Illinois State

Gov. Pritzker Announces End of State COVID-19 Disaster Proclamation

Governor JB Pritzker announced the state’s public health emergency will end on May 11, 2023, aligning the state with the federal government’s decision to end the national public health emergency. Ensuring Illinois’ and the federal government’s health emergencies were linked brought in additional federal funding and expanded healthcare access for residents across the state.
Illinois State Board of Education names new state superintendent of schools

The Illinois State Board of Education has named its 31st state superintendent of education, but not everyone is on board with the selection. Tony Sanders was named ISBE superintendent on Tuesday after being recommended by Gov. J.B. Pritzker. Sanders is superintendent for Elgin schools and will replace State Superintendent of Education Carmen Ayala.
List Of Illinois Counties With Elevated COVID Levels Going Down

The number of Illinois counties with elevated levels for COVID-19 is going down. The state’s Department of Public Health says 20 counties in the state are at an elevated level for the virus, compared to 28 in the previous week. Also, no counties are at High Community Level this week compared to three last week.
McHenry Co. Challenge Of Assault Weapons Ban Moved To Federal Court

McHenry County’s challenge to Illinois’ assault weapons ban is being moved to federal court. McHenry County State’s Attorney Patrick Kenneally filed a lawsuit against the ban, claiming the law is unconstitutional. Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul requested that the case be moved to federal court yesterday. Kenneally is seeking an emergency temporary restraining order blocking the law from taking effect in McHenry County.
