teaneck
Authorities say that they aren’t sure if this was the work of one group or if it was separate incidents.
News 12
Police: Arrest made in theft of hairless cat, designer bags from Shelton hotel room
A Bridgeport man was arrested in the theft of a hairless cat and designer bags from a hotel room in Shelton, and police say more arrests are expected. Zyair Lopez, 20, of Bridgeport was charged with burglary, larceny and other charges. Lopez was released on a $10,000 bond and given...
trumbulltimes.com
Armed men rob Vazzy's restaurant in Bridgeport, official says
BRIDGEPORT — Two armed men forced an employee to open The Original Vazzy's early Tuesday morning during a robbery of the restaurant, a city official said. Bridgeport emergency dispatchers received a 911 call from the owner of The Original Vazzy’s, a restaurant located at 513 Broadbridge Road, at 5:28 a.m. Tuesday, Scott Appleby, the city’s director of emergency management, said Tuesday evening.
News 12
Authorities: Suspect in Fair Lawn gas station robbery arrested, smeared feces on wall at police HQ
Police say an 83-year-old BP male employee was assaulted at a BP gas station in Fair Lawn. Fair Lawn police say Sincere Wiley, 30, of Lockport, New York, hit the employee with her knee and punched him in the eye. She then pulled out a box cutter, grabbed tobacco products and $88 in cash before running off, according to police.
New Haven police searching for serial cash register thieves
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Within the span of four days, two suspects have stolen three cash registers and five bags of stolen goods from six businesses. Police now say the suspects are a man and a woman who is staying at area hotels. Chris Gaudreau, who owns Racquet Koop on Whaley Avenue, arrived at […]
Police: Man arrested, another wanted in Uniondale gas station robbery
The incident happened on Tuesday around 4:15 p.m. at the BP on Front Street.
Police: Man facing DUI charges after crashing truck into Norwalk condo complex
The crash happened Sunday at the Hamilton Heights condo complex on Hamilton Avenue.
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Robbery Spree Continues To Plague City
At 0528hrs the Bridgeport ECC received a 911 call from the owner of Vazzy’s Restaurant on Broadbridge Road indicating two males approached a worker and forced her into the store to burglarize it. BPD arrived on-scene shortly after to investigate the incident. Responsible parties are reported to be two black males, weapons were displayed. Both parties fled in an unknown direction. No injuries reported.
Resident: Racial slur displayed on Patchogue street sign
A Mastic Beach man tells News 12 he saw the sign while walking into the Mud Creek Dog Park on Tuesday.
News 12
Headlines: Assassination plot in Yonkers, Mount Kisco hit-and-run, pit bull shot by police
Here are some stories making headlines across the Hudson Valley. A Yonkers man faces federal charges stemming from a plot to assassinate an Iranian dissident. Khalid Mehdiyev, 29, faces charges including murder for hire, conspiracy to commit money laundering and possessing a firearm with an obliterated serial number. He was arrested last July outside the Brooklyn home of the apparent target -- an Iranian dissident journalist. At that time, authorities say he was in possession of a Chinese-made AK-47-style assault rifle.
Police: 3 arrested in connection with fatal shooting of Peekskill man
Peekskill police say 35-year-old Ricky Brickhouse was fatally shot on the 100 block of Spring Street in the city. He died three hours later.
“It just missed my mom” – Bullet fired into Bronx apartment leaves family shaken
The NYPD has arrested 29-year-old Eric Santiago in connection with the shots fired incident. They say he is the tenant of the apartment directly above the family.
News 12
NYPD: Teenager critical after violent stabbing involving 5 suspects in the Bronx
A teenager is in critical condition after he was stabbed Tuesday afternoon near P.S. 340 in the Bronx. Police say the 16-year-old victim was near the corner of West 195th Street and Jerome Avenue at around 2:30 p.m. when five men came up to him and stabbed him in the stomach with an unknown object. The victim was a student at Walton High School.
NYPD: Man found dead inside car near Crotona Park school
Police say a man was found dead in a car in near a school in Crotona Park.
Police: Hicksville man arrested for 'menacing' 4 men with weapon in Bethpage
Police say Kyle Gritser was waving the weapon from his car and "menaced" four men in another vehicle.
Woman in Meriden charged with carrrying butcher knife
police arrested Caley Haas, 31, on Lewis Avenue. Police determined Haas went to the victim’s residence multiple times demanding property and displaying a large butcher knife.
New Haven Independent
Shelton Police Arrest Man On Drug And Weapon Charges
SHELTON – A traffic stop on Jan. 23 led to the arrest of a 29-year-old man on drug and weapons charges. Matthew Seno, of Shelton, is charged with criminal possession of a firearm by a felon, carrying a pistol without a permit, illegal possession of weapons in a motor vehicle, possession of a controlled substance, along with several motor vehicle charges.
News 12
NYPD: 12-year-old shot overnight in Brownsville
Police say a 12-year-old boy was shot overnight in Brownsville. According to the NYPD, a 12-year-old boy was shot inside the lobby of 325 Bristol St. at around 9:20 p.m. Tuesday. The boy is listed in stable condition. Police have recovered the firearm. Police say kids could have been playing...
Police rescue two dogs on Interstate 95 in Bridgeport
CONNECTICUT, USA — Two dogs running along the shoulder of Interstate 95 near Exit 26 in Bridgeport were rescued by Connecticut State Police on Monday after troopers received multiple calls. At around 2:21 p.m., state police said they received a report of two dogs walking along the shoulder of...
Headlines: Beacon stabbing, Yonkers shootings, Yonkers fire investigated as arson
Here are some stories making headlines across the Hudson Valley.
