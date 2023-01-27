Discussion on the City of Brenham’s noise ordinance will lead Thursday’s meeting of the Brenham City Council. A work session will be held for councilmembers to review several aspects of the noise ordinance. Those include how the ordinance should account for noise created by traffic; how it addresses noises that are considered annoying but are still under applicable decibel limits; what noise standard should be applied when neighboring properties are in two different zoning districts; and what steps need to be taken to protect music tourism and Brenham’s “Music Friendly Community” designation.

BRENHAM, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO