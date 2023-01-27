Read full article on original website
NBA trade rumors: Bucks take step toward potential Jae Crowder deal; Hawks turn down John Collins offer
The 2023 NBA trade deadline is next week and the rumor mill has begun to overflow with potential trade targets. We're starting to get a clearer picture of who the buyers and sellers are ahead of the deadline, but we've yet to see any deals that will seriously change the landscape for the rest of the season. As we get closer to the Feb. 9 deadline the rumors will only heat up and we should start to see some deals happen over this week.
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Gets 26 minutes in return
Nurkic (calf) played 26 minutes and finished with 12 points (5-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 0-1 FT), five rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in Monday's 129-125 win over the Hawks. Nurkic missed just one game on account of the calf injury he suffered in last Wednesday's win over...
Warriors' Kevon Looney: Back to bench
Looney isn't starting Monday's game against the Thunder, Madeline Kenney of The San Jose Mercury News reports. Looney recently lost his starting spot to Jordan Poole as the Warriors turn to more of a small-ball look, but he was reinserted into the starting lineup last Friday with Andrew Wiggins out due to an illness. However, Wiggins has been cleared and will return to the Warriors' first five Monday, sending Looney back to a bench role. The veteran center has made just three appearances as a reserve this season, but he's posting 6.7 points, 10.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.0 steals in 20.0 minutes in those contests.
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Officially available Sunday
Antetokounmpo (knee) is available for Sunday's game against New Orleans. Antetokounmpo dealt with knee soreness ahead of Sunday's matchup but was listed as probable and will be able to suit up for a fourth consecutive game. Over his last three appearances, he's averaged 34.3 points, 12.7 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.3 steals in 30.7 minutes per game.
Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Receives green light
McCollum (thumb) is off the injury report ahead of Tuesday's game in Denver. McCollum missed Sunday's game with a sprained right thumb but will be back in the starting lineup Tuesday alongside Brandon Ingram (toe). His return will likely take opportunities away from Jose Alvarado, Kira Lewis and Devonte' Graham. In the month of January, McCollum has averaged 24.9 points, 5.3 assists and 3.4 rebounds across 35.3 minutes per game.
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Questionable against Kings
Gobert (groin) is questionable for Monday's game against Sacramento. Gobert has been dealing with a sore right groin recently but has appeared in the last four games, averaging 13.0 points and 13.8 rebounds in 34.3 minutes per game. If he'd be unavailable Monday, Naz Reid would presumably see increased run for Minnesota.
NBA trade rumors: Warriors and Kings interested in Matisse Thybulle; Knicks a suitor for Pistons forward
The 2023 NBA trade deadline is now just over a week away on Thursday, Feb. 9, and as such the rumor mill is heating up. So far there hasn't been much in the way of news about potential blockbusters, but there are plenty of role players available that could help contenders bolster their squads for the stretch run.
Kenny Dillingham aims to revitalize Arizona State with youth, energy and a battalion of transfers
TEMPE, Ariz. -- Kenny Dillingham has had plenty of time to think. Never mind that, at age 32, he is the youngest FBS head coach. Never mind that his recruiting philosophy resembles that of a teenager who has been given a Corvette for his birthday. The only certainty? In both...
Diamondbacks' Jandel Gustave: Receives NRI from Arizona
Gustave signed a minor-league contract with the Diamondbacks on Tuesday, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports. Gustave has been given an invitation to major-league spring training, where he'll compete for a spot in the Diamondbacks' Opening Day bullpen. The 30-year-old boasts a career 3.56 ERA over 91 relief innings in the big leagues, although he's struck out only 72 despite a fastball which reaches the upper-90s. Gustave's 2022 season ended in August due to a forearm injury, but it would appear doctors in Arizona have cleared him.
College basketball rankings: Purdue a unanimous No. 1, Tennessee moves up to No. 2 in Coaches Poll
No. 1 Purdue made a unanimous sweep of both polls Monday as the Boilermakers stayed atop the Coaches Poll with all 32 voters tabbing them as college basketball's top team. Last week, the Boilermakers received 24 first-place votes while Alabama received eight. But the Crimson Tide dropped three spots to No. 5 this week following their 93-69 loss at Oklahoma on Saturday.
Diamondbacks' Yairo Munoz: Latches on with Diamondbacks
Munoz signed a minor-league contract with the Diamondbacks on Tuesday. He'll be in major-league camp during spring training. Munoz, 28, saw action in 29 games for the Phillies last season, putting up a .654 OPS with three home runs. He'll try to win a utility job in Arizona.
Mariners' Andres Munoz: Starts throwing program
Mariners president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto said Wednesday that Munoz (foot) has been out of a walking boot for the past two weeks and has started a throwing program, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports. Munoz underwent foot surgery after a breakout 2022 campaign in which the hard-throwing...
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Handed probable tag
Love (back) is listed as probable for Tuesday's game against the Heat. After experiencing a recurrence of back spasms shortly before Sunday's eventual win over the Clippers, Love ended up sitting out a third game in a row. He participated in practice Monday, however, and avoided any apparent complications, setting the stage for him to rejoin the rotation Tuesday. In his last nine appearances prior to the back injury, Love averaged 4.8 points and 5.2 rebounds across 16.4 minutes per game.
Braves' Yacksel Rios: Gets NRI deal with Atlanta
Atlanta announced Wednesday that Rios has been signed to a minor-league deal that includes an invitation to big-league spring training. Across stints with the Phillies, Pirates, Mariners and Red Sox, the 29-year-old Rios made 89 MLB relief appearances between the 2017 and 2021 seasons, logging a 5.77 ERA in 96.2 innings. He spent the 2022 campaign exclusively at Triple-A Charlotte while he was a member of the White Sox organization, submitting a 4.91 ERA and 1.82 WHIP across 33 frames.
Giants' Joe Ross: Signs NRI deal with San Francisco
Ross (elbow) agreed Monday with the Giants on a minor-league contract and received an invitation to MLB spring training, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. Ross underwent Tommy John surgery last May for the second time in his career and will likely miss the start of the 2023 season while recovering from the procedure. The 29-year-old made 20 appearances (19 starts) for the Nationals in 2021 while posting a 4.17 ERA and 109:34 K:BB in 108 innings. Ross could be a rotation option for the Giants in the second half of the season if he responds well to his rehab program, but he can safely be ignored in even the deepest of fantasy leagues until he reaches the point where he's pitching in minor-league games.
Diamondbacks' Jake Hager: Back in Arizona on MiLB pact
The Diamondbacks announced Saturday that Hager was re-signed on a minor-league deal that includes an invitation to MLB spring training. Hager concluded the 2022 season as a member of Arizona's 40-man roster and 28-man active roster before being outrighted to Triple-A Reno in early November. Rather than electing free agency and trying his luck elsewhere, the 29-year-old will stick in Arizona's organization and compete for a utility role in spring training. During his sparse action in the majors in 2022, Hager slashed .240/.345/.280 across 59 plate appearances.
2023 WNBA free agency tracker: Top players, signings, key offseason dates, things to know
February has arrived, which means the moratorium period for 2023 WNBA free agency is over. Any and all deals can be officially signed at this point, including the defending champion Las Vegas Aces' agreement with two-time MVP Candace Parker -- the biggest move to date. Still to come are decisions...
Royals' Ryan Goins: Headed back to Kansas City
Goins signed a minor-league contract with the Royals on Tuesday. It's something of a homecoming for Goins, who played for the Royals in 2018. Goins has spent each of the last two seasons at Triple-A Gwinnett in the Braves organization and is likely headed to Triple-A Omaha to start 2023. The veteran infielder will turn 35 in a couple weeks.
Lakers reportedly have concerns about Russell Westbrook's playoff viability, which should have been obvious
The Los Angeles Lakers, against all odds, have found a way to maximize Russell Westbrook in the regular season. He may be a bit overrated, but he's at least actively contributing to a Lakers team that spent an entire offseason trying to trade him. Without his playmaking, they may not have been able to stay afloat when they were without stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis. As a regular-season player, he has been solid.
Eagles vs. Chiefs prediction, spread, line, odds, start time: Super Bowl 57 picks by NFL model on 17-6 run
The top-seeded teams will play for the championship for the eighth time since 1990 when the NFC's Philadelphia Eagles take on the AFC's Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 57 on Sunday, Feb. 12. Philadelphia (16-3) and Kansas City (16-3) are the first No. 1 seeds to meet in the Super Bowl since 2017, when the Eagles defeated New England. Philadelphia cruised to a 31-7 victory against San Francisco in the NFC Championship Game, while the Chiefs edged Cincinnati, 23-20, for the AFC title. Kansas City is 5-4 all-time against the Eagles and has won the last three meetings, including a 42-30 triumph at Philadelphia in Week 4 of the 2021 season.
