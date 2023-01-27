Read full article on original website
kwhi.com
BURLESON COUNTY GO TEXAN FUNDRAISER THIS WEEKEND
The Burleson County Go Texan Association is holding their annual scholarship fundraiser in Caldwell this weekend. The fundraiser is being held Saturday at the BCFA Event Center, which is the old Caldwell SPJST Hall. The doors are scheduled to open at 7pm. Tickets are $10 each. Proceeds from the event...
kwhi.com
BRENHAM ISD ROUNDTABLE TO HOST ECLC
The Early Childhood Learning Center will be this week’s guest on the Brenham ISD Roundtable on KWHI. ECLC Principal Melissa Boenker will talk with KWHI tomorrow (Thursday) morning about what the ECLC offers and how students can enroll. The Roundtable can be heard every Thursday during the school year...
kwhi.com
LA GRANGE UNCORKED TICKETS ON SALE NOW
One of the staple events for the historic district of downtown La Grange is returning for its tenth year. La Grange Uncorked is going to be held on Saturday, February 11, from 3-7pm on the Fayette County Courthouse Square. Ticket holders will be exposed to a variety of choices to...
kwhi.com
WASHINGTON COUNTY 4-H AT JUNIOR HEIFER SHOW
Members of Washington County 4-H recently competed at the 2023 Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo Junior Beef Heifer Show. Ali Tiemann won first place in class and was named Spring Heifer Calf Division Champion. She was also named a contender in the Breed Drive in the Hereford Show. Madison...
Houston restaurateurs bringing new concept Southern Dough Baking Co. to downtown Katy
Southern Dough Baking Co. will open in the second or third week of February in downtown Katy. (Courtesy Tony Grassau) Locally owned business Southern Dough Baking Co. will open in the second or third week of February in downtown Katy at 908 Ave. B. The scratch-made Southern cafe will offer...
kwhi.com
TWO CONTESTED RACES ON BRENHAM SCHOOL BOARD
A second seat on the Brenham School Board will have at least two candidates during this spring’s board election. Archer Archer has filed for the position currently held by Dr. Michael Altman, who is running for re-election. Archer has cerebral palsy and is the founder of Archer’s Challenge, a nonprofit raising money and awareness for people with disabilities. He is a member of the Brenham Elks Lodge and served on both Brenham ISD bond planning committees.
kwhi.com
NO CLASSES WEDNESDAY FOR BRENHAM & BURTON ISDs, BLINN COLLEGE
Brenham and Burton ISDs and Blinn College will not hold classes tomorrow (Wednesday) due to winter weather conditions. In a statement this (Tuesday) afternoon, Brenham ISD said it is cancelling all after-school activities today and will close all district campuses and offices tomorrow. Burton ISD will also not have school...
kwhi.com
WEDNESDAY CLOSURES FOR SCHOOLS, OFFICES
In addition to Brenham and Burton schools and Blinn College, school districts and offices around the area are closing on Wednesday. School closures and delays announced for Wednesday include:. Legacy Christian School - Brenham. La Grange ISD. Round Top-Carmine ISD. Caldwell ISD. Somerville ISD. Snook ISD. Navasota ISD. Giddings ISD.
kwhi.com
COMMUNITY CORNER TO HOST BRENHAM FIRE DEPARTMENT, ANIMAL SERVICES
The Brenham Fire Department and Brenham Animal Services will be featured this week on the KWHI Community Corner. Fire Chief Roger Williams and Fire Marshal Steven Loving will be in studio to visit with KWHI, along with Che Kamani and Meagan Beamon of Brenham Animal Services. Community Corner can be...
kwhi.com
ALL BRENHAM ISD SPORTS CANCELLED
Due to the inclement weather, Brenham ISD has announced that all sporting events that were scheduled for today (Tuesday January 31) have been canceled. This includes Cub Basketball, Cubette Basketball, Cub Soccer, Cubette Soccer, Cubette Softball, and Cub Golf. KWHI will continue to update the weather cancellations as we receive...
kwhi.com
DJ DANIEL VISITS THE AUSTIN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
An 11 year old Houston boy that has been diagnosed with terminal brain and spine cancer made a special visit to the Austin County Sheriff’s Office in Bellville earlier today (Tuesday). Devarjaye “DJ” Daniel always wanted to be a police officer. As a way to raise awareness for childhood...
KBTX.com
Texas A&M, Bryan ISD, College Station ISD cancel Wednesday classes
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As winter weather makes its way through the Brazos Valley, school districts and college campuses are making preparations. Icy and slick roads are the greatest threat from the winter storm, Gov. Greg Abbott said in a Tuesday press conference. In anticipation of bad road conditions some districts have canceled school, while others plan on having a late start.
fox26houston.com
Fire, burglary spur support for Katy pie shop
KATY, Texas - Before this week's damaging storms, a Katy pie-shop was already having a really crummy week, that ended on a much higher note thanks to a community of customers and businesses who've rallied to the rescue. Proud Pie opened seven years ago, and its owners believe part of...
Multiuse development Katy Boardwalk extension nears completion
The 90-acre development is multiuse with retail space, a nature preserve, offices, apartments, a hotel and conference center, which is planned to open in the fall near Katy Mills. (Courtesy Katy Boardwalk District) Katy Boardwalk District engineers estimated the second phase of its extended trails system will be completed in...
kwhi.com
SCHOOL, OFFICE CLOSURES FOR WINTER WEATHER
Several area schools have announced closures today (Tuesday) due to the winter weather. Campuses in Caldwell, Somerville and Snook ISDs are all closed today, as are schools in Giddings, Dime Box and La Grange ISDs. All Burleson County offices are closed today as well. Anyone needing to pay property taxes...
kwhi.com
CUBETTES FACING MONTGOMERY ON THE ROAD
The Brenham Cubettes Basketball Team is on the road at Montgomery this (Tuesday) evening for a District matchup. The Cubettes are 6-5 in district, while Montgomery is 5-6. If Brenham wins, and College Station beats Magnolia West, then the Cubettes will clinch a playoff spot. DISTRICT 21-5A GAMES:. Magnolia West...
KBTX.com
Mobile home fire reported near Navasota off Highway 90
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - There’s a home on fire in Grimes County. It’s near Navasota on the 6000 block of Highway 90 according to the Navasota Examiner. They’re reporting that because of thick smoke, Highway 90 has one lane open. Emergency personnel is at the scene. We’ll...
kwhi.com
BRENHAM CUBS HOSTING MONTGOMERY IN A DISTRICT BATTLE
The Brenham Cub Basketball Team will host the Montgomery Bears in a District 21-5A matchup tonight (Tuesday) at 6:30pm. The Cubs are 0-9 in district, and Montgomery is 4-5. KWHI will broadcast the game live beginning with the pregame at 6:15pm. OTHER DISTRICT 21-5A GAMES:. College Station at Magnolia West.
kwhi.com
MENTAL HEALTH SERVICES AT WASHINGTON CO. JAIL DISCUSSED AT LENGTH DURING WORKSHOP
The state of mental health services at the Washington County Jail was the main focus of a lengthy – and at times heated – workshop Tuesday with county commissioners. The court met with representatives from the sheriff’s office, MHMR Authority of Brazos Valley and CorrHealth, the county’s medical provider at the jail, to discuss staffing concerns and issues currently being experienced with providing mental health services to inmates.
KBTX.com
College Station residents charged after pursuit through Grimes, Washington Counties
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - Two suspects from College Station were charged after leading law enforcement on a high-speed chase through Grimes and Washington Counties. Just after midnight, Navasota police spotted a stolen Honda in the 700 block of West Virginia Street. Officers attempted a traffic stop as the car drove towards FM 375, but the car fled towards Highway 105 West and continued into Washington County.
