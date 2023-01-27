Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Star NFL Receiver Undergoes Multiple SurgeriesOnlyHomersDallas, TX
Ice Storm Warning for Texas , warning residents of the dangers posed by freezing rainsMsBirgithDallas, TX
Dallas Cowboys Fire CoachOnlyHomersDallas, TX
A Valentine's Gift: Chocolate SoufflesSteven DoyleDallas, TX
Popular housewares retailer announces the closure of North Texas distribution centerAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Related
dallasexpress.com
City Attorney Might Get Six-Figure Payout
Dallas City Attorney Chris Caso could receive a massive “separation payment” from the City after he leaves his position. Caso announced his retirement on January 19 — a week before his scheduled performance review — in an email to the mayor and city council, as previously reported by The Dallas Express.
Paper is the problem: Grand Prairie police chief wants to permanently get rid of paper tags
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The sale of fake license plates is a multi-million-dollar business in Texas. Now Grand Prairie's police chief is hoping to help change the law to permanently get rid of paper tags. Chief Daniel Scesney says the paper is the problem. "You can see just how simple this is," as he showed us fake plates created by GPPD public information officer Mark Beseda. "He's using a very basic program that's available to anybody. There's nothing police-related here." As easy as they are to make, fake plates are even easier to buy. Police say there are plenty of...
Popular housewares retailer announces the closure of North Texas distribution center
Popular housewares retailer Bed Bath & Beyond continues to close stores across the country, but today it announced it was closing its Lewisville distribution center, just north of Dallas, Texas, and eliminating 374 jobs.
Fujitsu America's 65-acre Richardson property sold to Chicago-based firm
Chicago-based retail firm Dayton Street Partners purchased the 65-acre Fujitsu Network Communications property located east of President George Bush Turnpike in Richardson in late 2022. (Courtesy Dayton Street Partners) Dayton Street Partners, a Chicago-based real estate investment firm, purchased the 65-acre Fujitsu Network Communications property located east of President George...
fox4news.com
Garland realtor helps save dozens of drivers stuck in the ice
GARLAND - Realtor Patrick Abell from Garland drove around Dallas County in his Jeep on Tuesday with the purpose of giving folks a helpful pull after getting stranded by the ice. Hounan Reyes stopped to help the driver of an 18-wheeler get free from the ice. It worked, but his...
dmagazine.com
The Physician Bringing Price Transparency to North Texas
The nameplate on Dr. Nagaraj Kikkeri’s desk has a simple message for anyone sitting down to talk: “Everyday I’m Hustlin’.” The Rick Ross line epitomizes his role as an entrepreneur in the North Texas healthcare market, as his business pushes the boundaries for how we think about paying for healthcare. Kikkeri is an anesthesiologist on the front lines of price transparency in DFW, providing easily shoppable, bundled, and simple prices for dozens of outpatient surgeries.
fox4news.com
Dallas weather: US Postal Service temporarily suspends retail operations in North Texas
DALLAS - The US Postal Service is suspending its retail operations in North Texas during this week's winter weather. The Postal Service announced it is temporarily halting retail operations in several North Texas Post Offices until further notice on Tuesday. "In an abundance of caution, and to ensure the safety...
dmagazine.com
Affidavit: Dallas Restaurateur Hunter Pond Threatened and Spat on Woman in Colorado
Dallas restaurateur Hunter Pond’s Colorado arrest warrant stems from an incident in which he allegedly spat on a woman’s face, threatened to pull her out of a car, and yelled at her to “just go fucking die,” according to Colorado district court records obtained by D Magazine. The incident was captured on surveillance video, which was not immediately available.
Today I Learned Fort Worth Had a Red Light District and It’s Supposedly Haunted Now
Looks like this stretch of town in Fort Worth was off limits for the law, anything went down here back in the day. I would assume the most famous Red Light District is probably in Amsterdam in modern days. However, Red Light Districts were all over America back in the day. Apparently the term originated in Sandusky, Ohio if you can believe it. Brothels would use red lights to try to attract new customers back in the day and that's where the term comes from.
WFAA
Tracking sleet and ice on the roads at High Five in Dallas
Crews continue to monitor the "High Five" Interchange (U.S. Highway 75 and Interstate 635). WFAA's Kevin Reece is live with an update.
prosperpressnews.com
Prosper ISD Board President Wilborn arrested for indecency with a child
According to Dallas County arrest records, Prosper Independent School District Trustee Drew Wilborn was arrested Jan. 25 on the charge indecency with a child, including sexual contact. Details of this arrest are still unfolding. Prosper ISD sent out an email at 8:38 p.m. Jan. 25 informing parents that Wilborn had...
Dallas Observer
This is a Big Week for Dallas Housing
The city of Dallas economic development and transportation and infrastructure committees are set to meet on Tuesday, in part, to discuss plans for the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center (winter weather permitting). Then at City Hall on Wednesday, City Council members are scheduled to talk about the 2024 Capital Bond Program and proposed changes to Dallas’ housing policy.
fox4news.com
Dallas weather: Many school districts in North Texas to remain closed on Wednesday
DALLAS - Many school districts in North Texas, including Dallas and Fort Worth ISDs, will be closed for another day because of the winter weather and icy road conditions. Arlington, Cedar Hill, Coppell, Dallas, Eagle Mountain-Saginaw, Fort Worth, Grapevine-Colleyville, Grand Prairie, HEB, Kaufman, Little Elm, Mansfield, Northwest and Pilot Point ISDs are among the larger districts that announced they will not be holding classes on Wednesday.
tourcounsel.com
La Gran Plaza de Fort Worth | Shopping mall in Texas
La Gran Plaza de Fort Worth, has more than 200 stores in its entire structure. It is an ideal place for walking and shopping. Also, if you want to stop to eat a snack or treat, the restaurants on this site offer you a wide variety of menus. Featured Shopping...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Mesquite Nonprofit Provides Hotel Rooms for Those Experiencing Homelessness
The freezing temperatures change the pace of services for nonprofits across North Texas. Some of the North Texas Food Bank’s partner food pantries, like Sharing Life Community Outreach, have provided earlier grocery distributions to its clients. “Having our hub here in Mesquite, we serve a little bit under 100...
dallasexaminer.com
City of Dallas offers chance to Be Citation Free in 2023
Court and Detention Services is helping people become citation free in 2023. From Jan. 23 to Feb. 5, the department will host Ticket Track Down, an initiative that encourages people to track down their tickets and respond to them. During this initiative period, socks will be collected when the respondent...
keranews.org
Dallas County Jail discrimination suit could have broader civil rights implications
A sex-based discrimination lawsuit against the Dallas County Sheriff's Office could have broader implications for federal civil rights law. A federal appeals court is reviewing for a second time a lawsuit filed by female jail guards who alleged sex-based discrimination under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. The policy in question expressly allows male officers to take full weekends off but not female officers, according to court documents.
KRLD News Radio
One person hurt in a fall from an I-30 overpass in Fort Worth
One person is in the hospital after apparently falling from an I-30 overpass in Fort Worth during some of Tuesday’s worst weather. A 911 caller reported the fall on east-bound 30 near Highway 287
KRLD News Radio
White Settlement crash closes stretch of Loop 820 near Clifford
The western part of Tarrant County was one of the first areas to really get slammed by Monday’s ice storm. White Settlement police reported very bad driving conditions and had numerous crashes.
fortworthreport.org
Solution to expensive eggs? Tarrant County small farmers say support them more
The egg shelves have looked different every week at Ann’s Health Food Center in Arlington. One week, it would be all organic eggs. Some weeks, there would be several egg brands. Then, sometimes the shelves would be empty. “When our only choice is to offer a higher price egg...
Comments / 0