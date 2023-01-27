Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
NBA trade rumors: Bucks take step toward potential Jae Crowder deal; Hawks turn down John Collins offer
The 2023 NBA trade deadline is next week and the rumor mill has begun to overflow with potential trade targets. We're starting to get a clearer picture of who the buyers and sellers are ahead of the deadline, but we've yet to see any deals that will seriously change the landscape for the rest of the season. As we get closer to the Feb. 9 deadline the rumors will only heat up and we should start to see some deals happen over this week.
CBS Sports
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Gets 26 minutes in return
Nurkic (calf) played 26 minutes and finished with 12 points (5-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 0-1 FT), five rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in Monday's 129-125 win over the Hawks. Nurkic missed just one game on account of the calf injury he suffered in last Wednesday's win over...
CBS Sports
Warriors' Kevon Looney: Back to bench
Looney isn't starting Monday's game against the Thunder, Madeline Kenney of The San Jose Mercury News reports. Looney recently lost his starting spot to Jordan Poole as the Warriors turn to more of a small-ball look, but he was reinserted into the starting lineup last Friday with Andrew Wiggins out due to an illness. However, Wiggins has been cleared and will return to the Warriors' first five Monday, sending Looney back to a bench role. The veteran center has made just three appearances as a reserve this season, but he's posting 6.7 points, 10.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.0 steals in 20.0 minutes in those contests.
CBS Sports
NBA trade rumors: Warriors and Kings interested in Matisse Thybulle; Knicks a suitor for Pistons forward
The 2023 NBA trade deadline is now just over a week away on Thursday, Feb. 9, and as such the rumor mill is heating up. So far there hasn't been much in the way of news about potential blockbusters, but there are plenty of role players available that could help contenders bolster their squads for the stretch run.
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
CBS Sports
Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Receives green light
McCollum (thumb) is off the injury report ahead of Tuesday's game in Denver. McCollum missed Sunday's game with a sprained right thumb but will be back in the starting lineup Tuesday alongside Brandon Ingram (toe). His return will likely take opportunities away from Jose Alvarado, Kira Lewis and Devonte' Graham. In the month of January, McCollum has averaged 24.9 points, 5.3 assists and 3.4 rebounds across 35.3 minutes per game.
CBS Sports
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Still not up to speed
Middleton posted nine points (4-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt), three rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal across 18 minutes during Sunday's 135-110 win over the Pelicans. Fantasy managers who are hoping for a quick return from Middleton may have to wait a bit longer. A minute limitation is currently capping his potential, and there's no definitive timetable on how long the restriction will last. His next chance for increased usage comes Tuesday against the Hornets.
CBS Sports
Lakers reportedly have concerns about Russell Westbrook's playoff viability, which should have been obvious
The Los Angeles Lakers, against all odds, have found a way to maximize Russell Westbrook in the regular season. He may be a bit overrated, but he's at least actively contributing to a Lakers team that spent an entire offseason trying to trade him. Without his playmaking, they may not have been able to stay afloat when they were without stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis. As a regular-season player, he has been solid.
CBS Sports
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Handed probable tag
Love (back) is listed as probable for Tuesday's game against the Heat. After experiencing a recurrence of back spasms shortly before Sunday's eventual win over the Clippers, Love ended up sitting out a third game in a row. He participated in practice Monday, however, and avoided any apparent complications, setting the stage for him to rejoin the rotation Tuesday. In his last nine appearances prior to the back injury, Love averaged 4.8 points and 5.2 rebounds across 16.4 minutes per game.
CBS Sports
Eagles vs. Chiefs prediction, spread, line, odds, start time: Super Bowl 57 picks by NFL model on 17-6 run
The top-seeded teams will play for the championship for the eighth time since 1990 when the NFC's Philadelphia Eagles take on the AFC's Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 57 on Sunday, Feb. 12. Philadelphia (16-3) and Kansas City (16-3) are the first No. 1 seeds to meet in the Super Bowl since 2017, when the Eagles defeated New England. Philadelphia cruised to a 31-7 victory against San Francisco in the NFC Championship Game, while the Chiefs edged Cincinnati, 23-20, for the AFC title. Kansas City is 5-4 all-time against the Eagles and has won the last three meetings, including a 42-30 triumph at Philadelphia in Week 4 of the 2021 season.
CBS Sports
2023 WNBA free agency tracker: Top players, signings, key offseason dates, things to know
February has arrived, which means the moratorium period for 2023 WNBA free agency is over. Any and all deals can be officially signed at this point, including the defending champion Las Vegas Aces' agreement with two-time MVP Candace Parker -- the biggest move to date. Still to come are decisions...
CBS Sports
49ers' Tay Martin: Sticks with San Francisco
The 49ers signed Martin to a reserve/future deal Tuesday, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports. Martin signed with the 49ers' practice squad after failing to make the initial 53-man roster. He saw two elevations during the regular season, but he played nearly exclusively on special teams. With his new contract, he'll be able to stick around the organization and compete for a larger role next season.
CBS Sports
Braves' Magneuris Sierra: Heads to Atlanta on NRI deal
Sierra agreed Monday with Atlanta on a minor-league contract and received an invitation to MLB spring training, Chris Harris of the Mississippi Braves reports. A former top prospect, Sierra has not been able to find success against major-league pitching, and he posted just a .442 OPS over 96 plate appearances in 45 games with the Angels last year. His speed and defense does give him an outside chance of making the major-league squad out of spring training, but it would assuredly be in a role that offers no fantasy intrigue.
CBS Sports
New York City mayor responds after Empire State Building lights up in Eagles colors following NFC Championship
Many households across the five boroughs of New York City -- particularly those who swear their allegiance to the New York Giants -- watched and seethed as the Philadelphia Eagles triumphed 28-7 to win the NFC Championship Game and earn the right to play in Super Bowl LVII. And to make matters worse, one of the great landmarks of the city has gone turncoat in celebration of yet another trip to the Super Bowl for the neighboring city down Interstate 95.
CBS Sports
Perfect Lions 2023 NFL Draft plan: Prioritize improving NFL's worst defense, add another weapon for Jared Goff
The Dallas Cowboys have officially lost the title of "America's Team." That now belongs to the Detroit Lions. It started with Dan Campbell's kneecap comment when he was introduced as head coach. Then, the Lions quickly rose up through the "most likable" team power rankings with an appearance on HBO's "Hard Knocks." Detroit didn't let its new fans down in 2022, with a roller coaster of a season that ended on a high note.
CBS Sports
2023 Super Bowl uniforms: Eagles, Chiefs unveil jersey selections for Super Bowl LVII
Super Bowl LVII will take place at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, but the NFL alternates the official "home" team for the championship every year. This season, the designation belongs to the NFC, meaning the Eagles will grace the home locker room for their title clash with the Chiefs. Not only that, but they had the privilege of selecting their uniforms for the big game. On Tuesday, the team unveiled its pick, sharing video of a "Super Bowl LVII" patch being stitched to their midnight green jerseys.
