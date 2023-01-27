A second seat on the Brenham School Board will have at least two candidates during this spring’s board election. Archer Archer has filed for the position currently held by Dr. Michael Altman, who is running for re-election. Archer has cerebral palsy and is the founder of Archer’s Challenge, a nonprofit raising money and awareness for people with disabilities. He is a member of the Brenham Elks Lodge and served on both Brenham ISD bond planning committees.

