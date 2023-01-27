Read full article on original website
TWO CONTESTED RACES ON BRENHAM SCHOOL BOARD
A second seat on the Brenham School Board will have at least two candidates during this spring’s board election. Archer Archer has filed for the position currently held by Dr. Michael Altman, who is running for re-election. Archer has cerebral palsy and is the founder of Archer’s Challenge, a nonprofit raising money and awareness for people with disabilities. He is a member of the Brenham Elks Lodge and served on both Brenham ISD bond planning committees.
BRENHAM ISD ROUNDTABLE TO HOST ECLC
The Early Childhood Learning Center will be this week’s guest on the Brenham ISD Roundtable on KWHI. ECLC Principal Melissa Boenker will talk with KWHI tomorrow (Thursday) morning about what the ECLC offers and how students can enroll. The Roundtable can be heard every Thursday during the school year...
WEDNESDAY CLOSURES FOR SCHOOLS, OFFICES
In addition to Brenham and Burton schools and Blinn College, school districts and offices around the area are closing on Wednesday. School closures and delays announced for Wednesday include:. Legacy Christian School - Brenham. La Grange ISD. Round Top-Carmine ISD. Caldwell ISD. Somerville ISD. Snook ISD. Navasota ISD. Giddings ISD.
NO CLASSES WEDNESDAY FOR BRENHAM & BURTON ISDs, BLINN COLLEGE
Brenham and Burton ISDs and Blinn College will not hold classes tomorrow (Wednesday) due to winter weather conditions. In a statement this (Tuesday) afternoon, Brenham ISD said it is cancelling all after-school activities today and will close all district campuses and offices tomorrow. Burton ISD will also not have school...
WASHINGTON COUNTY 4-H AT JUNIOR HEIFER SHOW
Members of Washington County 4-H recently competed at the 2023 Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo Junior Beef Heifer Show. Ali Tiemann won first place in class and was named Spring Heifer Calf Division Champion. She was also named a contender in the Breed Drive in the Hereford Show. Madison...
BRENHAM CITY COUNCIL TO HOLD DISCUSSION ON NOISE ORDINANCE
Discussion on the City of Brenham’s noise ordinance will lead Thursday’s meeting of the Brenham City Council. A work session will be held for councilmembers to review several aspects of the noise ordinance. Those include how the ordinance should account for noise created by traffic; how it addresses noises that are considered annoying but are still under applicable decibel limits; what noise standard should be applied when neighboring properties are in two different zoning districts; and what steps need to be taken to protect music tourism and Brenham’s “Music Friendly Community” designation.
As need increases, demand for school district closets rise
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - School resources like Hope’s Locker in Bryan ISD and Chrissy’s Closet in College Station ISD have seen an uptick of those in need this school year. Both have been lifelines through challenges like COVID-19 and inflation, providing essentials like clothes, shoes, toiletries and more to students, families and district employees in need.
Texas A&M, Bryan ISD, College Station ISD cancel Wednesday classes
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As winter weather makes its way through the Brazos Valley, school districts and college campuses are making preparations. Icy and slick roads are the greatest threat from the winter storm, Gov. Greg Abbott said in a Tuesday press conference. In anticipation of bad road conditions some districts have canceled school, while others plan on having a late start.
MENTAL HEALTH SERVICES AT WASHINGTON CO. JAIL DISCUSSED AT LENGTH DURING WORKSHOP
The state of mental health services at the Washington County Jail was the main focus of a lengthy – and at times heated – workshop Tuesday with county commissioners. The court met with representatives from the sheriff’s office, MHMR Authority of Brazos Valley and CorrHealth, the county’s medical provider at the jail, to discuss staffing concerns and issues currently being experienced with providing mental health services to inmates.
BURLESON CO. TO CONTINUE RECYCLING PROGRAM
Burleson County’s recycling initiative will continue after a well-received pilot program. At a meeting last week, county commissioners unanimously voted to keep the recycling services at the county’s four precinct collection stations. The recycling program began in November through a pilot grant through the Brazos Valley Council of...
Central Texas school districts issue weather updates
CENTRAL TEXAS (FOX 44) – Some Central Texas school districts are issuing statements and updates regarding the winter weather. The Academy Independent School District will be closed on Tuesday, January 31, due to inclement weather. The district plans to make updates for Wednesday, February 1, as necessary. Belton ISD:
SCHOOL, OFFICE CLOSURES FOR WINTER WEATHER
Several area schools have announced closures today (Tuesday) due to the winter weather. Campuses in Caldwell, Somerville and Snook ISDs are all closed today, as are schools in Giddings, Dime Box and La Grange ISDs. All Burleson County offices are closed today as well. Anyone needing to pay property taxes...
Fort Bend ISD announces Teacher of the Year finalists
Fort Bend ISD has announced the finalists in the 2023 District Elementary and Secondary Teacher of the Year program. The FBISD Elementary and Secondary Teacher of the Year Judging Committees reviewed all campus entries and selected six elementary finalists and five secondary finalists. The 2023 District Elementary TOY Finalists:. Lindsay...
COMMUNITY CORNER TO HOST BRENHAM FIRE DEPARTMENT, ANIMAL SERVICES
The Brenham Fire Department and Brenham Animal Services will be featured this week on the KWHI Community Corner. Fire Chief Roger Williams and Fire Marshal Steven Loving will be in studio to visit with KWHI, along with Che Kamani and Meagan Beamon of Brenham Animal Services. Community Corner can be...
College Station residents charged after pursuit through Grimes, Washington Counties
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - Two suspects from College Station were charged after leading law enforcement on a high-speed chase through Grimes and Washington Counties. Just after midnight, Navasota police spotted a stolen Honda in the 700 block of West Virginia Street. Officers attempted a traffic stop as the car drove towards FM 375, but the car fled towards Highway 105 West and continued into Washington County.
DJ DANIEL VISITS THE AUSTIN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
An 11 year old Houston boy that has been diagnosed with terminal brain and spine cancer made a special visit to the Austin County Sheriff’s Office in Bellville earlier today (Tuesday). Devarjaye “DJ” Daniel always wanted to be a police officer. As a way to raise awareness for childhood...
BRENHAM CUBS HOSTING MONTGOMERY IN A DISTRICT BATTLE
The Brenham Cub Basketball Team will host the Montgomery Bears in a District 21-5A matchup tonight (Tuesday) at 6:30pm. The Cubs are 0-9 in district, and Montgomery is 4-5. KWHI will broadcast the game live beginning with the pregame at 6:15pm. OTHER DISTRICT 21-5A GAMES:. College Station at Magnolia West.
CUBETTES FACING MONTGOMERY ON THE ROAD
The Brenham Cubettes Basketball Team is on the road at Montgomery this (Tuesday) evening for a District matchup. The Cubettes are 6-5 in district, while Montgomery is 5-6. If Brenham wins, and College Station beats Magnolia West, then the Cubettes will clinch a playoff spot. DISTRICT 21-5A GAMES:. Magnolia West...
Navasota student facing expulsion after social media post of a gun at school
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - Navasota ISD banned a student from campus pending an expulsion hearing after a social media post showed the student armed while on campus. According to a statement released Friday, a teacher was notified of a picture posted to social media on Wednesday showing a student with a gun. The photo is believed to have been taken on the Navasota Jr. High campus.
BRENHAM MAN TURNS HIMSELF IN ON A WARRANT
A Brenham man turned himself in on a warrant Wednesday morning. Brenham Police report that early Wednesday morning at 4:30, Cpl. Armando Guerra responded to the Washington County Sheriff’s Department in reference to a subject on location wishing to turn himself in on a warrant. Cpl. Guerra met with Daron White, 34 of Brenham, and booked him into the Washington County Jail on warrant for Theft of Property less than $2500 with 2 or More Previous Convictions.
