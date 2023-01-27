ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bangor, ME

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wabi.tv

Furry Friends at 4: Bruno

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Kathryn Ravenscraft from the Bangor Humane Society is here with another pet looking for a home. This week she brought Bruno.
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

Waterfront Concerts gives peek behind the curtain at booking shows

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Another week, another announcement from Waterfront Concerts. On Monday we learned Lee Brice and Cole Swindell will be coming to the Maine Savings Amphitheater on May 28. It’s the seventh concert on the books for the Bangor venue this season, and plenty more are coming.
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

Warming centers and cold weather resources

There are warming centers and resources around the region working to keep people safe Friday and Saturday. ELLSWORTH: INSPIRE Recovery Center, 24 Church St. 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays, as well as the regular 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. hours offered each night, 7 days a week.
HANCOCK COUNTY, ME
wabi.tv

Locally grown produce highlighted at Maine Broccoli Takeover

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The University of Maine in Orono joined 10 other schools across the state for The Maine Broccoli Takeover hosted by food supplier Sodexo. The takeover highlighted Sodexo’s partnership with Good Shepard Food Bank and efforts to bring locally grown food to these campuses. “One of...
ORONO, ME
wabi.tv

Folks in Belfast jam at benefit concert

BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - It may be a gray, rainy day in Belfast. But, inside the American Legion Post #43, it’s quite the party!. On Sunday, friends, fans of music, and fellow musicians gathered to lend a hand, and a cord or two. Just a few days before Christmas,...
BELFAST, ME
wabi.tv

Fundraising efforts to help the Waterville Area Soup Kitchen

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - The Waterville Area Soup Kitchen is expanding their fundraising efforts to cover their rent for 2024. The soup kitchen prepares close to 800 meals per week. Waterville State Representative Bruce White and his wife, Doreen, started the fundraiser and spearheaded the effort last year by donating...
WATERVILLE, ME
wabi.tv

Bishop Deeley visits Bangor

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Maine’s Catholic Bishop paid a visit to students in Bangor on Monday. In celebration of Maine Catholic Schools week, Bishop Robert Deeley spent time with students and staff at All Saints Catholic School. Deeley credits Catholic schools for teaching “the whole” student and seeing a...
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

Hamlin’s Marina complains about runoff from Bangor snow dump

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - ”Who wants to see their major investments sitting in mud? It’s pretty hard to look at...” Dan Higgins, President of Hamlin’s Marina and Puffin Boat Company Dan Higgins says there’s a stream of silt, salt and road grime coming from a nearby snow dump.
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

Public hearing on sports betting in Maine Tuesday

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - There is a public hearing on sports wagering in Maine Tuesday morning. The Maine Gambling Control Unit will host the meeting at 45 Commerce Drive in Augusta starting at 9am. There is a virtual option as well. However, those wishing to speak that are there in...
AUGUSTA, ME
wabi.tv

Fire crews responded to a fire at Colby College

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Fire crews in central Maine were at a fire at a building on the Colby College campus early Wednesday morning. According to Winslow Fire Department, the fire started around 4 a.m. at the Colby Biomass Facility. Crews from Waterville, Fairfield and Skowhegan also responded to the...
WATERVILLE, ME
wabi.tv

“Big Gig” Pitch-Off competition returns to Mason’s Brewing Company

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - Local entrepreneurs will compete for a cash prize and the chance to advance in a statewide competition Tuesday night in Brewer. The Big Gig Pitch-Off is back at Mason’s Brewing Company, featuring three unique startups in front of a panel of local businesspeople. Pitches include...
BREWER, ME
wabi.tv

Husson University's IEX Center

Light snow overnight into early Tuesday. Temperatures falling throughout the day with sub-zero wind chills by the afternoon. Dangerously cold late week.
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

Cold Tonight. Even Colder By The Weekend

Maine Senate Republicans gather to discuss education issues, parental rights in school systems. Orland residents to vote on new, $4 million fire department building Wednesday. Light snow overnight into early Tuesday. Temperatures falling throughout the day with sub-zero wind chills by the afternoon. Dangerously cold late week.
ORLAND, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy