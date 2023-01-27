Read full article on original website
2023 Will Be A Busy Year in Fargo-Moorhead, North Dakota
Celebrate Midwest culture and sample hotdish from the best restaurants in town at the Fargo Hotdish Festival on February 5 at Drekker. “America’s Best Small-Town Race” is back and bringing that sweet Midwestern charm for a week-long celebration of running at the Essentia Health Fargo Marathon, May 15-20. Don’t be fooled – there’s nothing small about it.
Lil Wayne coming to Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A rap star is coming to Scheels Arena in Fargo. Lil Wayne will bring his ‘Welcome to Tha Carter Tour’ to Fargo on April 6, 2023. Presale tickets for the concert go up on Thursday, Feb. 2 at 10 a.m. The local...
Leaves on Red River Regional Dispatch Center “Tree of Life” is another life saved
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - More than 1,000 calls for help are answered every day at the Red River Regional Dispatch Center. However, only a handful of operators have made it on the center’s “Tree of Life,” each branch tells the story of a life saved.
Downtown Fargo Mexican Village closes doors after 52 years
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Mexican Village posted to social media saying it would be closing its Downtown Fargo location at 814 Main Ave. They say they will consolidate all operations at the 45th St. S location, and it’s effective today. The post says the owners thank everyone...
Red River Market Celebrates Local Food with Winter Market in February
Those who are missing summer at the farmers’ market will get a chance to stock up on their favorite goods from local vendors at the Giving Hearts Day Winter Market. The Red River Market will host a Winter Market event on Saturday, February 4th, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. at West Acres Mall in celebration of their participation in Giving Hearts Day.
New Clay County Resource Recovery Center set to open
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The new Clay County Resource Recovery Center is set to open on February 6. The new facility will replace the Moorhead Transfer Station, the Clay County Household Hazardous Waste Facility, and the Clay County Electronics Recycling Facility, in Moorhead. Officials say combining the services...
New Restaurant and Bar Coming to Rose Creek Golf Course in April
Rose Creek Public Golf Course has a new restaurant partner just in time for the 2023 golf season! At the January 30th Special Board Meeting, the Fargo Park District Board of Commissioners approved a lease for a partnership with Andy Skatvold of 99 Bottles and Kjerbeersten, LLC for food and beverage services at the South Fargo golf course. The approval came with a 4-0 vote with Commissioner Aaron Hill abstaining.
NDSU architecture students working with Minot leaders for downtown design project
MINOT, N.D. (Valley News Live) - North Dakota State University architecture students have met with Minot, ND, leaders to kick-off downtown design project. 16 students met with the Minot Area Chamber EDC to come up with a new concept of what downtown Minot would look like. “Not every architecture student...
FOX 9 promotes Hannah Flood to anchor, adds new reporter
FOX 9 is making some changes to its Morning News team, promoting one of its reporters to co-anchor, while adding a new reporter from the Fargo-Moorhead area. The Twin Cities FOX affiliate announced Tuesday that Hannah Flood will be its new co-anchor in the 4:30-6 a.m. news slot, a promotion from her role as a reporter and sometime-anchor on the show.
Feed My Starving Children FargoPack event kicks off
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -More than 6,000 children globally die every day from starvation according to the UN World Food Program. A non-profit organization is fighting to end child hunger through prepacked meals. Nearly 10,000 people volunteers are expected to pack onto the Scheels Arena floor as part of...
Hornbacher’s in Osgood briefly evacuated after small fire
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Hornbacher’s grocery store in Osgood (Fargo) was briefly evacuated, after a small fire, Tuesday evening. A Fargo fire official says they believe it was a related to a fryer. No injuries were reported, and the fire was quickly knocked down. They say...
Details Of Another North Dakota Country Concert Announcement
Some might say this latest concert announcement has a nostalgic feeling to it. But after hits over last summer from some of the newest country hitmakers, many are stating they grew up on the tunes from the 1990s. A great example was Cole Swindel's "She Had Me At Heads Carolina", a twist on Jo Dee Messina's hit from the '90s, "Heads Carolina, Tails California." So when we hear of these past hitmakers making stops in the area, it is exciting to be able to take advantage. Take that time to pull up a seat and listen to the tunes that have paved the way for many of today's newest hot country artists on the radio.
New Salem-Almont football star AJ Heins signs with North Dakota State
NEW SALEM, N.D. (KXNET) — North Dakota State University announced today that New Salem-Almont’s AJ Heins has signed on to play football for the Bison. The 6’3″ 295 lb senior lineman was a key member of the Holsteins’ perfect 12-0 season that ended with an overtime victory in the Dakota Bowl to Cavalier, 28-26. KX […]
Second busiest year on record for Hector International Airport
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Hector International Airport in Fargo is making a comeback from pandemic-era travel disruptions. They are reporting 2022 airline passenger traffic as their second busiest year on record. 455,512 total passengers flew out of Fargo in 2022, which is an increase of 14% when compared...
Open registration for FPS Kindergarten starts tomorrow
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The time for parents to enroll their kids into Kindergarten is almost here. Registration to enroll into Fargo Public Schools will begin on Feb. 1. It’s important for parents to know that their kids must be the age of 5 by the July 31,...
Three people injured in head-on crash in Cass County
The 37-year-old and 46-year-old were brought to Essentia Health for their injuries and were later allowed to leave.
Florida man wanted by police for 12 years arrested in Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Florida man will be heading back to the Sunshine state after being arrested in Fargo. According to the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office, Patrick O’Rourke, was wanted for being the main suspect of an active investigation for Grand Theft Auto, Armed Burglary, and stealing of 16 firearms.
Fargo Police Chief speaks on Tyre Nichols’ death
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Two more Memphis officers were disciplined and three EMT’s were fired for their involvement in the death of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols. Today, the Nichols’ family was expected to speak on the need for more police discipline. But how has the body cam...
Ada Mayor facing DWI charge for the second time
NORMAN COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Ada Mayor John Hintz is facing a DWI charge for the second time in his life. On Nov. 2 last year, the Norman County Sheriff’s Office found the truck Hintz was driving overturned in a ditch. He failed two sobriety tests and...
City of Moorhead launches new Citizens Government Academy
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The city of Moorhead is launching its first Citizens Government Academy geared towards giving residents more opportunities for civic engagement and education within the community. The seven-week program will explore how the municipal government functions including operations and policy making. Every week attendees will...
