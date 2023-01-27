I respectfully disagreed I find his policy’s centered on issues that are nonsense like CRT in schools theater was never on any Virginia school curriculum or even thought. His creating a website to report teachers was another failure. All that did was cause more attention to another contrived issue. As for his monetary policies all I read about with his agenda is tax cuts for corporations and the wealthiest Virginians. He should be focused of the use of federal funding and state tax dollars to fund healthcare for our veterans, funding schools safety with police to protect our children and from teachers being shoot, infrastructure improvements, low affordable housing and homeless residences for our poor that I see at almost many street lights asking for food providing new financial support for areas of Virginia affected by environmental disaster relief etc. That’s a place to start before tax cut are even considered. I’m sure most of you disagree with my opinion but it’s mine never the less. He has away to go to get my support.
Glenn is a sad sack of a man. He has issues with how schools educated his children and now he's taking it out on everyone else. He doesn't help any other than the upper class, and his "tax cuts" are an absolute joke. Now he wants to go for abortion limits. Thought Republicans wanted less government control?
Doing away with environmental protections, false claims about CRT in schools, and openly saying he wants to restrict women’s rights.
Comments / 45