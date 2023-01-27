ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scioto County, OH

4 arrested in investigation that led to Ohio drug bust

By Jessica Patterson
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 5 days ago

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Four people were arrested during an investigation that led to a drug bust in Scioto County.

According to the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office, authorities arrived at a home on Lucasville Minford Road in Minford, Ohio just before 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, as part of an ongoing investigation.

Sheriff David Thoroughman says during the investigation, authorities seized 96 grams of suspected fentanyl, 315 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 14 grams of suspected cocaine and approximately $1,000 in cash. The sheriff says the suspected narcotics seized were worth an estimated street value of $26,750.

According to the sheriff’s office, those arrested had outstanding warrants against them. The four people arrested at the home include:

  • Jessica Jones, 31, of Lucasville who was charged on a warrant out of Pike County, Ohio, for “Disseminating Matter Harmful to a Juvenile,” a 4th-degree felony.
  • Brian Mann, 39, of Minford who was charged on a warrant for “Domestic Violence,” a 1st-degree misdemeanor.
  • Kaleb Hitchcock, 24, of Minford, was charged for “Probation Violation” and on a warrant of “Failure to Appear,” both 1st-degree misdemeanors.
  • Kyle Hitchcock, 31, of Minford, was charged for “Probation Violation,” a 5th-degree felony.

According to the sheriff’s office, the investigation is still active and additional evidence will be presented to a grand jury that could result in additional charges.

Thoroughman says the investigation was a joint effort from the Southern Ohio Organized & Major Crimes Task Force, the Ohio State Parole Authority, the US Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force, the Portsmouth Police Department’s SWAT team, the sheriff’s office, and the Scioto County Adult Probation Department.

WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

