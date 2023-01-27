Read full article on original website
Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn Immediately Flew to Jay Briscoe’s Funeral Following WWE Royal Rumble
Many people went to pay their respects to the late Jay Briscoe, including Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. The late wrestler died earlier this month in a car accident just minutes from his home in Laurel, Delaware. On Sunday afternoon, the funeral was live-streamed on the Laurel School District’s YouTube...
Becky Lynch Hints That Bayley is Getting Too Close to Seth Rollins
Becky Lynch and Bayley’s feud began last July at WWE SummerSlam, when Bayley returned from injury following Lynch’s loss to RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair alongside IYO SKY and Dakota Kai. Lynch was injured, and when she returned in November for WarGames, the feud resurfaced. Last week...
Interesting Update on Nia Jax’s WWE Status
Despite her appearance at this past Saturday’s Royal Rumble event, where she worked the 30-Woman Royal Rumble match, Nia Jax may not be under contract with WWE. Jax entered the match as the 30th participant before being eliminated when several stars threw her out. Jax has mostly avoided the wrestling world since her departure from WWE in 2021.
WWE NXT Results – January 31, 2023
The updates continue to filter in regarding what to expect on tonight’s final WWE NXT episode before the WWE NXT Vengeance Day 2023 premium live event this coming Saturday night in North Carolina. Ahead of tonight’s show, which premieres on the USA Network from the Capitol Wrestling Center inside...
WWE Star Suffers Injury at the Royal Rumble
WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Dakota Kai is currently out with an injury. Corey Graves revealed during Monday night’s post-Royal Rumble edition of RAW that Kai was injured in Saturday’s 30-woman Royal Rumble Match. Other information was not provided. Kai and Bayley made an appearance on Monday’s...
WWE Legend "Paralyzed"
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
Jake Roberts Reflects on Issues Between Bret Hart and Shawn Michaels, The Kliq in WWE
WWE Hall of Famer Jake “The Snake” Roberts recently spoke on his podcast, “DDP Snake Pit,” about a variety of professional wrestling topics including The Kliq. Here are the highlights:. The Kliq:. “I didn’t fit in. I wasn’t part of The Kliq. I’ve never been a...
The Hits & Misses Of The Royal Rumble
The road to Wrestlemania has begun. Despite the fact that the Peacock deal and the general structure of the “premium live event” business intrinsically reduces the importance of the historic pay-per-view brands, the name Wrestlemania still holds the most cache with the general public. Even the people that don’t regularly watch WWE will tune into Wrestlemania to see the spectacle, which is how the brand maintains its status as the “must-see” pro wrestling show on the calendar. The Royal Rumble, because of its direct association with WM, still has some of the shine as well.
Spoiler: WWE Elimination Chamber Main Event Reportedly Revealed
WWE is sticking to its plans for Roman Reigns in the first quarter of 2023, which were revealed a few months ago. WWE had planned to have Reigns vs. Kevin Owens at the Royal Rumble and Reigns vs. Sami Zayn at the Elimination Chamber event, as PWMania.com previously reported. At...
Roxanne Perez Comments On Her Close Friendship With Bayley
Roxanne Perez recently appeared as a guest on the Under The Ring podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the WWE NXT Women’s Champion spoke about developing a sister-like friendship with Bayley during her time at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.
Seven Matches Confirmed For Tonight’s 100th Episode of AEW Dark: Elevation
The 100th episode of AEW Dark: Elevation has seven announced matches. ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli will defend his title against Blake Christian on tonight’s show. Tag team action will feature ROH Women’s World Champion Athena, as well as The Dark Order, The House of Black, and a second generation match between Rush and Brian Pillman Jr.
Jon Moxley Set to Face Former WWE NXT UK Star at Upcoming Indy Event
Jon Moxley will make his OTT debut on March 17th at the ScrapperMania show in Wolverhampton, England. Former AEW World Heavyweight Champion Moxley will square off against the former WWE NXT UK star Trent Seven. Moxley had been scheduled to compete for OTT at ScrapperMania 6 prior to the COVID-19...
Backstage News on Ronda Rousey’s WWE Status and Natalya’s Return
Ronda Rousey is set for WWE WrestleMania 39. Rousey did not compete in the Royal Rumble and has not appeared on SmackDown since December 30, when she lost the SmackDown Women’s Title to Charlotte Flair. Due to her absence, there has been much speculation about her WWE future, but word now is that she is returning to the storylines.
Jake Roberts Compares Tony Khan and Vince McMahon, Says Vince Didn’t Help Kamala, and More
WWE Hall of Famer Jake “The Snake” Roberts took some fan questions this week on The Snake Pit podcast. Fights with fans, Jake’s relationship with Vince McMahon, flying with Ronnie Garvin, Jake’s favorite TV shows, and other topics are discussed. Roberts was asked if bringing a...
Red Velvet Comments On Being On Debut Episode, Milestone 100th Edition Of AEW Dark: Elevation
All Elite Wrestling presented their 100th episode of their weekly AEW on YouTube series, AEW Dark: Elevation, on Tuesday evening. Ahead of tonight’s AEW Dark: Elevation show, women’s wrestling star and AEW veteran Red Velvet surfaced on social media to share a statement expressing the significance of the show to her personally.
AEW Dynamite Preview for Tonight (2/1/2023); Title Match, Former WWE Star to Debut, and More
Tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite will be broadcast live from Wright State University in Dayton, Ohio. Darby Allin will defend his AEW TNT Championship against ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe in a No Holds Barred match at Dynamite. World Tag Team Champions AEW The Acclaimed will also compete tonight, but it is unknown who they will face, and AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill will defend against Red Velvet in an attempt to go 50-0.
Pat McAfee’s Return Legitimately Kept From Michael Cole, Corey Graves Ahead Of WWE Royal Rumble
Michael Cole and Corey Graves were legitimately surprised to see Pat McAfee on Saturday night. PWInsider.com is reporting that the WWE production team, most notably commentators Cole and Graves, were surprised by McAfee’s return appearance as special commentator at the WWE Royal Rumble 2023 pay-per-view on Saturday night at The Alamodome in San Antonio, TX.
Jeff Jarrett Discusses Whether He Considered Bringing Goldberg Into TNA
WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett recently spoke on his podcast, “My World with Jeff Jarrett,” about a variety of professional wrestling topics including if he had considered bringing in Goldberg during the early years of TNA Wrestling. “Not at this point. Dixie [Carter] had a lunch with...
Kota Ibushi Announced For Two Shows At GCW: The Collective 2023
A Japanese star is set to make his Game-Changer Wrestling debut during WrestleMania Week later this year. On Tuesday, GCW announced that Kota Ibushi will make his promotional debut at GCW: The Collective 2023 in Los Angeles, California this coming March. Ibushi will be working matches at two of the...
Second Elimination Chamber Match Revealed, Updated Card
Several WWE Superstars have qualified for the WWE United States Title Elimination Chamber Match, with the final two spots to be determined next week. Seth Rollins, Johnny Gargano, and Bronson Reed earned their spots in the Elimination Chamber on Monday night’s post-Royal Rumble episode of WWE RAW. Rollins qualified by defeating Chad Gable, while Gargano defeated Baron Corbin and Reed defeated Dolph Ziggler.
