ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Otisville, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mid-Hudson News Network

Monticello man to prison for illegal gun and drug possession

MONTICELLO – A 34-year-old Monticello man has been sentenced as a second felony offender to 15 years in state prison on his convictions for criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminal possession of a weapon. The convictions of Lorenzo Wilson stem from his June 9, 2022 arrests by...
MONTICELLO, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Newburgh man faces long prison term for possession of two kilos of cocaine

GOSHEN – A Newburgh man faces 27 ½ to 31 years in state prison in March when sentenced for possessing two kilos of cocaine and for perjury. Sherlan Simpson, 37, was convicted after a jury trial in Orange County Court on Monday of two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance and perjury after the jury deliberated for about 20 minutes, said District Attorney David Hoovler.
NEWBURGH, NY
Daily Voice

Dutchess County Youths Being Extorted On Social Media, Cops Say

Police in the Hudson Valley are warning parents of a group that is targeting youth on social media for suggestive photos and then blackmailing them for cash. The Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office reports the investigation into multiple cases of local youths being extorted via social media over the past week, said Capt. John Watterson of the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

One man crime spree comes to end after Kingston man runs out of luck

The Ulster County Sheriff’s office reports the apprehension of Daniel Neal IV in connection with a day of reckless abandon which crossed multiple town lines. Sheriff’s office detectives allege that the 43-year-old stole a pickup truck off the lot of the Kingston U-Haul on Ulster Avenue on November 18 and headed south, arriving at the Citgo station on Broadway in Port Ewen, where he is alleged to have assaulted the employee on shift and robbed the gas station of $3000 in cash.
KINGSTON, NY
WBRE

Man accused of assaulting, spitting on troopers

LACKAWAXEN TOWNSHIP, PIKE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are charging a man they say assaulted and spit on two troopers while trying to avoid arrest. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Saturday around 11:30 p.m., troopers were called to the West Bar & Grill in Lackawaxen Township for a report of a man causing a […]
LACKAWAXEN TOWNSHIP, PA
Hudson Valley Post

Hudson Valley Post

Poughkeepsie, NY
33K+
Followers
13K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Hudson Valley Post is real-time Hudson Valley news your community is sharing. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy