klkntv.com
Gun stolen from unlocked truck in Lincoln, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A gun was reported stolen from an unlocked truck in a neighborhood near Antelope Park on Tuesday, Lincoln Police say. A Glock handgun, $400 cash, a debit card and a Venmo card were all stolen from the truck, which was parked near 33rd and South Streets.
klkntv.com
Man killed in shootout with officers at Omaha storage facility, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A man was killed Monday night during a shootout with officers at an Omaha storage facility, police say. Around 10:30 p.m., officers were sent to Dino’s Storage near 55th and Center Streets after a caller reported a man breaking into a storage unit on the first floor.
klkntv.com
85-year-old Lincoln woman loses $53,000 in online scam, police say
kfornow.com
Vandalism Reported at Downtown Lincoln Church
LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 31)–A vandalism case was reported Saturday night at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church off of 12th and “M” Street. Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer says a passerby saw the glass door on the “M” Street side had been shattered. Arriving officers observed the broken door and searched the building. No suspects were found and damage to the door was estimated at $1,500.
klkntv.com
Gunman killed at Target in west Omaha, police say
OMAHA, Neb. (KLKN) – A gunman at a Target in west Omaha has been killed, police said Tuesday. Officers were sent to the store near 180th Street and West Center Road around noon after receiving at least 29 calls about an active shooter. The Omaha Police Department said officers...
klkntv.com
Technology ties ex-boyfriend to slaying of Omaha woman Cari Allen, affidavit says
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Court documents are providing more information about the hours leading up to Cari Allen’s disappearance. The arrest affidavit for Aldrick Scott, the man accused of killing Allen and burying her in Kansas, lays out the following series of events. Allen, 43, went on a...
klkntv.com
Police investigating shooting at Target in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (KLKN) – Omaha police are investigating a shooting at Target at 180th St. and W Center Rd. Police say the area is secure but are asking people to avoid the area as the investigation continues. This a developing story. Stick with Channel 8 for updates.
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln woman reportedly scammed out of $53K
1011now.com
Omaha Police identify officers involved in fatal shooting
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A 38-year-old man was killed Monday night after in an officer-involved shooting at a storage facility. Omaha Police identified the man as Steven Docken of Council Bluffs. According to Omaha Police, officers were called to Dino’s Storage at 53rd and Center streets around 10:30 p.m. for...
klkntv.com
Man arrested months after peeping through bedroom window, Lincoln Police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A man was arrested four months after he was seen looking through the window of a northeast Lincoln home, police say. Back on Sept. 30, officers were sent to a home near 66th Street and Burlington Avenue after a man was spotted looking through the bedroom window.
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln man arrested for reportedly looking into window
klkntv.com
Patrol says shooting threat at southern Nebraska school came from New Mexico
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – There is no ongoing threat to a school in Hebron, the Nebraska State Patrol said Wednesday. The patrol and the Thayer County Sheriff’s Office have identified the source of a threat made against Thayer Central Community Schools last Friday. Investigators discovered that the school...
KETV.com
Omaha police learning more from Target shooting witnesses
OMAHA, Neb. — Tuesday afternoon, after a shooter opened fire inside a Target near 180th Street and West Center Road, Omaha police are learning more from witnesses. Target workers are being interviewed by Omaha police officers in the Panera south of the store. All police have said is these workers are still shaken up by the incident.
klkntv.com
Man stabbed four times during car theft attempt near Waverly will survive
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office says the 69-year-old man stabbed four times during a car theft attempt will survive. Officials tell us he was attacked near Waverly on Friday morning, around North 112th Street and Branched Oak Road. The assailant was later identified as...
klin.com
Elderly Lincoln Woman Scammed Out Of $53,000
klkntv.com
Nebraska felon sentenced to over three years in prison for pawning ammo
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Weeping Water man who has been convicted of multiple felonies will be spending more time in prison for pawning ammo. Matthew Miller, 36, was sentenced Monday to over three years in prison for being a felon in possession of ammunition, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.
UPDATE: Omaha police officers injured in Monday shooting named
The Omaha Police Department has named the officers injured in a Monday night exchange of fire at a Dino's Storage facility in midtown Omaha.
klkntv.com
Woman shot dead in York would ‘get along with anybody,’ friend says
LINCOLN, Neb (KLKN) – The community of York, a city of about 8,000 people, is now dealing with a rare act of deadly violence. A York man is accused of shooting and killing his wife Monday night, after police found 46-year-old Stacie Beutler dead in her home. Officers then...
Omaha woman shares experience being at Target during shooting
Cathy Mahannah was looking for Valentine's day gifts for her grandkids. 3 News Now Anchor Mary Nelson met up with her at her home which was not far from the store.
Daily Nebraskan
Weekly crime log, Jan. 23-29
A number of student-related crimes filled the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Police Department’s logs during the first week back to classes, involving drugs, alcohol and a false fire alarm. The fire alarm, which was pulled at the Kauffman Academic Residential Center by a student on Friday, Jan. 27, ended with...
