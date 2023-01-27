Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots in MaineEast Coast TravelerMaine State
Valentine date places near Bangor, MaineStephen L DaltonBangor, ME
February is a peak job search month in Bangor, MaineStephen L DaltonBangor, ME
4 Amazing Burger Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Things to do in Maine This Weekend 1/28 and 1/29The Maine WriterMaine State
Furry Friends at 4: Bruno
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Kathryn Ravenscraft from the Bangor Humane Society is here with another pet looking for a home. This week she brought Bruno.
Waterfront Concerts gives peek behind the curtain at booking shows
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Another week, another announcement from Waterfront Concerts. On Monday we learned Lee Brice and Cole Swindell will be coming to the Maine Savings Amphitheater on May 28. It’s the seventh concert on the books for the Bangor venue this season, and plenty more are coming.
Pizza Restaurant in Ellsworth gives new meaning to ‘friendly competition’
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - DragonFire Pizza in Ellsworth had a major piece of pizza-making equipment go down Saturday night, but managed to stay open thanks to some help from the competition. There are two things a pizza place can’t do business without: an industrial mixer for the dough and an...
Warming centers and cold weather resources
There are warming centers and resources around the region working to keep people safe Friday and Saturday. ELLSWORTH: INSPIRE Recovery Center, 24 Church St. 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays, as well as the regular 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. hours offered each night, 7 days a week.
Locally grown produce highlighted at Maine Broccoli Takeover
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The University of Maine in Orono joined 10 other schools across the state for The Maine Broccoli Takeover hosted by food supplier Sodexo. The takeover highlighted Sodexo’s partnership with Good Shepard Food Bank and efforts to bring locally grown food to these campuses. “One of...
Folks in Belfast jam at benefit concert
BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - It may be a gray, rainy day in Belfast. But, inside the American Legion Post #43, it’s quite the party!. On Sunday, friends, fans of music, and fellow musicians gathered to lend a hand, and a cord or two. Just a few days before Christmas,...
‘Go the distance’: father-daughter duo complete Disney marathon together
MONROE, Maine (WABI) - The magic of Disney drew Monroe’s Trinity Tripp in at a young age. “I remember going to Disney for the first time at six years old. And I just remember being amazed,” said Trinity. Trinity has been going back with her parents, Nick and...
Fundraising efforts to help the Waterville Area Soup Kitchen
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - The Waterville Area Soup Kitchen is expanding their fundraising efforts to cover their rent for 2024. The soup kitchen prepares close to 800 meals per week. Waterville State Representative Bruce White and his wife, Doreen, started the fundraiser and spearheaded the effort last year by donating...
Bishop Deeley visits Bangor
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Maine’s Catholic Bishop paid a visit to students in Bangor on Monday. In celebration of Maine Catholic Schools week, Bishop Robert Deeley spent time with students and staff at All Saints Catholic School. Deeley credits Catholic schools for teaching “the whole” student and seeing a...
Hamlin’s Marina complains about runoff from Bangor snow dump
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - ”Who wants to see their major investments sitting in mud? It’s pretty hard to look at...” Dan Higgins, President of Hamlin’s Marina and Puffin Boat Company Dan Higgins says there’s a stream of silt, salt and road grime coming from a nearby snow dump.
Public hearing on sports betting in Maine Tuesday
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - There is a public hearing on sports wagering in Maine Tuesday morning. The Maine Gambling Control Unit will host the meeting at 45 Commerce Drive in Augusta starting at 9am. There is a virtual option as well. However, those wishing to speak that are there in...
Fire crews responded to a fire at Colby College
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Fire crews in central Maine were at a fire at a building on the Colby College campus early Wednesday morning. According to Winslow Fire Department, the fire started around 4 a.m. at the Colby Biomass Facility. Crews from Waterville, Fairfield and Skowhegan also responded to the...
Husson University unveils new television remote unit, opportunities in marketing & advertising
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Preparing students with hands-on learning and skills they can take with them in their careers. Husson University is doing just that with the newest technology. We were there Monday as they held a ribbon cutting ceremony and unveiled their new One Circle Agency. It’s student-run and...
“Big Gig” Pitch-Off competition returns to Mason’s Brewing Company
BREWER, Maine (WABI) - Local entrepreneurs will compete for a cash prize and the chance to advance in a statewide competition Tuesday night in Brewer. The Big Gig Pitch-Off is back at Mason’s Brewing Company, featuring three unique startups in front of a panel of local businesspeople. Pitches include...
Husson University's IEX Center
Light snow overnight into early Tuesday. Temperatures falling throughout the day with sub-zero wind chills by the afternoon. Dangerously cold late week.
Cold Tonight. Even Colder By The Weekend
Orland residents to vote on new, $4 million fire department building Wednesday
ORLAND, Maine (WABI) - Orland residents will vote Wednesday on whether or not to approve $4 million to build a new fire station. It’s close quarters in many ways at the Orland Volunteer Fire Department. Space is just one of the reasons the department is pushing for a new...
With dangerously cold temperatures on the way, officials warn folks to be mindful
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - With temperatures expected to drop into the single digits Saturday, folks should look ahead on how to prepare. First, make sure your animals are cared for. Kathryn Ravenscraft of Bangor Humane Society says to bring animals inside, but if for any reason that’s not possible, make...
Husson University previews newest technology
Central Maine Growth Council says Downtown Waterville is thriving after completing phase one of the revitalization project
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - It has been a few months since the completion of phase one of the revitalization efforts in downtown Waterville. Part of the 11.2-million-dollar project was to convert Main and Front Streets from a one-way to a two-way traffic.The project also improved intersections, sidewalks, lighting, and landscaping.
