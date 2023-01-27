ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwalk, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
trumbulltimes.com

Armed men rob Vazzy's restaurant in Bridgeport, official says

BRIDGEPORT — Two armed men forced an employee to open The Original Vazzy's early Tuesday morning during a robbery of the restaurant, a city official said. Bridgeport emergency dispatchers received a 911 call from the owner of The Original Vazzy’s, a restaurant located at 513 Broadbridge Road, at 5:28 a.m. Tuesday, Scott Appleby, the city’s director of emergency management, said Tuesday evening.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WTNH

New Haven police searching for serial cash register thieves

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Within the span of four days, two suspects have stolen three cash registers and five bags of stolen goods from six businesses. Police now say the suspects are a man and a woman who is staying at area hotels. Chris Gaudreau, who owns Racquet Koop on Whaley Avenue, arrived at […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Robbery Spree Continues To Plague City

At 0528hrs the Bridgeport ECC received a 911 call from the owner of Vazzy’s Restaurant on Broadbridge Road indicating two males approached a worker and forced her into the store to burglarize it. BPD arrived on-scene shortly after to investigate the incident. Responsible parties are reported to be two black males, weapons were displayed. Both parties fled in an unknown direction. No injuries reported.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
News 12

Headlines: Assassination plot in Yonkers, Mount Kisco hit-and-run, pit bull shot by police

Here are some stories making headlines across the Hudson Valley. A Yonkers man faces federal charges stemming from a plot to assassinate an Iranian dissident. Khalid Mehdiyev, 29, faces charges including murder for hire, conspiracy to commit money laundering and possessing a firearm with an obliterated serial number. He was arrested last July outside the Brooklyn home of the apparent target -- an Iranian dissident journalist. At that time, authorities say he was in possession of a Chinese-made AK-47-style assault rifle.
YONKERS, NY
News 12

NYPD: Teenager critical after violent stabbing involving 5 suspects in the Bronx

A teenager is in critical condition after he was stabbed Tuesday afternoon near P.S. 340 in the Bronx. Police say the 16-year-old victim was near the corner of West 195th Street and Jerome Avenue at around 2:30 p.m. when five men came up to him and stabbed him in the stomach with an unknown object. The victim was a student at Walton High School.
BRONX, NY
New Haven Independent

Shelton Police Arrest Man On Drug And Weapon Charges

SHELTON – A traffic stop on Jan. 23 led to the arrest of a 29-year-old man on drug and weapons charges. Matthew Seno, of Shelton, is charged with criminal possession of a firearm by a felon, carrying a pistol without a permit, illegal possession of weapons in a motor vehicle, possession of a controlled substance, along with several motor vehicle charges.
SHELTON, CT
News 12

NYPD: 12-year-old shot overnight in Brownsville

Police say a 12-year-old boy was shot overnight in Brownsville. According to the NYPD, a 12-year-old boy was shot inside the lobby of 325 Bristol St. at around 9:20 p.m. Tuesday. The boy is listed in stable condition. Police have recovered the firearm. Police say kids could have been playing...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FOX 61

Police rescue two dogs on Interstate 95 in Bridgeport

CONNECTICUT, USA — Two dogs running along the shoulder of Interstate 95 near Exit 26 in Bridgeport were rescued by Connecticut State Police on Monday after troopers received multiple calls. At around 2:21 p.m., state police said they received a report of two dogs walking along the shoulder of...
BRIDGEPORT, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy