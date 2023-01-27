Read full article on original website
Mid-Hudson News Network
Monticello man to prison for illegal gun and drug possession
MONTICELLO – A 34-year-old Monticello man has been sentenced as a second felony offender to 15 years in state prison on his convictions for criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminal possession of a weapon. The convictions of Lorenzo Wilson stem from his June 9, 2022 arrests by...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Newburgh man faces long prison term for possession of two kilos of cocaine
GOSHEN – A Newburgh man faces 27 ½ to 31 years in state prison in March when sentenced for possessing two kilos of cocaine and for perjury. Sherlan Simpson, 37, was convicted after a jury trial in Orange County Court on Monday of two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance and perjury after the jury deliberated for about 20 minutes, said District Attorney David Hoovler.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Ulster County Man Convicted of Driving While Ability Impaired by Drugs in Delaware
The Acting Delaware County District Attorney says an Ulster County man was convicted of Driving While Ability Impaired by Drugs on January 26th. According to the acting DA, Jeffery Laskow of Big Indian, NY was involved in a one-vehicle crash in Margaretville, Delaware County in June 2022. Troopers at the...
wrnjradio.com
Man sentenced for stealing wallet from customer at Sussex County Walmart
NEWTON, NJ (Sussex County) – A Sussex County man was sentenced for stealing a wallet from a customer at the Walmart in Hampton Township, according to Acting Sussex County Prosecutor Annmarie Taggart. Manuel Cartagena-Araya, 38, of Chile was sentenced on Jan. 25 before the Honorable Michael C. Gaus, J.S.C....
Recently Freed Crackhead Ex-Con Tries Robbing Route 23 Pump Jockey At Knifepoint: Wayne PD
A crackhead ex-con who’d been released from state prison last year had just filled the tank of his pickup truck when he pulled a knife on a Wayne gas station attendant, authorities said. The worker refused to hand over any money and the driver fled, they said. It wasn’t...
Dutchess County Youths Being Extorted On Social Media, Cops Say
Police in the Hudson Valley are warning parents of a group that is targeting youth on social media for suggestive photos and then blackmailing them for cash. The Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office reports the investigation into multiple cases of local youths being extorted via social media over the past week, said Capt. John Watterson of the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office.
hudsonvalleyone.com
One man crime spree comes to end after Kingston man runs out of luck
The Ulster County Sheriff’s office reports the apprehension of Daniel Neal IV in connection with a day of reckless abandon which crossed multiple town lines. Sheriff’s office detectives allege that the 43-year-old stole a pickup truck off the lot of the Kingston U-Haul on Ulster Avenue on November 18 and headed south, arriving at the Citgo station on Broadway in Port Ewen, where he is alleged to have assaulted the employee on shift and robbed the gas station of $3000 in cash.
N.J. man beaten in county jail for refusing to wear strait jacket, lawsuit says
A Hackensack man who was formerly in custody at the Bergen County Jail has filed a lawsuit claiming was severely beaten and suffered a collapsed lung for refusing to wear a strait jacket. Valmir Xhemajli, 34, claims in court papers two sheriff’s officers assaulted him on Oct. 5, 2021, when...
Student Caught With Loaded Gun At Hudson Valley HS, Police Say
A student at a Hudson Valley high school has been charged with felony possession of a weapon after a loaded gun was allegedly found in his belonging.The incident took place in Rockland County around 3 p.m., Monday, Jan. 30 at Nanuet High School, at 103 Church St., in Nanuet.Clarkstown Police b…
Ex-Lovers Attack Each Other Using Cars, Engine Oil, Fists In Putnam, Police Say
Two ex-lovers are facing charges after attacking each other in a Hudson Valley incident that kept escalating in violence as it went on, police said. The incident happened on Thursday, Jan. 26, around 11:50 p.m., when officers in Putnam County responded to a parking lot of a closed business in Philipstown on Route 9, according to the Putnam County Sheriff's Office.
Fight At Local Shop Leads To Stabbing In Carmel, Suspect From Mahopac In Custody: Police
A man is facing charges after stabbing a victim twice in a fight inside a Hudson Valley business, police said. The altercation broke out on Monday, Jan. 30 around 10 p.m., in Putnam County at the Cloud House Smoke Shop located in Carmel at 898 Route 6. There, police found...
Man accused of assaulting, spitting on troopers
LACKAWAXEN TOWNSHIP, PIKE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are charging a man they say assaulted and spit on two troopers while trying to avoid arrest. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Saturday around 11:30 p.m., troopers were called to the West Bar & Grill in Lackawaxen Township for a report of a man causing a […]
New York Man Found With ‘Dangerous’ Drugs At Woodbury Commons
A Hudson Valley man fleeing police was found with around $200,000 worth of "dangerous narcotics" at the Woodbury Common Premium Outlets. On Monday, Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler announced that 37-year-old Sherlan Simpson of Newburgh was convicted after a jury trial in the Orange County Court of all charges against him.
5 Nabbed With 144 Checks, 20 Money Orders, Credit/Debit Cards In Various Names: Cliffside PD
Five men stopped by a Cliffside Park police officer had more than 160 checks and money orders made out to dozens of different people, along with various credit, debit and Social Security cards in other people's names, authorities said. Officer Julio Perez found the driver and passengers "evasive and not...
Police: Poughkeepsie man arrested for selling crack cocaine
The Dutchess County Drug Task Force says investigators executed a search warrant at the home of James Jenkins, 39, on Virgina Avenue Friday, and took him into custody.
Family says sheriff's deputy in Monroe shot pit bull
The 4-year-old dog, Emmalena, was outside of a residence on Oakwood Trail when the family representative says the deputy arrived to serve legal papers to someone who moved six years ago.
PD: Man Nearly Killed Inside Hudson Valley, New York Business
Police found a man bleeding profusely from multiple stab wounds. On Monday, police in Putnam County responded to a reported stabbing at a business. Around 10 p.m., the Carmel Police Department responded to a reported stabbing at a business in the 800 block of State Route 6. Upon arrival, responding...
Mid-Hudson News Network
UPDATE… Orange County Court judge retires early as he faces misconduct charges
GOSHEN – Orange County Court Judge William DeProspo is stepping down from the bench five years before his term expires on December 31, 2027. His resignation was submitted to the acting chief administrative judge is effective March 31. His departure is as per an agreement with the State Commission...
Hudson Valley Student Caught With Gun At New York State School
A Hudson Valley student was caught with a loaded weapon inside a local school. School officials were told a Rockland County, New York student was found with a loaded gun inside a school. Gun Found Inside Rockland County, New York High School. Late Monday afternoon, administrators at Nanuet High School...
Beacon Woman Stabbed Multiple Times, Suspect Nabbed, Police Say
A man from the area is behind bars after allegedly stabbing a woman in the neck several times. The incident took place in Dutchess County on Friday, Jan. 27 on Wolcott Avenue in Beacon. The woman was found after Beacon Police received a call from her telling officers she had...
