Lincoln, NE

klkntv.com

Gun stolen from unlocked truck in Lincoln, police say

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A gun was reported stolen from an unlocked truck in a neighborhood near Antelope Park on Tuesday, Lincoln Police say. A Glock handgun, $400 cash, a debit card and a Venmo card were all stolen from the truck, which was parked near 33rd and South Streets.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

85-year-old Lincoln woman loses $53,000 in online scam, police say

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – An 85-year-old woman lost over $50,000 in an online scam on Friday, Lincoln Police say. The woman got a pop-up on her computer, which said someone had used her information to partake in online gambling. She called the number listed on the pop-up and spoke...
LINCOLN, NE
kfornow.com

Vandalism Reported at Downtown Lincoln Church

LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 31)–A vandalism case was reported Saturday night at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church off of 12th and “M” Street. Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer says a passerby saw the glass door on the “M” Street side had been shattered. Arriving officers observed the broken door and searched the building. No suspects were found and damage to the door was estimated at $1,500.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Gunman killed at Target in west Omaha, police say

OMAHA, Neb. (KLKN) – A gunman at a Target in west Omaha has been killed, police said Tuesday. Officers were sent to the store near 180th Street and West Center Road around noon after receiving at least 29 calls about an active shooter. The Omaha Police Department said officers...
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

News Channel Nebraska

1011now.com

Omaha Police identify officers involved in fatal shooting

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A 38-year-old man was killed Monday night after in an officer-involved shooting at a storage facility. Omaha Police identified the man as Steven Docken of Council Bluffs. According to Omaha Police, officers were called to Dino’s Storage at 53rd and Center streets around 10:30 p.m. for...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Lincoln man arrested for reportedly looking into window

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A man was arrested in Lincoln for reportedly looking into someone's bedroom window. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were dispatched to the 6600 block of Burlington Ave. around 11:20 p.m. on Sept. 30, 2022, for a report of a man staring through a window into an occupied bedroom.
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Omaha police learning more from Target shooting witnesses

OMAHA, Neb. — Tuesday afternoon, after a shooter opened fire inside a Target near 180th Street and West Center Road, Omaha police are learning more from witnesses. Target workers are being interviewed by Omaha police officers in the Panera south of the store. All police have said is these workers are still shaken up by the incident.
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Man stabbed four times during car theft attempt near Waverly will survive

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office says the 69-year-old man stabbed four times during a car theft attempt will survive. Officials tell us he was attacked near Waverly on Friday morning, around North 112th Street and Branched Oak Road. The assailant was later identified as...
WAVERLY, NE
klin.com

Daily Nebraskan

Weekly crime log, Jan. 23-29

A number of student-related crimes filled the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Police Department’s logs during the first week back to classes, involving drugs, alcohol and a false fire alarm. The fire alarm, which was pulled at the Kauffman Academic Residential Center by a student on Friday, Jan. 27, ended with...

