Waynesboro, GA

Body found during search for missing Waynesboro man

By Alexandra Koch, Augusta Chronicle
 5 days ago
During a search Friday morning for a 89-year-old man, a volunteer found a body investigators say is likely that of the missing man.

Robert Walker Jr., of Waynesboro, left Walker Place Circle in Burke County on Wednesday and did not return, prompting his family to report him missing, according to a prior news release from the Burke County Sheriff's Office.

Around 9:30 a.m. Friday, a volunteer assisting in the search for Walker discovered a body in a wooded area off of Gough Red Hill Road, according to a second news release from the Burke County Sheriff's Office sent Friday.

"This area is part of the search area near where Mr. Walker was last seen," according to the release.

Burke County sheriff's investigators, Burke County EMA and the Burke County Coroner’s Office are currently on scene, according to the release. The preliminary investigation indicates that the body is that of Walker.

The investigation is ongoing.

Breaking news. This story will be updated as new information becomes available.

