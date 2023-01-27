ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

JR10
5d ago

I respectfully disagreed I find his policy’s centered on issues that are nonsense like CRT in schools theater was never on any Virginia school curriculum or even thought. His creating a website to report teachers was another failure. All that did was cause more attention to another contrived issue. As for his monetary policies all I read about with his agenda is tax cuts for corporations and the wealthiest Virginians. He should be focused of the use of federal funding and state tax dollars to fund healthcare for our veterans, funding schools safety with police to protect our children and from teachers being shoot, infrastructure improvements, low affordable housing and homeless residences for our poor that I see at almost many street lights asking for food providing new financial support for areas of Virginia affected by environmental disaster relief etc. That’s a place to start before tax cut are even considered. I’m sure most of you disagree with my opinion but it’s mine never the less. He has away to go to get my support.

Bomdigitty
4d ago

Glenn is a sad sack of a man. He has issues with how schools educated his children and now he's taking it out on everyone else. He doesn't help any other than the upper class, and his "tax cuts" are an absolute joke. Now he wants to go for abortion limits. Thought Republicans wanted less government control?

clowlee
4d ago

Doing away with environmental protections, false claims about CRT in schools, and openly saying he wants to restrict women’s rights.

WDBJ7.com

Two bills tied to western Virginia advance in Richmond

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Two bills with special significance for western Virginia continue to advance In the General Assembly. One would authorize a major transformation of Catawba Hospital. The second would make the Virginia Museum of Transportation a state agency. The vote was 19 to 0 in the House Health...
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Mercury

Virginia public schools seek solutions after Dept. of Ed error leads to $201 million shortfall

Statewide aid estimates for Virginia’s public schools were $201 million short of what districts expected to receive, Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration confirmed last week after discovering a flaw in the budget in December.  On Friday, Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow notified school division superintendents that the basic aid calculation tool used to determine how […] The post Virginia public schools seek solutions after Dept. of Ed error leads to $201 million shortfall appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Mercury

Youngkin blocked a battery factory from coming to Va. and an entire economic sector’s potential

By Michael O’Grady Recently, Gov. Glenn Youngkin blocked a deal with Ford Motor Company and Contemporary Amperex Technology Limited (CATL) to bring car battery research and manufacturing to Southside Virginia, an area desperately needing this type of investment. The move is odd given that Youngkin left the Carlyle Group to champion Virginia workforce development. Furthermore, […] The post Youngkin blocked a battery factory from coming to Va. and an entire economic sector’s potential appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
WDBJ7.com

Death of former Virginia delegate leads to half-staff flag order

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Governor Glenn Youngkin has ordered US and Virginia flags to be flown at half-staff Tuesday to honor a former delegate who died last week. Jimmie Massie III, a Republican who served the 72nd District in Henrico County from 2008 to 2018, died January 25 at age 64.
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Mercury

Virginia lawmakers ask for study on requiring insurers to cover doula care

Two bills that would have required private insurers in Virginia to provide coverage for state-certified doula care were unanimously struck down last week by lawmakers in both chambers, who instead requested a study of the proposal.  The bills will now go before the Senate Health Insurance Reform Commission, which is charged with studying mandated health […] The post Virginia lawmakers ask for study on requiring insurers to cover doula care appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Mercury

Most gun storage bills appear doomed in Virginia General Assembly

As Del. Marcus Simon, D-Fairfax, pitched a Republican-led subcommittee last week on his proposed law requiring gun owners to lock up their firearms and ammunition if there are children in the home, he raised his index finger in the air and began a visual demonstration. He pressed his fingertip to the biometric gun safe on […] The post Most gun storage bills appear doomed in Virginia General Assembly appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Mercury

Virginia deer hunting bill has no ‘path forward,’ says committee chair

A Southwest Virginia delegate’s shot at expanding the deer hunting season to year-round on private property appears to have missed the mark this session. On Jan. 18, the House Natural Resources Subcommittee failed to take any action on House Bill 1811 from Del. Marie March, R-Floyd. While March said Friday she is tweaking the bill, […] The post Virginia deer hunting bill has no ‘path forward,’ says committee chair appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
WBTM

Governor Youngkin Releases Human Trafficking Prevention Report

During Human Trafficking Month, Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that the Commission on Human Trafficking Prevention and Survivor Support released their report on human trafficking in Virginia. On his first day in office, Governor Youngkin reaffirmed Virginia’s commitment to combat human trafficking by creating the Human Trafficking Commission through Executive Order 7.
VIRGINIA STATE
WBTM

Virginia Sports Wagering Up 18% in December Year Over Year

The Virginia Lottery today released its report on sports wagering activity submitted by licensed operators for the month of December 2022. Between December 1 and December 31, 2022, Virginians wagered $503,075,150 (“handle”) through fourteen licensed operators, 17.9% higher than last December when only eleven operators were active. A complete list of all approved operators can be found here, under the “approvals” tab.
VIRGINIA STATE
foodservicedirector.com

Virginia House subcommittee kills universal free meals bill

A bill that would have provided free school meals to all K-12 students in Virginia has been killed in a House subcommittee. The state bill failed to pass the House Pre-K-12 Education Subcommittee last week in a 5-3 vote. HB 1967 would have required schools to provide free breakfast and...
cardinalnews.org

New population figures show Northern Virginia and Hampton Roads losing population, parts of rural Virginia gaining

COVID – or something – is reshaping Virginia. The Weldon Cooper Center for Public Service at the University of Virginia has just released its annual population estimates, and they contain more bombshells than one of those supermarket tabloids. The only difference is that instead of the latest revelation about the feuding British royals, these scoops on Prince Edward and Prince George and Prince William deal with the counties bearing those names – and all the other localities in Virginia.
VIRGINIA STATE

