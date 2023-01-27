Read full article on original website
wjol.com
Gov. Pritzker Announces End of State COVID-19 Disaster Proclamation
Governor JB Pritzker announced the state’s public health emergency will end on May 11, 2023, aligning the state with the federal government’s decision to end the national public health emergency. Ensuring Illinois’ and the federal government’s health emergencies were linked brought in additional federal funding and expanded healthcare access for residents across the state.
wjol.com
Illinois State Board of Education names new state superintendent of schools
The Illinois State Board of Education has named its 31st state superintendent of education, but not everyone is on board with the selection. Tony Sanders was named ISBE superintendent on Tuesday after being recommended by Gov. J.B. Pritzker. Sanders is superintendent for Elgin schools and will replace State Superintendent of Education Carmen Ayala.
wjol.com
List Of Illinois Counties With Elevated COVID Levels Going Down
The number of Illinois counties with elevated levels for COVID-19 is going down. The state’s Department of Public Health says 20 counties in the state are at an elevated level for the virus, compared to 28 in the previous week. Also, no counties are at High Community Level this week compared to three last week.
wjol.com
Getting Harder To Find Bed Bath & Beyond Stores As 5 More To Close In Illinois
Bed Bath & Beyond has announced they are closing more than 100 stores nationwide, including five more in Illinois. The struggling retailer announced last week that it is in default on its loans. The Joliet store has been closed since Christmas . The five stores include Wilmette, Geneva, Crystal Lake, Chicago Ridge and Forest Park.
wjol.com
Illinois Ending COVID Public Health Emergency May 11
Illinois will end its COVID-19 public health emergency on May 11th. The end date aligns the state with the federal government’s decision to end the national public health emergency. Illinois joined 12 other states and the Department of Health and Human Services in declaring a public health emergency at the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic on March 9th, 2020. The proclamation allowed for federal reimbursement for state response costs and the use of the State Disaster Relief Fund.
wjol.com
McHenry Co. Challenge Of Assault Weapons Ban Moved To Federal Court
McHenry County’s challenge to Illinois’ assault weapons ban is being moved to federal court. McHenry County State’s Attorney Patrick Kenneally filed a lawsuit against the ban, claiming the law is unconstitutional. Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul requested that the case be moved to federal court yesterday. Kenneally is seeking an emergency temporary restraining order blocking the law from taking effect in McHenry County.
